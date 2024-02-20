String of drug-related deaths prompts police warning in N.L.

Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
The two police forces in Newfoundland and Labrador have both issued public warnings about increased availability of dangerous drugs following overdose deaths in the province.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC), the force responsible for policing services in the St. John’s area, said Monday that five “sudden” deaths had been reported to the force in the past week.
Four of those deaths were in the St. John’s area, while the fifth was in Labrador, where the RNC also provides policing services.
The exact cause of each of the deaths has not been confirmed, but police drew a link between the deaths and illicit drug use — warning that the deaths may have been caused by overdose.
“These deaths signal to RNC investigators, the possibility of an increase in the availability of illicit, dangerous, and potentially fatal drugs in our communities,” the police force wrote on its Facebook page.
“The RNC is reminding the public of the explicit dangers and life-threatening consequences of using non-regulated, non-prescription drugs.”
One drug that has now been confirmed to have arrived in the province is nitazine, a synthetic opioid that is said to be more potent and dangerous than fentanyl.
The drug has been blamed for an overdose death in December in the rural community of St. Anthony.
According to the RCMP, the victim of the overdose likely took the drug unknowingly. Authorities said the victim purchased the drug online, where it was advertised as Morphine.
A test at the Health Canada drug analysis service confirmed the presence of nitazine in the pills.
The increase in deaths is sad, but foreseeable, according to Emily Wadden, who manages a harm reduction program in St. John’s.
Emily Wadden is a manager at Safe Works Access Program, a harm-reduction program that distributes sterile syringes, water, alcohol swabs and other harm-reduction supplies. (CTV)
She said issues with toxic drugs may have started on the west coast of Canada, but have now arrived in Newfoundland and Labrador.
“Unfortunately, the toxic drug supply, it’s going to get more toxic. Safe injection sites, or other programs that we have now, they’re only reactive solutions," she said.
“The only way to mitigate that is to give folks an alternative, be it through doctors or through whatever, but it would have to be a very accessible alternative.”
Wadden said stigma is partly responsible for many of the overdose deaths in the province, as many drug users fear shame and isolation when speaking to others about drug use.
She said stigma also stops policy makers from taking steps to make life safer for people dealing with drug addiction.
In a statement authored by Newfoundland and Labrador’s Departments of Justice and Public Safety and Health and Community Services, the provincial government wrote that it is considering “overdose prevention sites.”
“Our government is committed to working with community agencies to consider this option locally,” the statement read.
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
A celebratory trip has turned into a nightmare for a Mississauga couple stranded in the Turks and Caicos Islands after their Canadian passports were stolen during a break-in at their rental property.
A Quebec Superior Court judge on Tuesday described Marc-André Grenon as a morally and sexually depraved killer as he sentenced him to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Quebec junior college student Guylaine Potvin in 2000.
A B.C. woman who sued her dentist after he performed "extensive" treatment that she did not consent to while she was sedated has been awarded more than $15,000 in damages.
Donald Trump doubled down Tuesday on comparing his criminal indictments to the circumstances of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, the top political opponent of Russia’s autocratic leader Vladimir Putin who died in a remote arctic prison after being jailed by the Kremlin leader.
A judge has declared that Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly two decades, Christine Baumgartner, are now legally divorced, according to court records filed Tuesday.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he expects Canada to lay out when it will reach the alliance's target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence.
A 20-year-old driver is facing charges after he slammed his vehicle into a tree near Peterborough while attempting to have sexual intercourse with a passenger, police say.
Several city councillors say it's important for the Toronto Police Service (TPS) to 'get to the bottom of' how many automated speeding or red light camera tickets its officers get – and how many have no lawful excuse.
A 39-year-old father of four from Ghana has been identified as the man killed in one of two seemingly random shootings in northwest Toronto over the weekend.
The mayor of Belleville says that if the province won’t help, it’ll have to find a way to tackle its growing drug and homelessness problem itself.
A new professional sports team is coming to Ottawa, sources tell TSN 1200.
The town of Arnprior is mourning the loss of community pillar Glenn Arthur, who died Feb. 16, 2024 at the age of 72.
As warm weather continues to hamper the skating season on the iconic Rideau Canal Skateway, enthusiasts are concerned about its future viability.
A dispute that resulted in charges being laid against a landlord in Barrie last week is serving as an anecdote for just how dire the situation regarding unresolved cases is in Ontario.
Police warn Barrie residents to be cautious of strangers while shopping after a report of a distraction theft at a local grocery store.
The ongoing murder trial of John Sedo, the Aurora man accused of killing his wife, Helen, more than three years ago, focused on his cell phone activity and ATM transactions Tuesday.
The family says they called police to bring the man to hospital before he was fatally shot.
Kitchener Fire says three people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Kitchener over the weekend.
A friendly rivalry resulted in a delicious lunch for Eastwood Collegiate Institute students Tuesday.
Two people have died following a crash east of Lucknow, Ont.
A political push at city hall to forbid the display of graphic anti-abortion signs in public spaces might be headed back to the drawing board.
It’s a sneak peek into the major construction plans for the gateway to the east end of St. Thomas, Ont.
Windsor police are looking for two suspects in outstanding retail thefts in the city.
Nearly two and a half years after the downtown Wheatley gas explosion, Wheatley residents are now able to claim a free multi-gas alarm as Chatham-Kent Fire & Rescue officials deliver and distribute 1,000 devices across the small community.
Despite four generations of his family having attended the former Harrow High School, Dennis Swarts is ready to see the land it sits on be put to better use.
A Quebec Superior Court judge on Tuesday described Marc-André Grenon as a morally and sexually depraved killer as he sentenced him to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Quebec junior college student Guylaine Potvin in 2000.
An organization representing the Jewish community says Québec solidaire (QS) deputy Haroun Bouazzi is "unworthy of an elected official" after suggesting that the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) government is complicit with Israel in war crimes, crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing.
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
Nova Scotia RCMP says a third person has been charged in connection with the homicide of Natacha Leroy in Cape Breton.
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man at Irving Shipbuilding.
The City of Winnipeg is cracking down on drivers with unpaid parking tickets.
Winnipeg residents in a number of southern neighbourhoods are being asked to reduce water use as work continues to repair a problematic leak that has been spewing sewage into the river off-and-on for nearly two weeks.
Two distinct options are on the table to improve traffic flows for McGillivray Boulevard in the RM of Macdonald.
RCMP responded to the scene of a fatal crash east of Claresholm, Alta. on Tuesday afternoon.
Alberta’s flu season has yet to end, but it’s already ranking as the deadliest in recent memory since the mid-1990s when reliable stats were first tracked.
Calgary police have charged three people in two separate incidents of animal cruelty.
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
Two people were taken to hospital after a stabbing at West Edmonton Mall on Family Day.
The head of the association representing 46,000 teachers in Alberta is calling on the province to help with growing classroom sizes and inflation.
Video has surfaced that appears to show a terrifying attempted robbery unfolding at a Surrey jewelry store where the owner was reportedly shot four times over the weekend.
With several vacancies on the Vancouver Police Board, the Squamish, Musqueam and Tsleil-Waututh Nations are pushing to have their members appointed to the civilian body, which provides oversight and governance to the Vancouver Police Department.
The City of Vancouver is trying to reassure the public that the Granville Street Bridge is safe, despite recently filing a lawsuit against a trio of contractors that suggests the opposite.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he expects Canada to lay out when it will reach the alliance's target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it's 'obvious' contracting rules weren't followed during the development of the controversial ArriveCan app.
Ottawa is kicking in an extra $2 billion in financing for the recently announced BC Builds program, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
The mayor of Belleville, Ont., says he is disappointed that the province has not yet committed to providing funding for an urgently needed health and social-services hub and a detox centre in the community.
Always having a sip of water by your side can be great for remembering to stay hydrated, but sometimes forming an attachment to a water bottle can lead to a fixation on hydration that could have serious health consequences if taken too far, according to medical experts.
A cyber incident has taken several IT systems at Laurentian University offline, including the university’s website.
The Brain Computer Interface program at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto develops technology that allows Giselle and dozens of other physically disabled children to use their minds to move and play.
Elon Musk says Neuralink’s first human trial participant can control a computer mouse with their brain, nearly one month after having the company’s chip implanted.
A judge has declared that Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly two decades, Christine Baumgartner, are now legally divorced, according to court records filed Tuesday.
Beyonce's new song 'Texas Hold 'Em' debuted in the top spot of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart on Tuesday, the publication announced.
Statistics Canada has released new data about how the economy started off the new year, saying the country's inflation rate has slowed and now sits at 2.9 per cent. One economist explains what's behind the decline.
Canada's largest grocery retailer is spending more than $2 billion to expand its empire with plans to build more than 40 new stores and renovate hundreds of others.
Statistics Canada says prices for airfares fell more than 14 per cent in January compared with the same month in 2023.
At eight years, six months and 11 days, Ashwath Kaushik made history on Sunday by becoming the youngest player ever to beat a chess grandmaster in a classical tournament game.
An event known as the 'naked man festival,' said to have run for more than 1,000 years, was held for the last time on Saturday, becoming the latest Japanese tradition to fall victim to the country's aging population crisis.
Because of excessive rainfall in California, a temporary lake is giving folks a rare chance to do some actual kayaking of all things in the driest place in the United States, the U.S. National Park Service said in a recent news release.
The Toronto Blue Jays used different approaches when it came to the delicate matter of salary arbitration with their two homegrown franchise cornerstones.
It was always about keeping it simple for Kristen Campbell.
Small clinical trials have shown that one or two doses of psilocybin can make dramatic and long-lasting changes in people suffering from treatment-resistant major depressive disorder, though scientists are still exploring the how and the why behind the connection between psychedelics and improved mental health.
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.