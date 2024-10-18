Business

    Ticketmaster users to be credited for hidden fees in $6M Canadian settlement

    Canadian music and sports fans could soon receive credits in their Ticketmaster accounts after a settlement was reached in a class-action lawsuit.

    The agreement, which still requires court approval, would see credits given to members of the class action who purchased tickets online for Canadian events between Sept. 1, 2015, and June 30, 2018.

    The class action claims Ticketmaster's practices at that time, specifically regarding price representations and non-optional fee displays, contravened The Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act.

    The defendant, Live Nation Entertainment, has denied any wrongdoing but has agreed to pay a total of slightly more than $6 million, minus administrative and legal fees, in the form of credits to Ticketmaster users. Each member of the class action could potentially receive a non-refundable electronic gift card of up to $45.

    The court date to approve the settlement is scheduled for Dec. 6 at the Court of King's Bench in Regina, Sask.

    CTV News has reached out for comment from Ticketmaster regarding the settlement agreement. As of the time of publishing, the request has not garnered a response.

    For additional information on the class-action lawsuit, including the process for opting out, visit Ticket Fees Display Class Action.

