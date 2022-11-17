What provinces and territories are saying about mask mandates as COVID-19, RSV, flu cases rise
Over the course of 2022, provinces and territories dropped mask mandates as populations received multiple doses of vaccines targeting the illness, cases declined and Canada largely lifted health restrictions, as did many Western nations.
But now, nearly three years into the pandemic, infectious disease experts and those who work on the frontlines of the health-care system are urging Canadians to don masks again as hospitals grapple with a tidal wave of multiple illnesses, including COVID-19.
Cases of RSV have spiked abnormally this fall and are packing hospital emergency rooms with sick children, health-care workers report, as a shortage of children’s medication is worrying parents. Simultaneously, Canada is now officially in a flu epidemic, according to the federal public health agency, and there is increased concern from officials and public health experts about how new variants of COVID-19 could impact the population as the public heads indoors due to the cold weather.
And while federal health officials are strongly recommending Canadians wear masks indoors, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said last week that it’s up to provinces and territories to make decisions on whether to implement mandates.
"Although no individual layer of protection is perfect, when used consistently and together, vaccine plus layers can provide excellent protection against COVID-19 as well as other infectious diseases we may encounter," said Tam at a press conference Nov. 10.
As well, only half of Canadians have received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to federal government data from Nov. 6.
But several jurisdictions have stopped short of issuing a mask mandate, instead opting to recommend masks are worn.
The absence of new mandates comes as a recent survey by NANOS research showed that seven in 10 Canadians would support the return of face masks to some extent. Fifty-two per cent said they’d support mandates.
Here’s what the provinces and territories are doing around masks.
BRITISH COLUMBIA
Health officials in B.C. say they are not bringing back a mask mandate at this time.
The Ministry of Health told CTV News Vancouver on Tuesday that through COVID-19 infection and vaccination, there is a high amount of population immunity.
The province’s health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, told reporters at a press conference Wednesday that the “heavy hand” of a mandate is not currently needed to send the message that masks are an “important tool” that can be used in every respiratory season.
“We should have one with us, we should use it in situations where it makes sense,” she said.
B.C. officials also said that the cases of RSV in Ontario are “more serious” than in B.C. and about a quarter of capacity was available in B.C. hospitals for pediatric ICU beds as of this week.
Getting children vaccinated is currently what’s needed the most, the ministry told CTV News Vancouver.
ALBERTA
In Alberta, premier Danielle Smith told reporters Monday that masking is a personal choice and those who want to wear one, can. Her message comes as the province, particularly schools, are battling influenza, RSV and COVID-19.
She said the government is focused on acquiring more children’s pain medication and ensuring hospitals can meet demand.
CTV News Edmonton reported that absenteeism in Edmoton’s public schools reached close to 14 per cent last Thursday. Catholic schools reported that about 15 per cent of students were absent due to illness as of Monday.
SASKATCHEWAN
On Monday, Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman told reporters that mask mandates have not been a discussion with the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Saqib Shahab.
Merriman said it’s an individual's choice whether they’d like to wear one. At the same press conference, Shahab said requiring masks in schools “probably is not a feasible thing at this point” and “may not be helpful.”
MANITOBA
Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson said at a press conference on Nov. 10 the province has no plans to reinstate a mask mandate.
However, she did encourage those “under the weather” to “protect others” and health-care workers. She did not specify what that protection would entail.
CTV News Winnipeg reports that the province is seeing increased hospital admissions, especially among children, for RSV and other illnesses.
ONTARIO
At a press conference Monday, Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical health officer, said he is “strongly recommending” masking in all indoor public settings.
Hospitals in the province have reported they are dealing with an overwhelming number of sick children and pediatric ICU units are operating above capacity, according to The Canadian Press.
Influenza and RSV are driving the admissions and the wave of infections has arrived earlier in the fall season than in previous years prior to the pandemic.
Moore said the “difficult and complex” fall that was predicted has come to fruition and that COVID-19, influenza and RSV are circulating and Ontario must “use all layers of protection we have.”
However, Moore said he was not introducing a mask mandate as it hasn’t worked in social settings in the past and the announcement he’s made about recommendations is in an effort to get the public “back to basics” when it comes to infection prevention.
“This is protecting our children and those that are the youngest among us. Please parents, grandparents, siblings: If you have any respiratory symptoms, you must mask around those that are vulnerable,” he said.
But Moore said if the pressure on the health-care system continues to increase, a mask mandate would be the “furthest” the province goes when it comes to health restrictions.
The health ministry is currently discussing mask mandates in schools as a possible measure, he said.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford also urged the public to wear a mask the day before Moore’s announcement, but did not issue a mandate.
QUEBEC
In a move similar to Ontario, Quebec’s Health Minister Christian Dube said at a press conference Wednesday that he strongly recommended the public wear masks amid a “spicy cocktail” of viruses that are impacting hospitals, which include COVID-19, RSV and influenza.
He also recommended handwashing, and that the public stay home if they are sick.
Quebec’s Premier François Legault also said in a press scrum Tuesday that he recommends residents wear a mask in public settings, but added that it was up to an individual’s preferences.
“It’s really a citizen responsibility,” he said.
NEW BRUNSWICK
New Brunswick has not reissued a mask mandate. CTV News Atlantic interviewed several Maritime residents who had mixed opinions on whether a mandate would be welcomed or not.
But while many said they’d be sad to see masks worn again, they would wear one if they needed to in order to protect others.
CTV News Atlantic reached out to the Department of Health in New Brunswick regarding mandates on Monday and was told that if the “situation changes public health will determine a new approach.”
NOVA SCOTIA
Nova Scotia has not announced any mask mandates since public health requirements around wearing masks ended in July.
CTV News Atlantic contacted Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang’s office on Monday regarding mandates and their request for an interview was declined.
In an emailed statement, the office said: “Public health continues to assess recommendations and will inform Nova Scotians if any changes are made”
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
Prince Edward Island has not reissued a mask mandate for the general public. However, the province still has a mask mandate for hospitals, long-term care homes and community care homes.
In an emailed statement to CTVNews.ca on Thursday, the province said PEI is experiencing an increase in respiratory illnesses, like other provinces.
“The mask mandate remains in place for hospitals, and long-term care and community care homes in PEI. At this time, there is no public mask mandate in place,” said Morgan Martin, a senior communications officer for the province’s department of health and wellness.
NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR
At a press conference Tuesday, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said she can’t implement a mask mandate as the province isn’t currently experiencing a public health emergency.
Fitzgerald said she recommends masks be worn in places that are deemed higher risk for COVID-19 and other illness spread.
Recommendations “may become stronger as time goes on” and the government is continuing to monitor the situation and will make decisions based on the evidence, she said.
Newfoundland and Labrador are not seeing the same surges in illness as other provinces, she added.
YUKON
Yukon has made no moves toward re-issuing a mask mandate. The territory removed most health measures in March 2022 and removed mask mandates in schools on May 24.
NORTHWEST TERRITORIES
According to the territory’s website, masking remains a recommendation. The territory dropped its Public Health Orders on April 1, 2022.
However, masking is particularly recommended in several scenarios including if someone has tested positive for COVID-19, if they are caring for an individual who has tested positive and for those who are at higher risk of catching COVID-19.
NUNAVUT
Nunavut has not announced they are implementing a mask mandate and the territory lifted restrictions around masks in July.
However, masks are still required in community health centres, Elders’ facilities and in the Qikiqtani General Hospitaland Akausisarvik that requires patients and staff to wear masks.
With files from CTV News Edmonton, CTV News Atlantic, CTV News Winnipeg, CTV News Vancouver and The Canadian Press
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Deputy minister of finance says protests came at 'delicate time' for Canada's economy
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What provinces and territories are saying about mask mandates as COVID-19, RSV, flu cases rise
Health officials across the country have stopped short of issuing mask mandates, despite rising cases of flu, RSV and COVID-19 in many regions. CTVNews.ca looks into how each province and territory is approaching whether to require masks in indoor public spaces.
How Canada's inflation compares with other G20 nations
World leaders of the G20 concluded a summit in Indonesia at a time when nearly all member nations are battling high inflation. While Canada's has flattened, a CTVNews.ca analysis looks at how we compare with other nations, some of which continue to experience skyrocketing inflation.
BREAKING | Nancy Pelosi won't seek leadership role, plans to stay in U.S. Congress
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, a pivotal realignment making way for a new generation of leaders after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections.
'Nosy' baby elephant interrupts TV reporter's broadcast
A baby elephant had its moment in the spotlight after it interrupted a Kenyan journalist's television report.
After exchange, China calls Canada's manner 'condescending'
A Chinese spokesperson on Thursday accused Canada of acting in a 'condescending manner' following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen.
Canada issues travel advice for fans heading to World Cup in Qatar
The Government of Canada has issued travel advice for people heading to Qatar, where the World Cup will begin on Nov. 20. Their advice includes all the customs, laws, and regulations to keep in mind when visiting the country.
Canada aims for respect in talks with China even as relations difficult: Ng
International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada will maintain a respectful dialogue with China even as she warns that Canada's biggest trading partner in Asia has changed.
WATCH LIVE | Deputy minister of finance says protests came at 'delicate time' for Canada's economy
Canada's economy was already facing uncertainty when protests against COVID-19 restrictions blockaded borders and occupied downtown Ottawa last winter, the top civil servant at the Finance Department said Thursday.
3 get life sentences for 2014 downing of MH17 jet over Ukraine
A Dutch court on Thursday convicted two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian separatist in absentia of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine and sentenced them to life imprisonment.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario tells schools to make plans for remote learning next week if education workers strike: memo
Ontario’s Ministry of Education is asking school boards to pivot to remote learning next week if education workers strike on Monday, according to a memo obtained by CTV News Toronto.
-
Children's antibiotics, some adult medications now caught in GTA drug shortages
Facing a wave of parents desperate for children’s medications, pharmacists are rationing some drugs in short supply and trying novel mixing methods to supply others as more medications appear to be caught in a nationwide shortage.
-
Police seize nearly $60M worth of drugs from suspected Toronto stash houses in single-day bust
Toronto police have seized more than 600 kilograms of narcotics, setting a new record for the largest single-day bust in the force’s history.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario tells schools to make plans for remote learning next week if education workers strike: memo
Ontario’s Ministry of Education is asking school boards to pivot to remote learning next week if education workers strike on Monday, according to a memo obtained by CTV News Toronto.
-
'This is not a broken service': Day one for Ottawa's new police chief
Ottawa's new police chief says he’s confident that the Ottawa Police Service can regain residents’ trust in the wake of the force’s police response to the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Dog found abandoned in crate in Ottawa forest
Ottawa Bylaw Services says it received a report last Friday from a resident who found a dog abandoned crate in Pinhey Forest, in the area of West Hunt Club Road and Woodroffe Avenue.
Barrie
-
Up to 60 cm of snowfall to blanket parts of central Ontario
A significant snow event with 30 to 60 centimetres of the white stuff is expected to blanket central Ontario by Sunday.
-
Group of 6 from Simcoe County celebrate lottery win
A group of six people from Simcoe County are celebrating winning $100,000 with Lotto Max.
-
Boards make contingency plans with more school closures possible
Parents are being warned to prepare for school closures for the second time in a matter of weeks if Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) members strike on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Police say firearm brandished during fight involving 20 youths in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a fight they say involved around 20 youths.
-
D2L cuts 5 per cent of workforce months after posting second-quarter profits
Kitchener-based education tech company D2L has laid off around 5 per cent of its workforce – including 16 employees in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge.
-
St. Mary's Hospital cancels some elective surgeries, limits ER visitors
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener says it is canceling some elective surgeries this week, due in part to a high number of admissions to the emergency department.
London
-
Tom refuses roadside medical support in battle for permanent shelter
London police have attended the encampment of Tom, the homeless double amputee CTV News introduced you to earlier this week. Tom has been resting just off the property of the Victoria Campus of London Health Sciences Centre for a week.
-
$2-million OPP bust in London and Woodstock
Nearly $1-million in illegal cannabis and cannabis-related products has been seized after a joint investigation between London and Woodstock police. According to OPP, three search warrants were used in London and one in Woodstock.
-
Disturbing increase in road deaths due to impaired driving
On Thursday, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) West Region started the annual Festive R.I.D.E campaign.
Windsor
-
Police find missing 13-year-old Windsor girl
Windsor police say a missing 13-year-old girl has been found.
-
Children's medicine shortage seeping over into United States border city
Canadian parents scrambling to find children’s liquid Tylenol and Advil are looking across the border to fill the need amid a severe shortage at Canadian pharmacies.
-
Some Windsor-Essex school boards plan to stay open despite possible CUPE strike
Some Windsor-Essex schools boards are developing contingency plans to stay open despite another possible strike by educational workers next week.
Montreal
-
Quebec man charged with terrorism, planning to overthrow Haitian government
The RCMP say a 51-year-old Quebec man has been charged with planning a terrorist act to overthrow the Haitian government of Jovenel Moise. Police say Gerald Nicolas will appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Dec. 1 to face three terrorism-related charges.
-
'Time to reunite with our good habits': Masks strongly recommended again in Quebec
Quebec's health minister is strongly recommending people wear masks in public as the province battles a 'spicy cocktail' of viruses overwhelming hospitals: COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The measure is not obligatory and the recommendation does not extend to schools and daycares.
-
'We have truly lost a beautiful soul': Quebec woman, 22, who sought experimental treatment dies of cancer
Less than two weeks after being airlifted home to Montreal from a cancer treatment centre in Texas, 22-year-old Maria Muscari died Wednesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Desmond inquiry: N.S. judge says his final report won't be released until next year
The Nova Scotia judge leading an inquiry into the death of a former soldier who killed his family and himself in 2017 says a final report will be released sometime next year.
-
Nova Scotia NDP calling for free high-dose flu shots for seniors
Nova Scotia's NDP is calling for the province to make a high-dose influenza vaccine free for residents over the age of 65, amid a spike in flu and respiratory illness.
-
N.S. Highway 102 near Fall River reopens after three-vehicle collision
A section of Highway 102 near Fall River, N.S., was closed for several hours after a three-vehicle collision Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Multiple crashes reported on Perimeter Highway; two people in hospital
Manitoba RCMP says officers are responding to multiple collisions on the Perimeter Highway that left two people in hospital.
-
'It's still pervasive': The help for people struggling with 'Long COVID'
Those who are still dealing with symptoms related to a COVID-19 infection have options available in Manitoba.
-
What provinces and territories are saying about mask mandates as COVID-19, RSV, flu cases rise
Health officials across the country have stopped short of issuing mask mandates, despite rising cases of flu, RSV and COVID-19 in many regions. CTVNews.ca looks into how each province and territory is approaching whether to require masks in indoor public spaces.
Calgary
-
LIVE AT 2 P.M.
LIVE AT 2 P.M. | Alberta to announce plans for health-care reform Thursday afternoon
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Jason Copping will announce their plans to reform the province's health-care system on Thursday.
-
2 Calgary-area men spin their way to $250K and $800K in lottery wins
A couple of Calgary area men were big winners in the Big Spin and Bigger Spin lotteries recently.
-
More than $200K in drugs, loaded handguns seized in Calgary bust
The investigation culminated with a Nov. 9 search of three homes, a business and two vehicles.
Edmonton
-
AHS board to be fired, a new AHS administrator will be named: government sources
Changes are coming to Alberta Health Services on Thursday. Senior government sources have confirmed to CTV News that the AHS board is being fired on Thursday.
-
This teen was cut by a hockey skate just like Evander Kane. Now he advocates for more protective gear in the game
A Leduc, Alta., hockey player now wears a cut-resistant wrist guard after sustaining a similar injury as Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane, and advocates for more players doing the same.
-
What provinces and territories are saying about mask mandates as COVID-19, RSV, flu cases rise
Health officials across the country have stopped short of issuing mask mandates, despite rising cases of flu, RSV and COVID-19 in many regions. CTVNews.ca looks into how each province and territory is approaching whether to require masks in indoor public spaces.
Vancouver
-
Tsleil-Waututh Nation and B.C. enter cannabis agreement, marking province’s 7th
B.C.'s government and the Tsleil-Waututh Nation of North Vancouver have signed a cannabis agreement.
-
Pedestrian hospitalized with 'life-threatening injuries' after Richmond collision: RCMP
Mounties in Richmond are investigating a collision that sent a 57-year-old pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries earlier this week.
-
B.C. Indigenous leaders thank John Horgan for leadership on premier's last full day
An organization of British Columbia Indigenous leaders is thanking the outgoing premier for his work on passing legislation affirming Indigenous rights and is calling on John Horgan's successor to continue efforts toward reconciliation.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Deputy minister of finance says protests came at 'delicate time' for Canada's economy
Canada's economy was already facing uncertainty when protests against COVID-19 restrictions blockaded borders and occupied downtown Ottawa last winter, the top civil servant at the Finance Department said Thursday.
-
Canada aims for respect in talks with China even as relations difficult: Ng
International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada will maintain a respectful dialogue with China even as she warns that Canada's biggest trading partner in Asia has changed.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon misses Order of Canada ceremony at Rideau Hall due to illness
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is missing today's Order of Canada ceremony at Rideau Hall due to illness. A spokesperson says in a written statement that 'with great regret,' Simon would not preside over the investiture -- news that was announced shortly before the ceremony was to begin.
Health
-
Shortage of isotope used in medical scans is affecting Canadian hospitals
Relief for hospitals using a medical isotope used in scanning for cancers should be coming soon, one expert says, as many diagnostic procedures continue to be rescheduled due to shortages across Canada.
-
Feds still 'strongly encourage' people to use masks while travelling
Canada's Minister of Transportation says after a briefing with the country's top doctor, the government still strongly encourages people to wear masks on planes and trains -- but stopped short of making it a requirement.
-
'You're on your own': B.C. woman without family doctor trapped in medical limbo after cancer diagnosis
A Nanaimo, B.C., woman who was recently diagnosed with colon cancer, says her health insurance won't process her claim without documentation from a family doctor. But, like many people in the province, she doesn’t have a doctor.
Sci-Tech
-
Do you use these passwords? So do millions of others, according to a top 200 list
Do you use one of the most common 200 passwords? A recently released study reveals the most popular choices, and warns hackers won't have a hard time getting into your account with these passwords.
-
Feds, tech fall short on watching extremists, U.S. Senate says
The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are failing to adequately monitor domestic extremists, according to a new U.S. Senate report that also faulted social media platforms for encouraging the spread of violent and antigovernment content.
-
Prosecutors search home of Americans charged with smuggling relics in Guatemala
Prosecutors in Guatemala said Thursday they have found more possible pre-Hispanic artifacts during a search of the home of an American couple facing charges of smuggling historical relics.
Entertainment
-
Lily-Rose Depp explains her silence on Johnny Depp's drama
Lily-Rose Depp, the 23-year-old daughter of actor Johnny Depp and singer Vanessa Paradis, is sharing why she didn't publicly speak out during her father's high profile trial with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.
-
Brendan Fraser says he won't participate in Golden Globes
Brendan Fraser, whose performance in 'The Whale' has made him a likely awards candidate this year, says he won't attend the Golden Globes in January if he's nominated.
-
U.S. senator questions Ticketmaster after complaints about Taylor Swift sales
Ticketmaster faced questions on Thursday from a Democratic U.S. senator over its sales practices, two days after Taylor Swift fans complained about website outages and long waits to buy tickets to her upcoming U.S. tour.
Business
-
How Canada's inflation compares with other G20 nations
World leaders of the G20 concluded a summit in Indonesia at a time when nearly all member nations are battling high inflation. While Canada's has flattened, a CTVNews.ca analysis looks at how we compare with other nations, some of which continue to experience skyrocketing inflation.
-
Exec who cleaned up Enron calls FTX collapse 'unprecedented'
The new CEO of the collapsed cryptocurrency trading firm FTX, who oversaw Enron's bankruptcy, said he has never seen such a 'complete failure' of corporate control.
-
S&P/TSX composite down nearly 200 points, U.S. stock markets also down
Canada's main stock index was down nearly 200 points, as losses in the energy and base metal sectors helped lead a broad-based decline, while U.S. stock markets also fell in late-morning trading.
Lifestyle
-
Northern Ont. woman is first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada
A woman from a First Nation in northern Ontario has made national pageant history as the first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada 2022.
-
These 25 smaller cities were named the best in Canada
If you’re tired of living in big and crowded cities and want to move to a new place, a new list might help you decide where to go.
-
These are the food items that increased the most in price in October
Data from Statistics Canada reveals the price changes of grocery store food products as a result of inflation in October. The product with the highest month-over-month price increase in October? Margarine.
Sports
-
Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns prepare for possible Snow Bowl
Players and fans have their eyes on the forecast, as Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns at Orchard Park, N.Y. could be impacted by an offence-stopping lake-effect snowstorm expected to blanket the area later this week.
-
Full Ronaldo interview reveals extent of Man United criticism
Hours before Cristiano Ronaldo's highly anticipated tell-all interview with Piers Morgan was finally broadcast, Manchester United was pulling down a giant mural outside Old Trafford containing an image of the Portugal superstar.
-
This teen was cut by a hockey skate just like Evander Kane. Now he advocates for more protective gear in the game
A Leduc, Alta., hockey player now wears a cut-resistant wrist guard after sustaining a similar injury as Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane, and advocates for more players doing the same.
Autos
-
Ram heavy-duty diesel pickups recalled for engine fire risk
Stellantis is recalling nearly 250,000 heavy duty diesel Ram pickup trucks in the U.S. because transmission fluid can leak and cause engine fires.
-
Climate Changed: Limited transportation infrastructure facing threats in the North
Across the North, already underdeveloped transportation networks needed for access to resources, medical care and travel face increasing threats due to climate warming happening nearly three times faster than the global average.
-
Wrong-way SUV driver hits 25 L.A. County sheriff's academy recruits on run
An SUV travelling on the wrong side of the road struck 25 Los Angeles County sheriff's academy recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday, critically injuring five of them, authorities said.