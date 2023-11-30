Canada

    • Here's when Canada Post says you should send out your holiday packages

    A mailbox is seen outside a Canada Post office in Halifax on Wednesday, July 6, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Darren Calabrese) A mailbox is seen outside a Canada Post office in Halifax on Wednesday, July 6, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Darren Calabrese)

    As Canada Post braces for the influx of holiday packages, the postal operator is recommending those sending out parcels should gear up for some specific dates.

    On its website, Canada Post says Canadians should take note of the following deadlines for sending their packages, depending on what shipping method they choose.

    These are the dates you should know:

    Regular parcels

    Local – December 19

    Regional – December 14 to December 19

    National – December 8 to December 18

    Priority and Xpresspost parcels

    Local – December 21

    Regional – December 21

    National – December 20

    Expedited parcels

    Local – December 20

    Regional – December 18 to December 20

    National – December 12 to December 19

    Canada Post notes that the proposed dates are for shipping between major urban centres and the estimated send-off and arrival for packages are dependent on origin and destination, and some restrictions may apply.

    For holiday cards within Canada, Canadians should send them out locally by December 19, regionally by December 18 and nationally by December 15.

    For shipping to the U.S., Xpresspost packages are to be sent out by December 15, Expedited by December 13 and tracked packages and small packages by December 12.

    For international destinations, Canada Posts lists popular sending destinations and includes dates packages should be mailed on its website.

    For the full list, visit Canada Post’s guidelines for holiday cards and packages.

