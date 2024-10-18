Ticketmaster users to be credited for hidden fees in $6M Canadian settlement

Millions of Cubans lose power after national grid fails
Cuba plunged into a countrywide blackout on Friday after one of the island's major power plants failed and caused the national electrical grid to shut down, its energy ministry said.
Canadian music and sports fans could soon receive credits in their Ticketmaster accounts after a settlement was reached in a class-action lawsuit.
The agreement, which still requires court approval, would see credits given to members of the class action who purchased tickets online for Canadian events between Sept. 1, 2015, and June 30, 2018.
The class action claims Ticketmaster's practices at that time, specifically regarding price representations and non-optional fee displays, contravened The Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act.
The defendant, Live Nation Entertainment, has denied any wrongdoing but has agreed to pay a total of slightly more than $6 million, minus administrative and legal fees, in the form of credits to Ticketmaster users. Each member of the class action could potentially receive a non-refundable electronic gift card of up to $45.
The court date to approve the settlement is scheduled for Dec. 6 at the Court of King's Bench in Regina, Sask.
CTV News has reached out for comment from Ticketmaster regarding the settlement agreement. As of the time of publishing, the request has not garnered a response.
For additional information on the class-action lawsuit, including the process for opting out, visit Ticket Fees Display Class Action.
A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are facing multiple charges after allegedly firing gunshots at a Jewish girls' school last weekend.
SaskPower was sentenced Friday morning in a Weyburn courtroom, receiving a record fine, after being found guilty of three workplace-safety related violations when two experienced employees were killed on the job in 2020.
Days after a man was recorded walking behind the counter at a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., and scooping product with his hand, a suspect has been criminally charged.
If you're heading out trick or treating this Halloween, you may end up with more chips, gummies, licorice and other goodies rather than chocolate. Cocoa prices have spiked, and that could be playing a trick with what your kids come home with and what you give out on Halloween night.
Taylor Swift is coming to Toronto and the city is working to shake off its gridlock problems by implementing a '"limited activity zone' around the Rogers Centre during the two-week period when she is scheduled to play six sold-out shows.
While flying over Egypt’s famous Great Pyramids at sunrise earlier this week, U.S. paraglider Marshall Mosher and fellow paragliders spotted the unexpected sight of a stray hound also taking in views around the summit of one of the ancient wonders.
One of four Canadian cabinet members who are stepping down said on Friday that he has confidence in Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and he played down polls predicting the Liberals will badly lose in the next election.
Starting on Monday, South Bruce residents finally get to start voting on whether they want their community to become home to Canada's first permanent nuclear waste storage facility.
Ontario Big City Mayors are asking the province to review mental-health laws and whether to expand the scope of involuntary treatment for people who are addicted to drugs and live on the streets.
The Manitoba government will look at proactively releasing more information about its out-of-province travel expenses, Premier Wab Kinew said Friday.
A fast-moving fire fed by strong winds damaged at least seven homes Friday in a hillside neighbourhood in the city of Oakland, where roughly 500 people were ordered to evacuate, officials said.
Authorities in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province shut all schools and universities for two days on Friday in an attempt to contain the spread of protests by students over an alleged on-campus rape.
A man threw several firebombs into the headquarters of Japan's ruling party in Tokyo Saturday, public broadcaster NHK and other Japanese media reported. There were no reports of injuries.
A rare copy of the U.S. Constitution printed 237 years ago and sent to the states to be ratified was sold for US$9 million at an auction Thursday evening in North Carolina.
The federal government says businesses can now request remission from newly announced tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and steel and aluminum products.
The head of the RCMP and Canada's ministers of foreign affairs and public safety will be summoned to testify at a House of Commons committee about the bombshell allegations made this week about Indian state-sponsored interference in Canada.
The Canadian Cancer Society and other health advocates say a proposed settlement that may see tobacco companies pay out billions of dollars would do little to prevent future generations from becoming addicted to smoking.
More details are expected today on a proposed deal that would see the three major companies pay out billions of dollars to provinces and territories as well as smokers and their loved ones.
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
A federal judge on Friday delayed an order requiring Google to open up its Android app store to more competition until an appeals court decides whether to block the shake-up because of legal questions surrounding a jury's verdict that branded Google as an illegal monopolist.
One of the most widely spoken Indigenous languages in this country is now available through Google's translation service, the first time the tech giant has included a First Nations, Metis or Inuit language spoken in Canada on its platform.
Liam Payne's former partner, Cheryl Cole, paid tribute to the late singer in a statement on Friday in which she pleaded for sensitivity in coverage of his death.
How One Direction became the internet's first boy band.
Credit card fees for small and medium-sized businesses are starting to dip lower as a deal reached between the federal government and the two major card companies is set to take effect.
The origin of modern humans' long-standing love affair with carbs may predate our existence as a species, according to a new study.
A British travel documentarian's YouTube video announcing his move to Winnipeg, Man. has gone viral, with Manitobans praising the transplant's kind words about his new Prairie home.
Former National Football League quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a firearm, among other charges, after police say the car he was driving rear-ended another vehicle in Franklin, Tenn., on Thursday.
The online auction for Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball has just four days remaining, with the highest bid now at US$1.8 million.
Change is in the air on the Grand Slam of Curling series, and The Curling Group CEO Nic Sulsky is leading the charge as the face of the circuit's new ownership group.
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after getting reports of crashes in low-visibility conditions, including one that killed a pedestrian.
Canada’s border guards have seized more than 1,900 stolen cars so far this year at railyards and ports, which is over a hundred more than in 2023.
The image of a sleepy Saskatchewan small town with 'not a lot going on' is a well-known anecdote. However, one Saskatchewan company is hoping to change that – and allow communities both on and off the beaten path to share their stories and advertise what they have to offer.
A Moncton, N.B., home has been donated to the Friends of The Moncton Hospital Foundation and will be transformed into a resource hub for people living with cancer.
A Nova Scotia man crossing Canada on foot is passing through southwestern Ontario. Trevor Redmond is perhaps better known as the ‘Fellow in Yellow.’
John Cantin vividly remembers opening day for his Victoria diner. Stress levels were high, tables were full, and one of the most popular menu items couldn’t be freed from the unyielding grip of the waffle maker.
A Manitoba professor is warning the public after a book on regional mushrooms that he suspects is AI-generated was delisted from Amazon.
A B.C. judge has issued a decision in a years-long dispute between neighbours that began with a noise complaint over barking dogs, crowing roosters and quacking ducks – awarding $15,000 in damages to the plaintiffs in the case.
An Ottawa man was arrested after taking a shower in a stranger's house, Ottawa police say.
Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) Chef Paul Natrall, the man behind Indigenous food truck Mr. Bannock, is bringing cooking classes on First Nations fare to schools and offices throughout Metro Vancouver.
The Celtic Colours Festival is taking place at venues around Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia from Oct. 11 to 19.
A Vancouver mom says she wants Uber to hold one of its drivers accountable for leaving her 14-year-old daughter in a parking lot in Burnaby.
Mounties in Surrey say they're investigating a "possible arson" in the city's Newton neighbourhood Friday.
When she walked into the thrift store that day, Helga Strauss was searching for inspiration.
Police say five suspects from Hamilton are facing charges in connection with the sexual assault of a female youth in Vaughan earlier this month.
A high-ranking Toronto police officer who admitted to helping several members of the service cheat on promotional exams is appealing her demotion, arguing that she was “villainized” for conduct which was “rampant” throughout the organization.
Calgary police have released photos of a man they want to speak with as part of an investigation into a death at SAIT.
RCMP are investigating an attempted robbery at CrossIron Mills mall that saw the victim bear sprayed.
Calgary police are asking for public assistance to help them identify a suspect they believe was involved in a series of drug store thefts.
Ottawa Public Health is urging all residents to protect themselves against the flu and COVID this fall and winter. Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacist Jordan Clark spoke with CTV Morning Live about what you need to know about the COVID shot, flu shot and RSV protection this fall.
The national capital region will be basking in the fall sun over the coming days, with near summer-like temperatures in the forecast.
Montreal police say a 40-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough Friday afternoon.
If you were hoping to buy a bottle of Pinot Grigio to kick off the weekend in Quebec, you're not going to be happy.
Several Montreal residents are still unable to return home two months after a massive water main burst flooded streets and apartment buildings in Ville-Marie.
Alberta municipalities are getting their first look at new rules around local political parties and how they will be funded – and they don't like what they see.
One person is in custody after a standoff in Camrose, Alta. that lasted nearly 18 hours.
Ice time is at a premium in Edmonton between hockey, figure skating, ringette and other ice sports and the shortage is causing problems.
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
When municipal elections go ahead on Saturday, Halifax will elect a new mayor for the first time in 12-years.
The RCMP Criminal Investigation Division is investigating two suspicious deaths in Enfield, N.S.
Health-care support workers in Manitoba have officially ratified a new deal agreed to earlier this month.
An animal rescue group in Manitoba is warning the public after an animal it recently released into the wild was caught in an illegal trap.
A made in Manitoba movie is shedding light on the historical origins of the province's Mennonite population.
A man from Prince Albert has died following a collision between a semi and an SUV on Highway 2 near Chamberlain, Sask. on Thursday.
Cleanup and removal of the locomotive and around 20 cars that derailed following a fatal collision with a tractor near Gerald, Sask. is expected to take weeks, CN Rail says.
Viola Erb died as a result of “external neck compression and blunt force head trauma,” the forensic pathologist who conducted her autopsy told court on Friday.
"Mighty" Myles Beaulieu is on the mend after receiving a potentially life-saving liver transplant.
Mark Arcand was re-elected to a third term as Tribal Chief of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC).
Saskatchewan RCMP say the 5-day-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert issued Thursday has been found safe and no charges will be laid at this time.
Saskatoon police are asking the public for help tracking down a person of interest in an ongoing aggravated and sexual assault investigation.
Businesses come and go but there is one in Timmins that has stood the test of time: Steinberg and Mahn in Timmins.
Greater Sudbury Police are looking for witnesses and video of an assault that took place late Thursday evening or early Friday morning at the intersection of Cedar and Young streets downtown.
A northern Ontario doctor has been named Family Physician of the Year. The award is the highest honour a doctor can receive from the Ontario College of Family Physicians.
Isabella Restrepo resumed with her testimony on Friday, telling the jury the frightening details surrounding the shooting death that took place at a bush party for young people off of Pack Road in south London on July 30, 2021.
A robbery investigation by London police has resulted in the arrest of a 14-year-old boy.
The City of Barrie relocated its two automated speed enforcement cameras to help deter motorists from poor driving behaviours in school zones.
A man found guilty of dangerous driving causing death in 2021 heard from the victim’s family in a Barrie courtroom on Friday ahead of his sentencing.
The national poppy campaign is set to launch later this month and local legions in Simcoe County are imploring the public to help make it a successful year.
Initially called to the scene on Monticello Street at around 7:00 a.m. for reports of gunfire, police now say that witnesses reported additional shots fired on the same street later in the evening.
First responders from across Essex County spent their Friday learning how to rescue large animals in the event of an emergency.
A total of 64 traffic violations were issued by the Windsor police on Thursday.
British Columbians go to the polls on Saturday after a too-close-to-call campaign that saw David Eby's New Democrats and John Rustad's B.C. Conservatives tangle over housing, health care and the overdose crisis — as well as plastic straws and a billionaire's billboards.
A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
The last students to graduate from Lethbridge College will make history this weekend as they cross the stage at fall convocation.
While the start to fall has seen above-average temperatures for much of southern Alberta, the first chance of winter is in the forecast for Monday evening, which has many in Lethbridge preparing.
The Brooks Bandits may have changed leagues, but they haven’t changed their winning ways.
A man from northwestern Ontario has his fishing licence suspended for three years and faces fines of $15,870 for illegally selling leeches and baitfish.
Members of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service’s traffic unit are investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred earlier this week.
Ontario's top court breathed new life into a Charter challenge of the provincial government's emissions target on Thursday, a decision heralded as a major victory for the group of young people -- including 17-year-old Sophia Mathur from Greater Sudbury -- who brought the case and others looking to hold governments to account on climate change.
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
