Canada

‘Fed up with Trump rhetoric’: U.S. city renames street to honour Canada

By Tammy Ibrahimpoor

Published

Burlington, Vermont city councillor Becca Brown McKnight says the city wanted to show support and stand beside Canada in spirit.


















