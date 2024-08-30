International student enrolment dropping below federal cap, Universities Canada warns

'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
As university students head back to campuses across Canada this school year, fewer international students will be among them, but the dip in enrolment is deeper than the federal government had designed.
According to Universities Canada, enrolment from outside of Canada has dropped below the federally imposed cap on student visas imposed earlier this year.
"What we are seeing is a real steep decline in interest, which has obviously led to a decline in applications to universities," Universities Canada vice-president of member services Julia Scott said.
In January, the Liberal government imposed limits on post-graduate work permits and announced a two-year cap on the number of international student applications it would approve.
This year, the target was set at 364,000 undergraduate study permits, a 35 per cent decrease from the nearly 560,000 permits issued in 2023.
Universities Canada says the cap has had a chilling effect, prompting major financial concerns for post-secondary institutions.
"The changes have been incredibly damaging to universities, and they will have ramifications likely for decades to come," Scott said. "What we are seeing now is Canada's reputation as a premier destination for education taking a hit."
The group wants a pause on any future changes until the full impacts of the current drop are appreciated, which is expected to come into focus by September, when students start showing up for class.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller was not available for an interview on Friday.
He has previously stood by the government's decision to tamp down international student population levels – which he's previously called "out of control" – citing examples of abuse in the system.
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada confirmed that "early signs" indicate application numbers for study permit applications are below what was projected.
"Overall, we have seen a decrease in intake and approvals in 2024 compared to the same period in 2023," the department said in an unattributed statement.
The department cautioned that the busiest enrolment season for study permit processing is August and September, so it is "too early to fully assess the data and analyze any impact of the intake cap."
Federal immigration officials will work closely with academic institutions to "develop a sustainable path forward for international students," the statement said.
While universities wait to see how low international student enrolment is in the months ahead, the broader issue of how many newcomers Canada welcomes every year is already shaping up to be a political issue this fall.
This week, amid surging use of another program, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced stricter rules to reduce the low-wage stream of temporary foreign workers.
The immigration minister then told CTV News that the federal government was "looking at a number of options" to re-evaluate permanent resident levels in Canada.
"Now it's time to take a look at them and put real options on the table for the prime minister and for other cabinet ministers to look at," Miller said. "And not cosmetic changes simply to deal with public opinion. Real significant change."
When pressed on what "significant" changes to permanent resident levels mean, Miller said "all options are on the table."
On Thursday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was pressed for his position on Canada's current immigration approach.
He said a Conservative government would "only admit international students if they have a way to pay their bills, a house to live in and a real admission letter to a real educational institution."
Though on permanent residency levels, he'd only say Canada should have a population growth rate that is "below the growth in housing, health care and employment."
"If you want an idea of how I would run the immigration system overall, it's the way it was run for the 30 years prior to Trudeau being prime minister. We had a common sense consensus between Liberals and Conservatives for three decades," he said.
Polling over the last year shows Canadians think federal immigration targets are too ambitious, and many voters view the issue as linked to housing affordability, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
Amid this persisting sentiment, Nanos said his numbers show that while jobs and the economy remain the top issues, immigration has become one of the fastest growing issues of concern.
"It's doubled actually in the last four weeks," he said. "This is a typical hot button issue."
Nanos said with the Liberals "playing a little bit of catch-up," and the Conservatives seeking to draw contrast, the issue is likely to be high on the political agenda when Parliament resumes next month.
"It's probably going to be seen of as political opportunity for both the Liberals and for the Conservatives," Nanos said.
With files from CTV News' Stephanie Ha
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Universities Canada says enrolment by students from outside Canada has fallen below the cap the federal government set on international student visas this year.
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
Spanish actor Julian Ortega, known for appearing in popular Spanish-language Netflix drama series 'Elite,' has died, the country's actors and actresses union has announced. He was 41.
Two airline passengers who locked a stranger's crying grandchild in a plane restroom have caused outrage in China and sparked a heated online debate on how to handle upset children in public spaces.
A First Nation in Manitoba said they have discovered "indication of human remains" on the site of a former residential school.
Authorities released autopsy results Friday for three bodies recovered from a home, a car's back seat and a river between New Hampshire and Maine, identifying a man accused of fatally shooting his wife and their 8-year-old son before being shot to death by police.
Winning a $1-million lottery prize will help one lucky Vancouver resident pay off her mortgage – and potentially get more sleep, too.
When it comes to maintaining a regular sleep schedule, sometimes a busy week can throw everything out of whack even when you have the best of intentions.
A Harbour Air float plane headed to Vancouver Island was forced to make an emergency landing off the shores of Bowen Island Friday morning, the airline has confirmed.
While warm and sunny weather is in the forecast over the Labour Day long weekend, people looking to cool off in a local swimming spot are being warned not to do so at Alice Lake in Squamish, B.C.
Given the ever-increasing financial pressures being put on families, Backpack Buddies attempts to fill the gaps left in many children’s school lunch kits throughout B.C.
Exclusive video obtained by CTV News Toronto appears to show the moments before a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Brampton early Friday morning.
A woman has been injured in a shooting in Brampton, Peel police say.
A Brampton church 'youth leader and worship director' allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old for months.
There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, and his brother Matthew were killed in a crash.
Calgary’s reception centre for those impacted by the Jasper wildfire closed Friday.
A day after city officials reminded residents about the penalties for breaking Calgary's water restrictions, data shows there was another minimal drop in water use.
A Federal Court judge has ordered a full hearing to review the Public Service Alliance of Canada's (PSAC) application to quash the new three-day-a-week office mandate for federal workers this fall, according to the union.
Instead of walking into a classroom next week, hundreds of students in Stittsville will be going back to virtual learning because their new school will not be open in time for the first day of class.
Three townhouses have been damaged, displacing multiple residents following a fire that broke out in a home in a six-townhouse complex Friday morning in Nepean, according to the Ottawa Fire Services.
Nearly 1,400 students in Laval may have to wait until mid-October before going back to school because of a potential risk of asbestos exposure.
A Quebec union representing 80,000 health-care workers has dismissed the province's latest contract offer and called on its members to refuse to work overtime beginning Sept. 19.
Six men are facing multiple charges in connection with a vehicle theft ring in the Montreal area that started at the airport.
The province is going ahead with significant changes to limit where cities can use photo radar.
The Alberta Energy Regulator could have fined Imperial Oil at least 26 times more in connection with oilsands tailings leaks at one of its sites in northern Alberta, according to environmental law experts.
Alberta's police watchdog has been called to investigate after RCMP officers fatally shot a teenage boy.
A law firm released its long awaited review into the chaotic clash between protestors and police at a Halifax tent encampment on Friday.
The Nova Scotia Community College’s new Sydney Waterfront Campus is finished and ready to welcome students after the Labour Day weekend.
A covered bridge near Riverview, N.B., looks like it could soon collapse.
A First Nation in Manitoba said they have discovered "indication of human remains" on the site of a former residential school.
Winnipeggers believe the city and provincial government are not doing a good job addressing homelessness, according to a recent survey.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Here's what’s happening in the Queen City over the long weekend and what City of Regina facilities are open and closed.
Donovan Oochoo has been sentenced to seven years behind bars for an incident on the Muskowekwan First Nation in December 2021 which left one man injured.
Several organizations in Regina got together to host an event in advance of International Overdose Awareness Day.
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
Those hitting the highway for a long weekend road trip are in for a surprise at the pumps – gas prices dropped this week.
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
A woman who hit and killed a child has been granted permission to attend her trial virtually after her lawyer cited concerns about comments made by the gallery.
The Saskatchewan NDP says it will scrap the upcoming Saskatchewan Marshals Service if elected this fall in its latest campaign announcement ahead of the provincial election.
A group of four hunters have together been fined $16,500 for illegally killing a cow moose, then lying to try and cover it up.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
A 29-year-old in North Bay is facing several disturbing charges – including manslaughter – in a case where he is accused of giving young people drugs, then sexually assaulting them.
A cold front blowing across southern Ontario this afternoon and evening is expected to bring thunderstorms to the area – Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
What’s being called a first-of-its kind affiliation agreement is announced by children’s hospitals in London and Montreal.
Cottage country, often referred to as the 'Hamptons of the North,' attracted a range of notable figures this summer, including former supermodel Cindy Crawford.
Strong winds up to 90 kilometres per hour, hail and heavy rain is expected to storm through parts of Simcoe County Friday evening.
Alex Jolly, 25, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Friday in the 2022 shooting death of a young mother from Newmarket.
Environment Canada has declared a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Keanu Reeves’ signed Windsor Spitfires jersey has raised a whopping $20,000 for mental health.
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has released tips ahead of the weekend, reminding community members to prioritize safety.
Given the ever-increasing financial pressures being put on families, Backpack Buddies attempts to fill the gaps left in many children’s school lunch kits throughout B.C.
A Harbour Air float plane headed to Vancouver Island was forced to make an emergency landing off the shores of Bowen Island Friday morning, the airline has confirmed.
Two women are dead and two men are in critical condition after they suffered suspected drug overdoses in the Vancouver Island community of Metchosin, according to the RCMP.
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
With mid-summer temperatures in the forecast for the long weekend, the City of Lethbridge issued a reminder Thursday that a Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) advisory remains in effect for Henderson Lake Park.
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison, but defence lawyers think their clients have already spent enough time behind bars.
Medicine Hat's mayor is thankful that a judicial review has restored a number of her duties as well as her salary, but one of her councillors is seeking further investigation.
As we head into the Labour Day long weekend, Ontario Provincial Police are stressing that drivers follow all of the rules of the road.
A group of four hunters have together been fined $16,500 for illegally killing a cow moose, then lying to try and cover it up.
Police in northwestern Ontario raided a residence in Manitouwadge this week and seized 13,000 illegal cigarettes along with prohibited drugs.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HGTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
A First Nations community west of Calgary has officially reclaimed its traditional Stoney Nakoda name. The Stoney Nakoda Nations held an event on Thursday to officially rename Morley to Mînî Thnî.
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
The owner of Inspire Studio in Minnedosa is dealing with a bit of a head-scratcher, as the statue outside her business has been vandalized three times, the most recent incident happening this past weekend.
Forty restaurants in 60 days seems like a tall task, but it was a challenge Moncton foodie Jason Gallant took head on to find the best lobster rolls and fried clams in southern New Brunswick.
A double dose of Manitoba talent will storm the runways of Paris Fashion Week, wearing distinctly homegrown designs.
It's been a relationship forged in bronze.
Universities Canada says enrolment by students from outside Canada has fallen below the cap the federal government set on international student visas this year.
A Federal Court judge has ordered a full hearing to review the Public Service Alliance of Canada's (PSAC) application to quash the new three-day-a-week office mandate for federal workers this fall, according to the union.
Workers' rights are once again under the microscope after last week's massive railway work stoppage was abruptly halted when the federal government intervened less than 17 hours after the shutdown began.
Trips to the emergency department are costing Canadians more time every year, according to a new report.
New health data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information breaks down the top 10 reasons sending Canadians to the emergency room.
Carolyn Baker, clad in a neon pink top and matching sunglasses, smiled as she ran the Falmouth Road Race on the shore of Cape Cod, looking around for friends as she neared the end of a race she’d completed more than a dozen times before.
Preserved brain samples dating back to early 17th-century Milan have tested positive for cocaine, a team of Italian researchers has found, but it's not immediately clear how it got into their systems.
Canada's largest public school board says identifying information about some students may have been exposed in a recent cyberattack.
If you've noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you're not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
Director Tim Burton is shedding light on why Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin are not appearing in the upcoming “Beetlejuice” sequel.
One of two doctors charged in connection with Matthew Perry's death made his first appearance in a federal court in Los Angeles on Friday after reaching a deal to plead guilty and cooperate with prosecutors.
After struggling to drum up interest following its Cannes Film Festival premiere, "The Apprentice," starring Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump, has found a distributor that plans to release the film shortly before the election in November.
A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday ordered the suspension of Elon Musk’s social media giant X in Brazil after the tech billionaire refused to name a legal representative in the country, according to a copy of his decision.
Scotiabank has confirmed reports of another outage after July's disruption to direct deposits, this time affecting user logins to online accounts.
The CEO of Postmedia says job cuts at Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain are necessary because the properties were facing bankruptcy.
When it comes to maintaining a regular sleep schedule, sometimes a busy week can throw everything out of whack even when you have the best of intentions.
Winning a $1-million lottery prize will help one lucky Vancouver resident pay off her mortgage – and potentially get more sleep, too.
An annual celebration of sea glass is celebrating its third year in Saint John this weekend.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, and his brother Matthew were killed in a crash.
Unless policies or technologies change, the ownership cost of electric vehicles needs to decrease by 31 per cent if Canada wants to reach its sales target of 60 per cent EVs by 2030, according to a new report released Thursday by Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux.
A 70-year-old from Ottawa is facing charges after clocking 160 km/h on Highway 417 to "get away from a bad driver" Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Jaguar is telling owners of about 3,000 electric SUVs to park them outdoors and away from structures due to the risk of battery fires.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.