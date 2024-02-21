BREAKING Canada summons Russian ambassador in protest of Alexei Navalny's death
Canada lambasted the Kremlin's ambassador in Ottawa today over the reported death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Russian custody.
Canada lambasted the Kremlin's ambassador in Ottawa today over the reported death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Russian custody.
The Canadian government says Ambassador Oleg Stepanov was summoned at the request of Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly.
Russia's prison agency said Friday that Navalny, who was serving a 19-year sentence in an Arctic penal colony, lost consciousness after a walk and could not be revived.
President Vladimir Putin was quickly blamed for the death of his political opponent and leaders including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to hold Russia to account.
Global Affairs Canada says a senior official met with the envoy to convey Canada's strong condemnation.
The official also called on the Russian government to conduct a full and transparent inquiry into the death and release Navalny's body to his family without delay.
"He also expressed concern for other political prisoners in Russia and emphasized the need for Russia to protect rather than punish/arrest the Russian citizens who are mourning the loss of Navalny," the department said in a statement Wednesday.
"Alexei Navalny was a symbol of hope for the Russian people and his legacy will live on for generations to come. Canada has already sanctioned those involved in the human rights abuses against Navalny, and we will join our partners in holding those responsible for his death to account as well."
In the wake of comments from Trudeau, Joly and others Friday, Russia's embassy said on social media that Canada should stop "interfering into our internal affairs."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2024
Canada lambasted the Kremlin's ambassador in Ottawa today over the reported death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Russian custody.
The federal Conservatives have increased their support as the party Canadians would vote for and the Liberals are at a statistical tie with the New Democrats, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
A Montreal woman is the first person in the world to undergo a new treatment combination for triple-negative breast cancer.
A $40-million lawsuit has been filed by the Canadian Soccer Players' Association (CSPA), the union representing players on the women's senior national team, against 15 current and former Canada Soccer board members, TSN reports.
ArriveCan's 'arbitrary, inaccurate, incorrect and unreliable results' interfered with Canadians' Charter rights, a class-action application alleges.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he believes "biological males" have no place in sports or change rooms that are labelled female.
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
British actor Ewen MacIntosh, best known for his role in BBC comedy series “The Office,” has died at the age of 50, his representatives confirmed.
Boeing removed executive Ed Clark, the head of its 737 Max passenger jet program, in the wake of several safety and quality-related incidents.
A Toronto police officer has been docked a week’s pay after he was found to have made a number of derogatory remarks to colleagues and civilians.
Ontario’s top doctor is warning public health units to be prepared for more cases and 'potential outbreaks' of measles amid a rise of infection in Europe.
“It’s beginning to look a lot like baseball.” That’s the message attached to a recent video update on the Toronto Blue Jays $300-million Rogers Centre renovations.
The City of Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services says there is no double standard when it comes to how Ottawa Bylaw issues tickets to protesters after some took issue with tickets not being given to Freedom Convoy protesters.
OC Transpo officials are still not committing to an opening date for the Stage 2 Trillium Line, but are hinting that "very good news" might be on the way next week.
Ottawa Public Health says there is a risk of re-emergence of measles, citing the disease’s re-emergence in different parts of the world.
A young Barrie boy is riding the waves after his most recent encounter with one of the best players in the NHL today.
Six individuals face 45 criminal charges following a five-month investigation into break-ins and thefts across Simcoe County after police say they seized over $700,000 worth of stolen vehicles and property.
Michael Sedo took the stand Wednesday as the Crown's final witness in the trial of his father, John Sedo, accused of murdering his wife, Helen, who vanished on July 29, 2020.
A little free pantry has turned into a big headache in the City of Cambridge.
A 31-year-old was fatally shot by police on Monday in Kitchener, nearly a decade after 20-year-old man was shot and killed by a police officer on the same street.
Drivers in the City of Waterloo have slowed down slightly, but not by a lot, according to a new report.
London, Ont. doctor and pro-Palestinian activist Dr. Tarek Loubani has launched a defamation suit against Rebel Media owner Ezra Levant.
While it won’t contain its world famous Swedish meatballs, an IKEA 'plan and order point' that previously operated at Masonville Mall is on the move to a new location, the company announced Wednesday.
Commuters traveling through an east London, Ont. neighbourhood could soon find themselves going in circles.
Chatham-Kent police say a woman has been arrested after she allegedly defrauded the United Way of Chatham-Kent of over $300,000.
Windsor police have charged three suspects after a 39-year-old male was found beaten and unconscious in a ditch.
According to Statistics Canada, 14 Canadian adults, diagnosed with heart disease die every hour.
Six beds at the cancer ward at the MUHC Glen site have been closed due to staff shortages, CTV News has learned.
A Montreal woman is the first person in the world to undergo a new treatment combination for triple-negative breast cancer.
Quebec is trying to bring nurses who went into private health care back into the public system. The province reached an agreement with the CSN union to allow nurses to maintain some seniority but many say that does little to deal with why they left in the first place.
Irving Shipbuilding has confirmed the name of the employee who died while working at the company’s Halifax shipyard Monday.
A recent rodent problem at a Halifax tent encampment is part of the reason why the city will close some of the city's encampments on Monday.
Pest control expert Andrew Wheelock is shocked by a video showing dozens of rats at the Victoria Park tent encampment.
A sewage saga continues in Winnipeg, as 90,000 residents are being asked to cut down on their water use while the city battles a pipe leak that has spewed over 200-million-litres of untreated sewage into the Red River.
A person has died after a fire broke out at a home in Winnipeg’s Glenwood area.
Millennials are now the largest generation by population in Manitoba and the province as a whole is the second-youngest in Canada, according to new data.
The owner of three Calgary dogs that got loose and fatally mauled a woman in 2022 has agreed to have one of his pets euthanized and pleaded guilty to two out of 12 bylaw charges Wednesday.
Calgary police say one person was killed after a crash between a sedan and a CTrain on Wednesday.
Calgary police have charged a man after he allegedly exposed himself on two occasions to a youth at the Southland Leisure Centre.
Premier Danielle Smith is set to deliver a television address tonight to update Albertans on her government's plan ahead of the spring legislature sitting.
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
Evan Bouchard is on a roll that the Edmonton Oilers haven't seen since the 1980s. The 24-year-old defenceman is on pace to score a point a game this National Hockey League season, a level a defenceman playing for the Oilers hasn't reached since Paul Coffey recorded 67 points in 59 games played in the 1986-87 season.
The B.C. government has backtracked on proposed Land Act amendments intended to facilitate joint decision-making agreements with First Nations, including on major resources projects.
In anticipation of a surge in demand from Swifties, BC Ferries has already added extra sailings to its most popular route on the weekend of the pop star's Vancouver shows.
British Columbia Finance Minister Katrine Conroy says the province should prepare for a fiscal deficit in the upcoming budget — but there won't be cuts that result in a "deficit of services".
Canada lambasted the Kremlin's ambassador in Ottawa today over the reported death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Russian custody.
ArriveCan's 'arbitrary, inaccurate, incorrect and unreliable results' interfered with Canadians' Charter rights, a class-action application alleges.
The federal Conservatives have increased their support as the party Canadians would vote for and the Liberals are at a statistical tie with the New Democrats, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
As Ontario prepares to expand the number of private clinics that perform publicly funded cataract surgeries, documents show those procedures form one of the most common complaints the province receives from patients about unfair billing practices.
A Montreal woman is the first person in the world to undergo a new treatment combination for triple-negative breast cancer.
Ontario’s top doctor is warning public health units to be prepared for more cases and 'potential outbreaks' of measles amid a rise of infection in Europe.
There are potential security concerns with a proposed Senate bill that would reqiure Canadians to verify their age online to access sexually explicit content, according to a technology and cybersecurity expert.
A private U.S. lunar lander reached the moon and eased into a low orbit Wednesday, a day before it will attempt an even greater feat -- landing on the gray, dusty surface.
A cyber incident has taken several IT systems at Laurentian University offline, including the university’s website.
A criminal case involving handwritten lyrics to the classic rock megahit 'Hotel California' and other Eagles favourites went to trial Wednesday in New York, with three men accused of scheming to thwart band co-founder Don Henley's efforts to reclaim the allegedly ill-gotten documents.
Prosecutors in New Mexico want more accountability for the 2021 death of a cinematographer who was fatally shot by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal for the Western film 'Rust.'
Nobody wants to be the person who mucked up the "Law & Order" franchise. It’s a fear that’s haunted veteran procedural writer Tassie Cameron since she embarked on the most daunting responsibility of her career: turning Dick Wolf’s beloved legal drama into the new Canadian spinoff "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent."
Boeing removed executive Ed Clark, the head of its 737 Max passenger jet program, in the wake of several safety and quality-related incidents.
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over the advertising of prices on its products.
The Saskatchewan government has confirmed it is now being recognized as the individual supplier of natural gas by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) as it continues to contemplate whether to remit carbon tax for January.
The newest multi-millionaire is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket immediately and head to a retailer to have it validated, so the OLG is notified.
At eight years, six months and 11 days, Ashwath Kaushik made history on Sunday by becoming the youngest player ever to beat a chess grandmaster in a classical tournament game.
Almost two-thirds of Canadians say they have switched their primary grocery store in the past year to score better deals.
A $40-million lawsuit has been filed by the Canadian Soccer Players' Association (CSPA), the union representing players on the women's senior national team, against 15 current and former Canada Soccer board members, TSN reports.
Arshdeep Bains made his NHL debut with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche.
Ottawa will be getting a professional lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League. The New York Riptide will become the Ottawa Black Bears starting in the 2024-25 NLL season.
There are additional aspects about buying an EV that you'll need to consider in order to get the best value. The car experts at Edmunds have put together five tips on what you need to know.
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.