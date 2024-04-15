Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab

BREAKING Military chief says Israel will respond to Iran's missile strike
Israel's military chief said Monday that Israel will respond to Iran's missile strike over the weekend, but did not immediately elaborate on when and how.
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
The provincial government says Premier Andrew Furey helped Sunday to negotiate the deal between the Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union, which represents inshore fishermen, and the Association of Seafood Producers.
The minimum price for the 2024 crab fishery has been set at $3.00 per pound.
Prices paid to fishermen for their catch are decided each year by a government-appointed panel, which set the opening price last year at $2.20 a pound, prompting crab harvesters to leave their boats tied up for six weeks.
Tempers have flared because crab fishers were earning more than $7 per pound during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pricing deal was reached after fishers said they planned to stage a protest today outside the provincial legislature, where the same group last month was involved in rowdy confrontations that forced the temporary closure of the Confederation Building for safety reasons.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.
A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film 'Rust,' at a sentencing hearing Monday in a New Mexico state court.
Horrified worshippers watched online and in person as a bishop was stabbed at the altar during a church service in Sydney on Sunday evening, and three others were stabbed as people rushed to help. Police said there were no life-threatening wounds, and a man was arrested.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.
Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.
Halifax Regional Police has arrested and charged 21 people at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Halifax Monday morning.
The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.
The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March.
A 23-year-old man who was hit by a car in Surrey Friday evening has died of his injuries, according to authorities.
Drivers travelling through Delta, B.C., Monday were warned to expect major delays on some roads as pro-Palestinian protesters blocked traffic near the port.
Toronto police say a 27-year-old man who was shot after stabbing a police officer in Toronto’s west end last week is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder.
Celebrity food critic Keith Lee said he was blown away by Toronto, handing a rich ranking to its culinary creators, as the first international stop of his latest food tour.
A compound used to treat sour gas that's been linked to fertility issues in cattle has been found throughout groundwater in the Prairies, according to a new study.
A judge is ordering the Alberta government to produce a massive trove of documents concerning its efforts to encourage coal mining in the province's Rocky Mountains.
The cradle is an anonymous drop-off site where an infant can be left in a heated, secured bed, signalling a silent alarm which informs staff.
Just steps from Parliament Hill is a barber shop that for the last 100 years has catered to everyone from prime ministers to tourists.
John Wilson of Battersea, Ont. was announced as one of the winners of the Lotto Max top prize in the March 8 draw.
A major fire at a church in Hudson, Que. has caused significant damage to the St. James Anglican Church that was built in 1842.
A wild turkey broke into a long-term care home south of Quebec City over the weekend by smashing through a third-floor window.
Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon called his party the leading force in Quebec politics, and is calling on all stripes of Quebecers to get behind the independence movement.
Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid is expected to play Monday night against the San Jose Sharks, TSN has reported.
Firefighters have been battling a large grass fire in east Edmonton since 4 a.m.
Several homes in the Grovenor neighbourhood were evacuated because of a fire early Monday morning.
Police are looking for a youth who allegedly stabbed another youth in Halifax on Monday morning.
A low pressure system brought a series of weather fronts across the Maritimes on Friday and into the start of the weekend.
A new study out of Ontario and posted in the Canadian Medical Association Journal highlights the significant increase in accidental opioid-related deaths in Canada leading into the COVID-19 pandemic, with Manitoba being one of the most impacted provinces in the country.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two fatal shootings after Winnipeg police put out a call earlier this month for help in finding him.
Manitobans will soon be able to apply for rebates for security upgrades at their homes and small businesses.
A group of Saskatchewan seniors all in their nineties make sure to gather every year to celebrate another year of longevity together, no matter when their birthdays fall a day is set aside to get together and reminisce.
Brad Herauf will return for a second season and more as head coach of the Regina Pats, the team announced Monday morning.
Saskatchewan midwives will soon be able to prescribe and administer certain drugs, order x-rays and conduct newborn hearing screenings.
Police are searching a residence just east of downtown Guelph after a man went to hospital with injuries from a homemade explosive device.
Days after being raided by police, two Waterloo Region magic mushroom stores were raided once again.
Ontario will introduce more than 300 new weekly GO Transit trips by the end of the month, something Metrolinx describes as 'the single biggest enhancement of GO rail service since 2013.'
A 16-year-old boy is dead following a high speed crash that injured two others on Sunday.
An overtime goal from Ben Saunderson Sunday night gave the Saskatoon Blades a 2-1 win in game two of their second round WHL series with Red Deer and a 2-0 series lead heading on the road for games three and four.
Thunder Bay Police Service is holding a news conference to discuss the misconduct investigation that led to criminal charges being laid against the city's former police chief.
The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is asking motorists to use caution while driving due to road damage and wash outs from recent flooding.
Provincial police in northwestern Ontario are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 525 near Minaki, Ont.
Canada Life has made a large donation to help fight homelessness in London. The donation is to honour former president Jeff Macoun and his 40-year career with Canada life.
Members of London city council will be meeting with their counterparts on Oneida Nation of the Thames council. The very first joint meeting between the two governments will be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Oneida Community Centre.
OPP are looking to confirm the safety of a person who was reportedly heard screaming “Help!” near the Harriston Greenway Trail.
A rollover has closed Little Avenue in Barrie.
It was a historic weekend for women in hockey as the local Barrie Junior Sharks U22 AA Elite Jr hockey team clinched a bronze victory in a 4-0 win over the Stoney Creek Sabres.
Police in South Simcoe are investigating a rash of vehicle thefts, and one attempted theft over the weekend.
The first Canadian tornado of 2024 hit Essex County in March, says a report from the Northern Tornadoes Project.
What proved to be handful of demonstrators were protesting the federal carbon tax over the noon hour in Windsor moved police to act and remind the public that blocking “critical economic infrastructure” is illegal.
A Windsor man is 75,000 richer after winning a top prize with a scratch ticket.
Drivers travelling through Delta, B.C., Monday were warned to expect major delays on some roads as pro-Palestinian protesters blocked traffic near the port.
The B.C. government and the Council of Haida Nation have signed an agreement officially recognizing Haida Gwaii's Aboriginal title, more than two decades after the nation launched a legal action seeking formal recognition.
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the province to reinstate funding for the Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network.
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.
Ontario Provincial Police arrested an Elliot Lake man for refusing to provide a breath sample after leaving a local bar last week.
Provincial police say there has been a surge in online and telephone fraud attempts in northern Ontario recently.
Long-term care nurses and other health care professionals across the province – including those in northern Ontario – held information pickets on Friday ahead of upcoming contract negotiations.
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
While many people choose to keep their medical appointments private, four longtime friends decided to undergo vasectomies as a group in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
A young actor from Prince Edward Island is getting the chance to fulfill a childhood dream, playing the precocious and iconic Anne Shirley on stage.
Nicholas Zhang, 17, will be competing at the Paris Olympics in July. He is the youngest Canadian male fencer to ever compete in the category.
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland picked out a new pair of Canadian-designed shoes on Monday, ahead of tabling the federal government's 2024 budget.
The cybersecurity firm BrandShield has taken down more than 250 websites selling fake versions of popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs in the GLP-1 class, the company’s CEO Yoav Keren told Reuters.
Functional beverages -- or drinks promoted as offering mental or physical benefits beyond hydration -- are growing in popularity around the world. Hundreds of companies have jumped into the market, hoping to get some buzz with trendy and sometimes unfamiliar ingredients.
A new study calls for targeted harm-reduction policies after finding a quarter of deaths among people in their 20s and 30s were due to opioids in 2021.
Using genes from coffee plants around the world, researchers built a family tree for the world's most popular type of coffee, known to scientists as Coffea arabica and to coffee lovers simply as 'arabica.'
Scientists have identified three new species of giant kangaroo that lived from 5 million to 40,000 years ago, one of which is around double the size of the biggest kangaroos alive today.
A Quebec zoo took advantage of last Monday's total solar eclipse to study the behaviours of some of its animals. The zoo's research and conservation department was approached by an astrophysics professor from the Université du Québec à Montréal about taking part in an animal behaviour study and collecting data on how they reacted during the rare phenomenon.
A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film 'Rust,' at a sentencing hearing Monday in a New Mexico state court.
'Saturday Night Live' has gifted us something that we didn’t know we needed during Ryan Gosling’s latest outing as host: 'All Too Well (Ryan’s Version).'
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
Walmart Canada is launching a national pilot program for customers to recycle their reusable shopping bags.
Lynx Air says customer refunds are a big expense for the insolvent company thanks to an unco-operative contractor.
Tesla will lay off more than 10% of its global workforce, an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday shows, as it grapples with falling sales amid an intensifying price war for electric vehicles.
Even as the cost of living goes up, there are still ways to save some cash when out shopping or using credit cards.
It has happened to a model, a medical doctor and a hairstylist, along with many other airline passengers: being singled out or denied boarding on a flight for their fashion choices.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
Beijing authorities are investigating Sunday's Beijing's half-marathon after footage shared online showed three African runners appearing to slow down near the finish line to allow China's He Jie to overtake them and win.
Sisay Lemma scorched the first half of the Boston Marathon course on Monday, setting a record pace to build a lead of more than half of a mile.
The end of the National Hockey League's (NHL) regular season is just days away and four Canadian teams have punched their ticket for the playoffs.
Looking for a break on car insurance premiums is often top of mind for drivers. And finding ways to reduce that figure is especially important now, when rampant thefts have led to higher insurance costs.
A police operation into stolen vehicles showed how Canada’s second-largest port in Montreal has become a key transport hub for stolen vehicle exports. Police say that's because of the port's strategic location and large container volume.
As the Greater Toronto Area confronts an auto theft crisis, some residents are considering bold – or arguably radical – action.
