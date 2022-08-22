Canadians who speak both English and French have higher salaries: census data
Canadians who speak both English and French make more money, according to 2021 Statistics Canada census data published last week.
The average income for people who could speak both English and French in Canada added up to $60,550, almost 10 per cent higher than the average for people who spoke just English at $55,250 and about 40 per cent higher than those who spoke just French at $43,040.
The income gaps, while varying, could be seen in every Canadian province, with the most pronounced difference found in cities in Quebec.
According to the census data, a speaker of both English and French in Montreal earned 40 per cent more on average than a person who spoke only one of these languages.
Regardless if employees spoke only one of the language, both groups in Montreal earned an average of $43,280 annually versus their peers who spoke both languages, who earned an average of $60,650.
In Toronto, employees who spoke just English earned an average of $59,600, while English-and-French-speaking employees earned an average of $78,400, representing an almost 32 per cent difference.
Among other provinces, cities in Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and Manitoba had the biggest income gaps between those who spoke both English and French and those who spoke only one of them.
Further data shows a decline in French speakers across the country.
A different 2021 StatCan census found that the proportion of Canadians who list French as their mother tongue decreased between 2016 and 2021 in all provinces except Yukon.
There was also an increased linguistic diversity in Canada, with a record set this year for the number of Canadians whose mother tongue was neither English nor French.
Speaking both English and French, despite bringing higher income advancement, is on the decline in all provinces in Canada except Quebec, according to Statistics Canada.
The percentage of people who spoke English and French in Quebec increased from 44.5 to 46.4 per cent in 2016, and the three Canadian cities with the highest rates of people who spoke both English and French were Gatineau, Montreal, and Quebec City.
The release of the census data follows Quebec's adoption of a new language law that limits access to bilingual services provided by the provincial government.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault faced backlash in June for raising the alarm about a fall in the proportion of individuals who speak French at home.
With files from Canadian Press
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Doxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer leaving Canada due to ongoing threats
The woman at the centre of a swatting incident involving the London Police Service says she is being forced to leave the country due to ongoing harassment and threats to her life.
Victims of fatal crash at West Vancouver wedding identified as 2 women in 60s
Two women in their 60s died Saturday after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver, B.C., and another seven people remain in hospital, according to an update from police.
Siblings killed in fiery Brampton, Ont. car crash identified by family
The three people killed in a fiery Brampton car crash on Saturday were teenage siblings.
Iconic Sir Winston Churchill photograph stolen from Chateau Laurier, replaced with copy
An iconic photograph of Sir Winston Churchill appears to have been stolen from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel and replaced with a copy. The photo of Churchill by Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh, taken in December 1941 on Parliament Hill, is among the most famous photos ever taken of the British prime minister.
Tim Hortons is now serving pizza at select GTA locations
Tim Hortons is testing out some new menu ideas, adding pizza to its list of food options at select locations in a trial run.
Feds cut funding for anti-racism project over 'vile' tweets
Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen says the government has cut funding to an anti-racism project over 'reprehensible and vile' tweets by a senior consultant involved in the strategy.
U.S. lawmakers, advocates pushing Ottawa to eliminate ArriveCan, open Nexus offices
The Canadian American Business Council's new campaign calls on Ottawa to scrap the ArriveCan app, a mandatory pre-screening tool for visitors to Canada, and to tackle the backlog plaguing the Canada-U.S. trusted-traveller system known as Nexus.
Stunning images capture the aurora borealis across Canada over the weekend
With the northern lights visible throughout Canada this past weekend, Canadians took to social media to share their sightings of the mesmerizing natural phenomenon.
Touting clean energy, PM Trudeau questions 'business case' for exporting liquefied natural gas to Europe
Pitching Canada as a reliable supplier of clean energy and a solution for European countries' reliance on Russian oil and gas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's not sold on the idea of liquefied natural gas exports being part of the long-term plan.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Canada has 'abysmal' whistleblower protections, advocates call out Trudeau directly for inaction
Canada ranks among the worst in the world when it comes to protecting whistleblowers, according to a recent report.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Toronto
-
One person dead after vehicle hits North York Home following collision
One person has died following a collision in which a vehicle ended up striking a North York home.
-
Siblings killed in fiery Brampton, Ont. car crash identified by family
The three people killed in a fiery Brampton car crash on Saturday were teenage siblings.
-
Tim Hortons is now serving pizza at select GTA locations
Tim Hortons is testing out some new menu ideas, adding pizza to its list of food options at select locations in a trial run.
Ottawa
-
Iconic Sir Winston Churchill photograph stolen from Chateau Laurier, replaced with copy
An iconic photograph of Sir Winston Churchill appears to have been stolen from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel and replaced with a copy. The photo of Churchill by Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh, taken in December 1941 on Parliament Hill, is among the most famous photos ever taken of the British prime minister.
-
Man killed at Trail Road landfill died after fall, ministry says
A man killed at the city of Ottawa’s landfill on Saturday died after a fall, the province’s ministry of labour says.
-
Power outages in downtown Ottawa
Hydro Ottawa is dealing with a pair of power outages in the city's downtown core affecting hundreds of customers.
Barrie
-
Man charged in Wasaga Beach, Ont. disappearance of ex-girlfriend Elnaz Hajtamiri denied bail
The man charged in connection with the disappearance of his former girlfriend, Elnaz Hajtamiri, will remain in custody after being denied bail.
-
Heavy rain possible one day after major flooding on Barrie road
A weather system is moving through the region, with the risk of heavy downpours and thunderstorms one day after parts of Barrie received one month's worth of rain over a few hours on Sunday night.
-
Dogs injured in Dufferin crash
Police in Dufferin County hope to find the owners of two dogs hurt in a collision.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region pharmacies seeing shortage of children’s fever, pain medication
Pharmacists and physicians are urging people not to panic buy medication, which is in short supply across the country.
-
Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services issued 25th Code Red of 2022 on Saturday
Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service was in a dire situation on Saturday as ambulances were gridlocked outside the Guelph General Hospital due to offload delays.
-
14 vehicles spray painted with graffiti, hate-motivated symbols in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are investigating a growing number of incidents after 14 vehicles were spray painted with graffiti, including hate-motivated symbols and writing.
London
-
Doxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer leaving Canada due to ongoing threats
The woman at the centre of a swatting incident involving the London Police Service says she is being forced to leave the country due to ongoing harassment and threats to her life.
-
Herbert Hildebrandt found guilty of assaulting 82-year-old man
Herbert Hildebrandt has been found guilty of one count of assault, stemming from a December 2020 altercation between Hildebrandt and then 82-year-old Jack Dykxhoorn. Justice Mark Poland made the ruling today in a St. Thomas, Ont. court against the 38-year-old son of Church of God pastor Henry Hildebrandt.
-
A tale of two institutions: Western and Fanshawe deviate on return-to-school COVID-19 policies
With classes expected to start in only a couple of weeks, Western University is making it clear that COVID-19 policies will still be in effect this coming fall semester in order to facilitate in-person learning, but Fanshawe College is going in a different direction.
Windsor
-
Treat and release: Ontario expanding paramedic practice
In an effort to help ease offload delays at hospitals and to reduce wait times in emergency departments, paramedics will be allowed to decide what’s best for a patient.
-
One of the country's first sober student residences to open in Windsor
Heading off to university or college brings about many changes and for many, it’s an introduction to substances like drugs and alcohol.
-
Refund runaround: Loophole used by Air Canada to avoid issuing refunds for disrupted flights
Thousands of travellers have not received compensation or credit for disrupted flights due an Air Canada policy that allows the airline to classify staff shortages as a safety issue.
Montreal
-
Coroner investigating after 2 Inuk women fatally struck in Montreal while staying at health centre
Quebec's Coroner's Office is investigating the deaths of two Inuk women who were killed on Montreal highways in the space of two days. Both women were staying at the Ullivik health centre after travelling south from northern Inuit communities.
-
Staff shortages expected for start of school year, warn Quebec education unions
A few days before the start of the new school year at the elementary and secondary levels, the education unions have sounded the alarm over the staff shortage affecting not only teachers but also professionals and daycare services in schools.
-
Drivers facing fines, charges after doing doughnuts on major Montreal highways
Several drivers are facing stiff fines after a series of stunts where they stopped traffic on major highways in the Montreal area to film themselves doing doughnuts and other illegal tricks on the road.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia RCMP 'dysfunctions,' labour shortages predated 2020 mass shootings
Most of Nova Scotia's senior RCMP staff believed there were "dysfunctions" at their division prior to the 2020 mass shootings and felt abandoned by their superiors in the aftermath, according to a consultant's report prepared last year.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Senior RCMP member says police need more resources
The former RCMP commanding officer in Nova Scotia told the inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting on Monday that the officers who responded to the rampage did the best they could, but she admitted not everything went smoothly.
-
'I thought I might die at home': Canada's health-care system is crumbling, experts say
A Nova Scotia woman who suffered excruciating pain for 36 hours with no ambulance available is just one example of how Canada's health-care system, hugely overburdened and struggling amid worker shortages, needs desperate attention, experts say.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba family swaps grains for haskap berries after worst harvest in 50 years
A Manitoba farming family has swapped traditional prairie cereal grains for a cereal topping that’s gaining popularity in Canada.
-
Feud shaping up in RM of St. Andrews' race for mayor
A race for mayor is shaping up in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews between the incumbent who was stripped of some key duties by her own council, and one of the councillors who had voted to remove the duties from her.
-
Winnipeg’s heated housing market showing signs of cooling
Winnipeg's red-hot housing market is showing signs of cooling after back-to-back record-breaking years.
Calgary
-
Police investigating shooting in Calgary's northeast
Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the city's northeast Monday evening.
-
Construction worker struck by vehicle in Cochrane
Mounties are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage after a construction worker was struck by a vehicle in Cochrane.
-
Danielle Smith says audio recordings leaked on Twitter are 'fake'
Danielle Smith says the calls were a prank from someone pretending to be on her campaign.
Edmonton
-
Air quality statement lifted after smoky morning in Edmonton area
A special air quality statement was issued for the Edmonton area Monday morning. The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) was sitting at seven out of 10, a high risk, in the morning. The special air quality ended at 3 p.m. when the AQHI dropped to a three.
-
'Extremely frustrated': Councillors want better green space maintenance next summer
While councillors were initially set to discuss a potential cosmetic pesticides ban in Edmonton, the conversation morphed into concerns about how green spaces in the city are maintained.
-
Danielle Smith says audio recordings leaked on Twitter are 'fake'
Danielle Smith says the calls were a prank from someone pretending to be on her campaign.
Vancouver
-
Poverty, pavement, isolation: A closer look at B.C. heat deaths
CTV News has learned more about the neighbourhoods and communities where a combination of poverty, scant tree coverage and isolation contributed to the deaths of hundreds of British Columbians during record-breaking heat in 2021.
-
Vancouver seeing spike in serious and fatal police-involved incidents, watchdog says
As a provincial watchdog probes a police-involved death in Vancouver, the Independent Investigations Office says the incident in the Downtown Eastside is one of an unprecedented number of serious and fatal incidents in British Columbia this year.
-
Murder charges announced in double homicide in Surrey
Homicide investigators say a man in his 20s has been charged weeks after a shooting that left two dead in Surrey, B.C.
Politics
-
Touting clean energy, PM Trudeau questions 'business case' for exporting liquefied natural gas to Europe
Pitching Canada as a reliable supplier of clean energy and a solution for European countries' reliance on Russian oil and gas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's not sold on the idea of liquefied natural gas exports being part of the long-term plan.
-
Feds cut funding for anti-racism project over 'vile' tweets
Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen says the government has cut funding to an anti-racism project over 'reprehensible and vile' tweets by a senior consultant involved in the strategy.
-
U.S. lawmakers, advocates pushing Ottawa to eliminate ArriveCan, open Nexus offices
The Canadian American Business Council's new campaign calls on Ottawa to scrap the ArriveCan app, a mandatory pre-screening tool for visitors to Canada, and to tackle the backlog plaguing the Canada-U.S. trusted-traveller system known as Nexus.
Health
-
Baby teethers recalled due to contamination hazard: Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled water-filled baby teethers and teether keys from the Tootsie Baby brand, due to a bacterial contamination in the liquid inside both products.
-
'I thought I might die at home': Canada's health-care system is crumbling, experts say
A Nova Scotia woman who suffered excruciating pain for 36 hours with no ambulance available is just one example of how Canada's health-care system, hugely overburdened and struggling amid worker shortages, needs desperate attention, experts say.
-
Summit on health care scheduled for Monday between leaders of Ontario, N.S., N.B., P.E.I.
Canada's struggling health-care system will be the topic of discussion as the premiers of Ontario and Nova Scotia meet in Halifax.
Sci-Tech
-
-
Doxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer leaving Canada due to ongoing threats
The woman at the centre of a swatting incident involving the London Police Service says she is being forced to leave the country due to ongoing harassment and threats to her life.
-
Low-income residents, visible minorities disproportionately affected by flooding risks in Canada: study
A new study that has found that socially vulnerable groups in Canada, including those who are economically insecure, Indigenous people and other visible minorities, are more likely to be impacted by flooding.
Entertainment
-
U.K. broadcaster to air satirical musical on Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew will be the subject of a satirical TV musical in the latest season of shows from U.K. broadcaster Channel 4.
-
Bullied boy with dwarfism scores role in new 'Mad Max' movie
Quaden Bayles, an Indigenous Australian boy who won the support of celebrities and well-wishers around the globe after being bullied because of his disability, has landed a role in the new "Mad Max" movie.
-
Casey Affleck welcomes Jennifer Lopez to the family
Casey Affleck has a message for his new sister-in-law. The actor posted what appeared to be a throwback photo on his verified Instagram account of himself with his older brother Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.
Business
-
Tim Hortons is now serving pizza at select GTA locations
Tim Hortons is testing out some new menu ideas, adding pizza to its list of food options at select locations in a trial run.
-
Majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
-
B.C. strike: Overtime ban declared for BCGEU members as job action escalates
A union that represents thousands of public service employees escalated its ongoing job action and declared an overtime ban Monday morning.
Lifestyle
-
Unique 'Friends'-themed Airbnb opens in Victoria
Fans of the hit sitcom "Friends" may be excited to learn that a new Airbnb inspired by Monica's apartment from the show has opened in Victoria, B.C. The suite, called "The One with the Purple Apartment," is located in a heritage building in the downtown core.
-
What does the Queen like with tea? Jam sandwiches every day
Queen Elizabeth II has eaten jam sandwiches every day since she was a toddler, according to her former private chef. Darren McGrady claims on his YouTube channel that the monarch favours a strawberry preserve made from fruits picked in her Balmoral Castle grounds in Scotland.
-
Manitoba family swaps grains for haskap berries after worst harvest in 50 years
A Manitoba farming family has swapped traditional prairie cereal grains for a cereal topping that’s gaining popularity in Canada.
Sports
-
Mbappe scores in 8 seconds, ties French league record
Kylian Mbappe scored after just eight seconds of play to claim the joint-fastest goal in the history of the French league on Sunday.
-
Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1M Queen's Plate
Filly Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured trainer Kevin Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt.
-
'This group just stuck with it': Winning world juniors gold special for Canada
Canada's under-20 men's hockey team got to know adversity intimately over the past year-and-a-half. The trials and tribulations paid off Saturday night as the team won gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.
Autos
-
Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone denies fraud charge
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone on Monday denied a charge of fraud over his alleged failure to declare overseas assets worth more than 400 million pounds.
-
Carmakers hit as China's heatwave forces more power rationing
The rationing of power in Sichuan province, China's most important hydropower hub, has hit production for major carmakers in Shanghai, including Tesla, according to reports in Chinese state media.
-
Turkey: Crashes at emergency sites kill at least 35 people
Turkish authorities on Sunday investigated a pair of secondary crashes at emergency sites that killed at least 35 people the previous day. In both cases, first responders tending to earlier collisions were among the dead.