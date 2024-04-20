Happy Valley-Goose Bay officials tell residents to stay away after fire

Canada

    HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, N.L. -

    RCMP say the fire that prompted a state of emergency in a Labrador town is now under control.

    The town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay previously declared a state of emergency because the fire had spread to an area containing explosive material.

    In a Facebook post Saturday morning, RCMP said there is no current risk of explosion, but residents of the town and its Canadian Forces Base should still stay away.

    RCMP say firefighters battled the blaze throughout the night.

    Nobody was injured, but the fire caused extensive damages to several commercial structures.

    Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says he has spoken with the local legislature member, Perry Trimper, and offered his support to the town's mayor.

