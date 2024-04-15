Canada

    • How are you tackling rising food prices? We want to hear from you

    A customer shops for produce at a grocery store In Toronto on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (Cole Burston / The Canadian Press) A customer shops for produce at a grocery store In Toronto on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (Cole Burston / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Despite grocery inflation reported to fall below two per cent by spring, according to a Farm Credit Canada report, Canadians continue to brace themselves for rising food prices.

    Yet, slowing inflation doesn't mean prices overall are dropping. Statistics Canada noted in its latest release that between February 2021 and February 2024, grocery prices rose nearly 22 per cent.

    According to a survey conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News, Canadians are more likely to blame grocery stores for rising food prices than any other reason.

    Thirty-two per cent of those surveyed said grocery stores were the No. 1 reason for the sharp rise in food prices, up from 28 per cent in 2023.

    According to the FCC, Canadians have been cutting back on spending on food and beverages.

    CTVNews.ca wants to speak to Canadians about whether their food habits have changed amid rising food prices and cost of living.

    What foods cost too much? What foods have you cut out from your grocery runs? Have you changed your food habits and consumption? What food tips have you implemented that helped with costs? Are you looking at gardening or gardening differently in light of food costs?

    Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

    With files from CTVNews.ca’s Hunter Crowther and The Canadian Press

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.

    Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.

    Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.

    A look inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive

    The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    'It was surreal': Ontario mother gives birth to son on day of solar eclipse

    For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News