Utility says power back on in Kimmirut after days-long outage

KIMMIRUT, Nunavut -

Power has been restored to a Nunavut hamlet on Baffin Island following a days-long outage that began on Thursday.

Quillik Energy Corporation, the utility which serves Kimmirut, stated in a social media update on Sunday afternoon that power is now back on in the community.

It says buildings with backup generation will remain isolated until additional repairs are made, and that crews continue to monitor the situation.

The Nunavut government had declared a state of emergency in the community over the weekend and said a warming centre was set up at school there, while the temperature in Kimmirut on Sunday afternoon was -6 C.

The Qulliq Energy Corporation posted regular updates on Facebook about the outage, with many of the posts noting the challenges in flying in workers to make repairs.

It noted in an update late Saturday that an issue was identified with the distribution transformer outside the community's generating plant.

"We would like to thank the community for their ongoing patience and acknowledge the (government of Nunavut) departments and all those assisting with efforts, and providing support, during this time," the utility said in its post announcing power was back on.

The government said Saturday that air charters had been arranged for equipment and staff, and that its departments were working with corporate partners to manage the supply chain of groceries and other materials for the community warming centre.

On top of having to contend with no power, the territorial government also announced a boil-water advisory for Kimmirut on Saturday, which remains in effect.

