Canada

    • Federal government to announce details of dental insurance plan

    OTTAWA -

    Several government ministers are expected to launch today a new federal dental insurance plan that will provide benefits directly to eligible Canadian residents, though the first claims won't be processed until May.

    Government officials say the new program will be phased in slowly over 2024.

    The officials provided a briefing to The Canadian Press ahead of today's announcement on the condition they not be named.

    The insurance plan is a key pillar of the Liberals' supply-and-confidence deal with the New Democrats to secure the opposition party's support on key votes.

    The deal calls for a plan that would offer dental benefits directly to Canadian residents with a household income under $90,000 and no private insurance.

    Applications are expected to open as early as next week, starting with qualifying seniors over the age of 87, but it will take months before they can start to claim the benefits.

    The Liberals promised the NDP the government would launch the insurance plan for seniors, children under the age of 18 and people with disabilities by 2024.

    Though it will be months before many eligible people will be able to enrol and start receiving care, NDP health critic Don Davies says his party is ecstatic to have a concrete program in motion by the deadline.

    All uninsured Canadians who fall under the family income threshold are expected to qualify for the plan in 2025.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 HIGHLIGHTS

    W5 Investigates

    W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?

    Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?

    W5

    W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down

    Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News