Polar bears kill worker in attack off Baffin Island in Nunavut

IQALUIT, Nunavut -

A worker has died after being attacked by two polar bears off the eastern coast of Baffin Island in Nunavut.

The Nasittuq Corporation says in a statement that employees responded to the attack Thursday at its work site on Brevoort Island.

It says one of the bears was then killed.

The company, which offers technical site services and facility management, says it's working with local authorities and regulatory agencies to investigate what happened.

It's not releasing the name of the worker who died.

It says it's providing support to the victim's family and offering counselling to affected employees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.