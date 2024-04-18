N.L. gardening store revives 19th century seed-packing machine

American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer denied bail after being charged with killing Canadian couple
Technology from the 19th century has been brought out of retirement at a Newfoundland gardening store, as staff look for all the help they can get to fill orders during a busy season.
The Seed Company in downtown St. John’s has repaired and unleashed their nearly 90-year-old Ballard seed-packing machine, which is somewhat of a family heirloom.
Owner Peter Byrne said he has good memories of his grandmother using the machine when she owned the store, in the 1970s.
"From what I figured out, there’s probably eight machines left in Canada working," Byrne said.
"The quantity of seeds that we needed to produce every year, I really had no choice but to pull the Ballard seed machine back out of the warehouse and get it going again."
Byrne estimates his machine was built sometime in the 1930s or 40s, but the technology itself is even older -- it was developed before the turn of the 20th century.
Jeremy Carter, an employee of The Seed Company, worked with the machine to get it back in operating condition.
"Some of the stuff is probably difficult or impossible to get off the shelf," he said. "So a few improvisations to make up for wear and tear."
The machine can turn out about 1,200 seed bags an hour, and has been busy working on packing carrot seeds into bags for the coming growing season.
Carrots are a popular vegetable to plant in Newfoundland and Labrador, particularly suited to growing conditions in the province.
The retro machine is part of a big turnaround for the St. John’s company.
Byrne said he bought the store in 2014, bringing it back into the Gaze family after about 25 years.
Since then, his group has focused on social media and online ordering. Jackson McLean, who helps run the store and its online presence, said their approach has served them well throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our website started off getting maybe like, one or two orders a day, and now we're getting dozens and dozens a day," he said. "Like it's almost rivaled the in-store business, which is pretty amazing."
Their seeds are shipped across Atlantic Canada, thanks to distribution deals with grocery stores that the business would love to expand.
They’ll need their old Ballard machine for a few more years, at least. Byrne said they’ve been shopping for modern replacements, but there’s a long wait for manufacturing for newer seed machines.
"You just can’t go on Amazon and buy a machine," he said. "There’s only probably two or three companies that do make them."
Nearly half of China's major cities are suffering 'moderate to severe' levels of subsidence, putting millions at risk of flooding especially as sea levels rise.
Cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc says he plans to run in the next election as a candidate under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership, amid questions about his rumoured interest in succeeding his longtime friend for the top job.
A male columnist has apologized for a cringeworthy moment during former University of Iowa superstar and college basketball's highest scorer Caitlin Clark's first news conference as an Indiana Fever player.
Health Canada will change its longstanding policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned. The federal health agency has adopted a revised directive removing the ban on gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, effective May 8.
Prince Harry, the son of King Charles III and fifth in line to the British throne, has formally confirmed he is now a U.S. resident.
The United States vetoed a widely backed UN resolution Thursday that would have paved the way for full United Nations membership for Palestine, a goal the Palestinians have long sought and Israel has worked to prevent.
Sophie Kinsella, the best-selling author behind the 'Shopaholic' book series, has revealed that she is receiving treatment for brain cancer.
A suspicious death investigation is underway in Port Coquitlam, where Mounties say they have returned to a home for the second time this week.
A large collection of First Nations art worth more than $60,000 was stolen in Saanich earlier this month, police announced Thursday.
Three B.C. men who illegally killed wildlife – including a doe pregnant with twin fawns – have been banned from hunting for 10 years each and ordered to pay a combined $18,000 in fines, according to officials.
A group of suspects that allegedly defrauded seniors across Ontario and other parts of Canada using a so-called emergency grandparent scam appear to have ties to 'Italian traditional organized crime,' according to an investigator involved in the OPP-led probe.
Kevin the cat has been reunited with his family after enduring a harrowing three-day ordeal while lost at Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier this week.
Calgary police say Winston Campbell, 45, has been charged in the death of a two-year-old girl in 2022.
Spring migration usually brings up images of songbirds sweetly singing in yards, or waves of ducks following the melting snow north.
More than 650 people have signed up to speak about proposed Calgary rezoning rules next week at what officials are calling the "largest public hearing that the city has ever held."
The driver killed in a head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's east end was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when the vehicle collided with a second vehicle, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
The suspect accused of murdering six people at a home in Barrhaven made another brief court appearance Thursday afternoon.
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop 4 cents a litre on Friday, one day after prices increased 14 cents a litre.
The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) is celebrating what it calls a 'significant win' in court after a judge stayed parts of Quebec's language laws that apply to English school boards across the province.
Quebec has the highest number of cases of medical aid in dying (MAID) in Canada, and researchers are trying to figure out why, as the province debates expanding its criteria.
Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) is investigating after a worker fell to their death earlier this week.
Alberta is introducing new legislation aimed at preventing spikes in electricity prices.
An Edmonton man is feeling let down after Tim Hortons mistakenly told him he'd won a boat.
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says an agreement in principle has been reached on a new contract for public school teachers.
Nova Scotia's opposition parties are calling for the justice minister to resign after he said domestic violence is not an "epidemic."
Some residents in rural New Brunswick are frustrated with cows that roam into their properties.
A Manitoba woman thought she found a miracle natural supplement, but said a hidden ingredient wreaked havoc on her health.
The City of Winnipeg is finally moving ahead with a plan to clear away a large pile of debris on a private lot.
The Mobile Overdose Prevention Site operated by Sunshine House has been in operation since late 2022, and now a report is being released sharing the results of its first year.
With the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) set to roll out on May 1, many dental care providers have concerns and unanswered questions about the plan.
Chris Ross was pleasantly surprised when Tim Hortons sent him an email summarizing his "Roll up the Rim" winnings for the season. The email claimed Ross had won a boat valued at over $50,000 – but it was a mistake.
A property management company in Fergus is still cleaning up after they say a tenant trashed one of their units and refused to pay rent -- and they say it's not the only similar case they've dealt with recently.
Gas prices across Ontario have spiked to levels not seen in nearly two years as the switch from winter fuel to a more expensive summer blend pushes the price at the pumps.
Don’t be alarmed if you see some strange new creatures in Waterloo Park.
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) President Samantha Becotte says two days of "difficult" negotiations has led to a "final offer" with slight improvements to salary and the inclusion of a line in the collective agreement – promising to address classroom complexity issues.
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is dedicating three officers to a specialized unit to help curb crime in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan village and a contractor it hired are facing significant fines after conservation officers discovered they dumped demolition waste at an illegal landfill.
A private career college in North Bay is under intense scrutiny from students for taking tuition but not offering courses, and from former teachers who say they haven't been paid.
Some communities in northeastern Ontario remain under a state of emergency due to last Friday’s rain.
Tim Hortons says human error is to blame for some customers thinking they had won a boat in a recent digital roll up to win contest.
The provincial government is advising there is recourse for those who believe they've been wrongfully billed for healthcare services.
A jury heard some horrific evidence Thursday at the trial of a London, Ont. couple charged with physically and sexually abusing their children.
Members of London Acorn chanted slogans and called for urgent action from all levels of government to prevent the loss of affordable housing units.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a commercial vehicle on Highway 12 at Forest Avenue in Orillia early Thursday afternoon.
As inflation tightens its grip on the economy, many people are feeling the pinch, from housing to transportation to retail and services, including restaurants.
The hearing for a Barrie police officer charged with discreditable conduct following an OPP investigation continued Thursday morning over teleconference.
Ali Al-Shammari is 20 years into a life sentence for the first-degree murder of Thualfikar Alantiyya, 41, killed on November 19, 2004.
Some Tim Hortons customers in Windsor are feeling dismayed and considering legal action after being told by the company that an email stating they won a boat worth nearly $60,000 was sent in error.
Officials in Detroit say prepartions are well in hand as hundreds of thousands of people are expected to come to the Motor City from April 25 to 27 for the NFL Draft.
A large collection of First Nations art worth more than $60,000 was stolen in Saanich earlier this month, police announced Thursday.
Short-term rental platforms that violate B.C.'s pending regulations can face administrative penalties of up to $10,000 per day, officials announced Thursday.
Old-growth activists hung an 18-metre banner reading "Walbran forever" between two trees Thursday along Highway 1 on Vancouver Island.
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.
Three men who helped lead and co-ordinate the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., have been found guilty of public mischief.
Lethbridge police have arrested a Vermilion, Alta., man in connection with a 'grandparent scam' that took aim at a local senior.
An Alberta woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on a highway north of Coaldale, Alta., on Wednesday morning.
A 65-year-old northern Ontario woman says her winning lottery scratch ticket is the best present she has ever received.
A northern Ont. city councillor says she fears many women will go without the proper health care after town loses access to mobile cancer screening.
For the next several months, the City of Sault Ste. Marie will be cracking down on people who improperly use accessible parking spaces.
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
Kevin the cat has been reunited with his family after enduring a harrowing three-day ordeal while lost at Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier this week.
Molly Knight, a grade four student in Nova Scotia, noticed her school library did not have many books on female athletes, so she started her own book drive in hopes of changing that.
Almost 7,000 bars of pure gold were stolen from Pearson International Airport exactly one year ago during an elaborate heist, but so far only a tiny fraction of that stolen loot has been found.
When Les Robertson was walking home from the gym in North Vancouver's Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood three weeks ago, he did a double take. Standing near a burrow it had dug in a vacant lot near East 1st Street and St. Georges Avenue was a yellow-bellied marmot.
A moulting seal who was relocated after drawing daily crowds of onlookers in Greater Victoria has made a surprise return, after what officials described as an 'astonishing' six-day journey.
Just steps from Parliament Hill is a barber shop that for the last 100 years has catered to everyone from prime ministers to tourists.
A high score on a Foo Fighters pinball machine has Edmonton player Dave Formenti on a high.
A compound used to treat sour gas that's been linked to fertility issues in cattle has been found throughout groundwater in the Prairies, according to a new study.
While many people choose to keep their medical appointments private, four longtime friends decided to undergo vasectomies as a group in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc says he plans to run in the next election as a candidate under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership, amid questions about his rumoured interest in succeeding his longtime friend for the top job.
Health Canada will change its longstanding policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned. The federal health agency has adopted a revised directive removing the ban on gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, effective May 8.
Most Canadians in March reported feeling angry or pessimistic towards the federal government than at any point in the last six years, according to a survey by Nanos Research.
Bayer announced Thursday it is recalling two lots of its hydraSense Baby Nasal Care Easydose due to a potential contamination.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has finalized stringent new regulations on levels of six perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in public water systems. This explainer tells consumers what they can do right now to limit the levels of PFAS in their drinking water.
The Ottawa Hospital is hoping artificial intelligence will help reduce physician burnout and increase access to care for patients.
An ancient giant snake in India might have been longer than a school bus and weighed a tonne, researchers reported Thursday.
Facebook parent Meta Platforms unveiled a new set of artificial intelligence systems Thursday that are powering what CEO Mark Zuckerberg calls 'the most intelligent AI assistant that you can freely use.'
New archeological investigations in Guatemala reveal that the ancient Maya people had a ritual of burning royal human remains as a public display of political regime change.
Colin Jost, who co-anchors Saturday Night Live's 'Weekend Update,' revealed who he thinks is one of the best hosts on the show.
Halifax actor and activist Elliot Page has been recognized by Time, an American news magazine, as one of the most influential people of 2024.
An attorney has been added to the special prosecution team that is pursuing an involuntary manslaughter charge against actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western movie 'Rust,' court officials confirmed Thursday.
Booming sales of cold drinks at Starbucks have created a problem: growing amounts of plastic waste from the single-use cups that Frappuccinos, Refreshers, cold brews and other iced drinks are served in.
Google has fired 28 employees in the aftermath of protests over technology that the internet company is supplying the Israeli government amid the Gaza war, further escalating tensions surrounding a hot-button deal.
Several Tim Horton’s customers are feeling great disappointment after being told by the company that an email stating they won a boat worth nearly $60,000 was sent in error.
Sophie Kinsella, the best-selling author behind the 'Shopaholic' book series, has revealed that she is receiving treatment for brain cancer.
Ten beagles rescued from animal testing in the United States arrived in Alberta on Wednesday, thanks to a Canadian charity.
Molly Knight, a grade four student in Nova Scotia, noticed her school library did not have many books on female athletes, so she started her own book drive in hopes of changing that.
The NHL Board of Governors voted unanimously Thursday to clear the way for the Coyotes' move to Utah next season.
The head of the National Capital Commission remains optimistic that the Ottawa Senators will eventually build an arena at LeBreton Flats, but he says there is a Plan B if the hockey club decides to go elsewhere.
After knocking out her opponent in the fourth round, Ottawa’s Tayler Kelly is the World Boxing Council (WBC) Muay Thai Canadian amateur champion, a milestone in the fighter's young career.
Tesla will ask shareholders to reinstate a US$55 billion compensation package for CEO Elon Musk that was rejected by a judge in Delaware this year and to move the electric car maker's corporate home from Delaware to Texas.
Tesla has hit a series of roadblocks, including increased competition and declining sales. The company announced Monday it is slashing 10 per cent of its global workforce.
A driver from London will have to find alternative transportation after an OPP officer clocked them travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401 over the weekend.
