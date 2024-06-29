Scientists add more underwater robots to monitor endangered North Atlantic right whales

Across vast waters, the North Atlantic right whale is tough to spot.

In the race to protect the endangered species, researchers are bringing in more underwater robots—unmanned vehicles known as gliders that slowly patrol the Gulf of St. Lawrence, passively listening for whales.

Gliders can stay at sea for months, move far offshore and work in all types of weather. They’re equipped with underwater microphones that scientists use to track the animals.

“All marine mammals make sounds. The ocean is an acoustic world,” said Kimberley Davies, Associate Professor of biological sciences at UNB, in an interview with CTVNews.ca.

The team added a third glider to its fleet this summer, expanding its ability to monitor whales’ whereabouts by sea and air. It’s collaborative effort involving researchers from University of New Brunswick, Ocean Tracking Network, Transport Canada and Woods Hole Oceanographic.

“What’s at stake here is the survival of North Atlantic right whales into the future,” said Davies.

Each summer, North Atlantic right whales migrate north in search of food, and in recent years, they’ve moved into the Gulf of St. Lawrence, a busy shipping corridor between hubs like Toronto and Montreal, and global ports.

Detection of a right whale triggers federal rules that force ships longer than 13 metres to slow down to 10 knots, roughly 19 km/h. Davies noted that ships pose a serious threat to the whales.

“A large vessel that’s travelling at a regular speed of 25 knots is going to kill a whale if it hits it,” she said. “But if you slow down, you reduce that risk.”

At least fifteen whales have died from vessel strikes since 2017 and forty whales have died of all causes, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Conservationists estimate there are between 350 and 360 whales left, and fewer than 70 reproductive females.

In Canada, federal rules mean sightings can now prompt fishing closures or speed restrictions for large boats, but problems persist.

Vessel strikes killed three whales in the U.S. earlier this year. Several calves are missing.

“We need to be doing everything we can to push this in the other direction,” said Davies.

Entangling issues

Another threat right whales face is fishing gear, in which another whale was found dead earlier this year on a beach in Martha’s Vineyard.

The first whale spotted in Canadian waters this year, known as Shelagh, was found dragging gear in her mouth. About a month later she was sighted without it.

Off Miscou Island, N.B., earlier this week, a calf was also seen entangled in fishing gear. Officials said a tracking tag was successfully attached to the entangled gear, which could help efforts to disentangle the whale.

“Too many whales are being lost to entanglements in fishing gear and ship strikes,” said Kim Elmslie, national non-profit Oceana Canada’s campaign director.

A spokesperson for the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) said it is preparing a five-year Whalesafe Gear Strategy and plans to share a draft of it with stakeholders in early summer 2024, noting the strategy will guide the implementation of “both lower-breaking strength and rope on-demand fishing gear in Canada.”

“The time has come to release that information out into the public realm, so that we can provide feedback,” Elmslie said. “Ropeless gear is the way to prevent entanglements.”

The DFO spokesperson said publication of the final strategy will follow this winter