Here's when Canada Post says you should send out your holiday packages

As Canada Post braces for the influx of holiday packages, the postal operator is recommending those sending out parcels should gear up for some specific dates.

On its website, Canada Post says Canadians should take note of the following deadlines for sending their packages, depending on what shipping method they choose.

These are the dates you should know:

Regular parcels

Local – December 19

Regional – December 14 to December 19

National – December 8 to December 18

Priority and Xpresspost parcels

Local – December 21

Regional – December 21

National – December 20

Expedited parcels

Local – December 20

Regional – December 18 to December 20

National – December 12 to December 19

Canada Post notes that the proposed dates are for shipping between major urban centres and the estimated send-off and arrival for packages are dependent on origin and destination, and some restrictions may apply.

For holiday cards within Canada, Canadians should send them out locally by December 19, regionally by December 18 and nationally by December 15.

For shipping to the U.S., Xpresspost packages are to be sent out by December 15, Expedited by December 13 and tracked packages and small packages by December 12.

For international destinations, Canada Posts lists popular sending destinations and includes dates packages should be mailed on its website.

For the full list, visit Canada Post’s guidelines for holiday cards and packages.