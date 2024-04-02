Cost of Nexus trusted-traveller program to increase from US$50 to $120

The cost of enrolling in the Nexus trusted-traveller program is set to increase by 140 per cent this year.

According to a Tuesday news release from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the Nexus application fee is scheduled to increase from US$50 to $120 on Oct. 1, 2024.

"The current fee, set over 20 years ago, no longer covers the cost of the program," the CBSA news release said. "The new fee would reflect more accurately the cost of administrating the program and the investment required for future program improvements, including technology and infrastructure enhancements."

The Nexus program allows low-risk, pre-approved travellers to cross the Canada-U.S. border more quickly. The program has been run jointly by the CBSA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection since 2002. Memberships are valid for five years. There are currently more than 1.8 million Nexus members, the majority Canadian.

With an anticipated increase in demand before October, Nexus applicants are being encouraged to book interviews as soon as possible. Enrolment centres in both Canada and the U.S. will expand hours to deal with the likely influx.

The $70 fee increase is subject to approval and regulatory amendments in both the U.S. and Canada.

"The proposed increase would help keep up with the high demand for the program and continue to improve NEXUS," the CBSA news release said. "Since April 2023, we have received over 510,000 applications and completed almost 10,000 interviews every two weeks."

Before April 2023, Nexus registration had been halted for nearly a year over a regulatory dispute between Canada and the U.S., leading to a backlog of applications.

Information on applying for Nexus is available on the CBSA website.