How are you tackling rising food prices? We want to hear from you

Despite grocery inflation reported to fall below two per cent by spring, according to a Farm Credit Canada report, Canadians continue to brace themselves for rising food prices.

Yet, slowing inflation doesn't mean prices overall are dropping. Statistics Canada noted in its latest release that between February 2021 and February 2024, grocery prices rose nearly 22 per cent.

According to a survey conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News, Canadians are more likely to blame grocery stores for rising food prices than any other reason.

Thirty-two per cent of those surveyed said grocery stores were the No. 1 reason for the sharp rise in food prices, up from 28 per cent in 2023.

According to the FCC, Canadians have been cutting back on spending on food and beverages.

CTVNews.ca wants to speak to Canadians about whether their food habits have changed amid rising food prices and cost of living.

What foods cost too much? What foods have you cut out from your grocery runs? Have you changed your food habits and consumption? What food tips have you implemented that helped with costs? Are you looking at gardening or gardening differently in light of food costs?

Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Hunter Crowther and The Canadian Press