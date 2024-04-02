Tesla sales fall nearly 9% to start the year as competition heats up and demand for EVs slows

Spring storm to bring rain, strong winds and heavy snow across Eastern Canada
An early spring storm is set to bring rain, strong winds and heavy snow to five provinces in Eastern Canada.
Tesla sales fell sharply last quarter as competition increased worldwide, electric vehicle sales growth slowed, and price cuts failed to draw more buyers.
The Austin, Texas, company said it delivered 386,810 vehicles from January through March, almost 9 per cent below the 423,000 it sold in the same quarter of last year.
Sales also fell short of even the most bearish Wall Street analyst's expectations. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Tesla Inc. to deliver 457,000 vehicles.
The company blamed the decline in part on phasing in an updated version of the Model 3 sedan at its Fremont, California, factory, plant shutdowns due to shipping diversions in the Red Sea, and an arson attack that knocked out power to its German factory.
In its letter to investors in January, Tesla predicted "notably lower" sales growth this year. The letter said Tesla is between two big growth waves, one from global expansion of the Models 3 and Y, and a second coming from the Model 2, a new smaller and less expensive vehicle.
Last year Tesla dramatically lowered U.S. prices by up to US$20,000 for some models. In March it temporarily knocked US$1,000 off the Model Y, its top-selling vehicle. The reductions cut into the company's profit margins, which spooked investors.
Shares of Tesla tumbled 5.5 per cent in Tuesday morning trading to US$165.60, continuing an extended decline. Investors have shaved about 34 per cent off the value of the company so far this year, dumping shares after growing leery of the tremendous growth story that Tesla has been telling.
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, normally bullish on the stock, wrote in an investor note Tuesday that the sales were far worse than expected. "This was an unmitigated disaster 1Q that is hard to explain away," he wrote. "
He wrote that the quarter was a "seminal moment" in the Tesla growth story, and that CEO Elon Musk will have to turn the company around. "Otherwise, some darker days could clearly be ahead that could disrupt the long-term Tesla narrative."
Ives maintained his Outperform rating and cut his one-year price target from US$315 to US$300.
"Street criticism is warranted as growth has been sluggish and (profit) margins showing compression with China a horror show and competition increasing from all angles," Ives wrote.
During the quarter, Tesla lost production time in Germany after a suspected arson attack cut its power supply. U.S. production was slowed by an upgrade to the Model 3, and Ives estimated that China sales slid three to four per cent during the period.
Deliveries of the Models 3 and Y, which are by far Tesla's top sellers, fell 10.3 per cent year over year to 369,783. Sales of the company's other models, the aging X and S and the new Cybertruck, rose almost 60 per cent to 17,027. Tesla produced 10 per cent more vehicles than it sold during the first quarter.
Softer than expected first-quarter sales are reducing analyst expectations for quarterly earnings when they are released on April 23. Citi Analyst Itay Michaeli cut his full year 2024 earnings per share estimate to US$2.71 from US$2.78.
Tesla's sales come against the backdrop of a slowing market for electric vehicles in the
An early spring storm is set to bring rain, strong winds and heavy snow to five provinces in Eastern Canada.
A 61-year-old man with diabetes is speaking out after he was initially denied coverage for Ozempic due to what he later learned was a clerical error.
Pope Francis has exposed the political 'manoeuvres' used to sway votes during the two most recent elections of popes, while denying he is planning to reform the process for future conclaves, in a book-length interview published Tuesday.
German soccer authorities will redesign the number '4' on the country’s national jerseys amid claims it resembles a logo used by Nazi paramilitary units.
Working from home certainly has some perks and benefits, but it can change the way you file your tax returns. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew offers tips on on filing your taxes differently depending on what work-from-home scenario you find yourself in.
Russia said on Tuesday it had important matters to discuss with Afghanistan's Taliban leaders and was working to remove the Taliban from its list of banned terrorist organizations.
A stranded killer whale calf is showing signs of regular activity as it breaches every seven to 10 minutes in a lagoon near the northern Vancouver Island village of Zeballos.
An Alberta man was nearly in his 80s when he found out he had six siblings across Canada, thanks to his granddaughter searching for roots of their family tree.
A Canadian-American citizen is among the seven aid workers who were killed by an apparent Israeli airstrike in Gaza.
Basil Borutski, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing three women in the Ottawa Valley in 2015, has died in custody.
A stranded killer whale calf is showing signs of regular activity as it breaches every seven to 10 minutes in a lagoon near the northern Vancouver Island village of Zeballos.
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements across all three Maritime provinces warning of a multi-day snowfall event, with significant amounts possible in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
A spring storm with strong winds and up to 50 millimetres of rain will blow through the Toronto area this week, according to Environment Canada.
Manitoba's NDP government is set to introduce its first budget today since winning last October's election.
An Alberta man was nearly in his 80s when he found out he had six siblings across Canada, thanks to his granddaughter searching for roots of their family tree.
A tugboat pushing a fuel barge was the first vessel to use an alternate channel to bypass the wreckage of Baltimore’s collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, which had blocked traffic along the vital port’s main shipping channel.
Russia said on Tuesday it had important matters to discuss with Afghanistan's Taliban leaders and was working to remove the Taliban from its list of banned terrorist organizations.
Pope Francis has exposed the political 'manoeuvres' used to sway votes during the two most recent elections of popes, while denying he is planning to reform the process for future conclaves, in a book-length interview published Tuesday.
Senegal inaugurated Africa's youngest elected leader as president on Tuesday, as the 44-year-old and previously little-known Bassirou Diomaye Faye completed a dramatic ascent from prison to palace within weeks.
A Peruvian archbishop who sued two journalists over their reports about sexual abuse and financial corruption in his religious movement, Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, has resigned amid a Vatican investigation.
A fire at an Istanbul nightclub during renovations on Tuesday killed at least 29 people, officials and reports said.
A federal inquiry into foreign interference is set to hear from the Independent MP at the centre of allegations about foreign meddling in Canadian elections.
The federal Liberal government is finally making good on a years-old election campaign pledge, committing Monday to allocate $1 billion over five years to fund a new national school food program. The funding, to be included in the upcoming April 16 budget, will help provide meals to an additional 400,000 Canadian kids a year.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
A 61-year-old man with diabetes is speaking out after he was initially denied coverage for Ozempic due to what he later learned was a clerical error.
A man celebrating his 94th birthday at an Idaho restaurant with his family last Monday would’ve died had another patron not been there to come to his aid.
A woman in Texas is suing prosecutors and Starr County for more than US$1 million after she was arrested and unlawfully charged with murder for an abortion she had in 2022.
Ontario is proposing to allow teachers without technological credentials to teach certain tech courses for the next school year, which teachers and principals suggest indicates the province is ill-prepared for the new mandatory nature of those classes.
Google agreed to destroy billions of data records to settle a lawsuit claiming it secretly tracked the internet use of people who thought they were browsing privately.
ChatGPT maker OpenAI has unveiled its latest generative artificial intelligence tool, one that can make audio mimicking real human voices.
A new law against hate speech came into force in Scotland on Monday, praised by some but criticized by others who say its sweeping provisions could criminalize religious views or tasteless jokes.
Jennifer Garner shared with her social media followers on Monday that her father William Garner has died.
Ramy Youssef made his 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut this weekend, and managed to strike a balance between humor and heart in his opening monologue.
Working from home certainly has some perks and benefits, but it can change the way you file your tax returns. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew offers tips on on filing your taxes differently depending on what work-from-home scenario you find yourself in.
Tesla posted its first year-over-year drop in sales since the first year of the pandemic, as increased electric vehicle competition from Chinese and Western automakers ate into demand.
Empire Co. Ltd. chief executive Michael Medline said there's no evidence that a grocery code of conduct would raise food prices for Canadians.
The American Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated US$1.09 billion after no one matched the six numbers drawn Monday night, continuing a three-month winless streak for the top prize.
The community of Gimli has come together to help ensure a beloved feline was able to get life-extending care.
Japan's imperial family made an Instagram debut with a barrage of posts on Monday, hoping to shake off their reclusive image and reach out to younger people on social media.
German soccer authorities will redesign the number '4' on the country’s national jerseys amid claims it resembles a logo used by Nazi paramilitary units.
Ronel Blanco struck out seven and walked two in the Astros' 10-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.
A 16-year-old claimed another hockey player called him the N-word during a match. His mother and coach are wondering why he was then suspended for seven games.
A Canadian entrepreneur in China accused of stealing battery manufacturing technology from Tesla has been released on bail in the United States.
The Manitoba government is extending the fuel tax holiday.
Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal.
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
B.C. conservation officers recently seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
The Ontario government is introducing changes to auto-insurance, but some experts say the move is ill-advised.
A stranded killer whale calf is showing signs of regular activity as it breaches every seven to 10 minutes in a lagoon near the northern Vancouver Island village of Zeballos.
Federal Conservatives appear to be climbing the polls in B.C., which may have an impact on future provincial votes, results from a recent survey suggest.
CTV News has obtained video of a targeted shooting that shocked bystanders in a busy area of downtown Vancouver Saturday evening.
A spring storm is expected to hit Toronto on Tuesday morning, bringing heavy rain and high winds to the GTA and parts of southern Ontario.
A 61-year-old man with diabetes is speaking out after he was initially denied coverage for Ozempic due to what he later learned was a clerical error.
A man from Ajax has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend over the weekend.
Calgary police are investigating after a number of shell casings were found in the southwest community of Cougar Ridge.
Dozens of residents of an apartment building in Deer Run were displaced after a Monday evening fire caused significant damage to the building.
Snoop Dogg is coming to Alberta in June as part of his Cali to Canada Tour.
Basil Borutski, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing three women in the Ottawa Valley in 2015, has died in custody.
Ottawa could see 15 to 25 mm of rain, "significant" snow and strong winds over the next few days, as a spring storm blows through eastern Ontario this week. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, warning of heavy precipitation on Wednesday and Thursday.
A pregnant cat has been found at the Ottawa International Airport, nearly two weeks after it went missing in the parking garage after arriving in Ottawa from Winnipeg.
After a stretch of dry weather through the Easter long weekend, Southwestern Quebec is bracing for snow this week. Montreal could see more than 10 centimetres of accumulation.
As Montrealers prepare to witness the sun's total eclipse on April 8, some experts have pointed out that the celestial phenomenon has prompted many myths throughout the years.
Dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators were in Longueuil to interrupt operations at Heroux-Devtek, an international aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures landing gear.
Snoop Dogg is coming to Alberta in June as part of his Cali to Canada Tour.
We'll be close to the record high in Edmonton on Tuesday. The warmest April 2 on record is 21.7 C set in 1992.
Brandon Saad scored 2:09 into overtime, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Monday night.
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements across all three Maritime provinces warning of a multi-day snowfall event, with significant amounts possible in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
The RCMP says an elderly woman reported missing last week from Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County has been found dead.
The Manitoba government is extending the fuel tax holiday.
Manitoba's NDP government is set to introduce its first budget today since winning last October's election.
The community of Gimli has come together to help ensure a beloved feline was able to get life-extending care.
During a fly along with the Regina Police Service (RPS) Aerial Support Unit (ASU), CTV News captured officers in a high-speed chase.
Several protests were held near provincial border crossings in Saskatchewan – in response to the latest carbon tax increase.
Brianna Dash has spent the last 17 years trying to perfect her craft. Recently the Swift Current based dancer had an opportunity to show off her years of hard work.
A 16-year-old claimed another hockey player called him the N-word during a match. His mother and coach are wondering why he was then suspended for seven games.
A Kitchener woman has been charged with impaired driving after her vehicle flipped over and hit a tree.
Two damaged vehicles could be seen just off of Highway 7/8 in New Hamburg on Monday night.
Former candidate Cary Tarasoff announced his intentions to run in November’s civic election in an online video posted on Monday morning.
Josée Aitken has been a Noah Kahan fan for years, so when she heard he was coming to the Bridge City, she wanted to make the most of it.
The Government of Saskatchewan is making a move it hopes will help rural residents gain better access to the justice system.
After a vehicle failed to stop for police in Kirkland Lake, Ont., a massive search for four suspects ended with arrests more than 200 kilometres away in Field.
A North Bay man has been found guilty of sexual assault in connection with an incident almost a decade ago involving a young victim.
A man celebrating his 94th birthday at an Idaho restaurant with his family last Monday would’ve died had another patron not been there to come to his aid.
In Goderich Tuesday morning, 15 security guards that work at the salt mine are on strike. Members of Local 9597-34 of the United Steel Workers union hit the picket line on April 1 at 12:45 a.m.
Middlesex County Council voted unanimously on a plan and design to move into a new location in south London during a recent meeting.
London Transit Commission (LTC) officials say they have notified police after 17 bus shelters were smashed in the city’s northeast end.
Foot chase in Southgate leads to arrest of young teenager.
Firefighters were called to the scene of the fire shortly after 9 p.m. Monday.
Mother Nature is whipping up a spring storm for central Ontario this week, with strong winds, rain and snow in the forecast.
The City of Windsor is gearing for the NFL Draft in Detroit with plans for a celebration on this side of the border.
A man has been arrested after an assault on March 31 in Chatham. According to police, a man and a woman got into a verbal argument while walking on King Street.
A 19-year-old Tecumseh man has been charged with disqualified driving after a traffic stop in Lakeshore.
A stranded killer whale calf is showing signs of regular activity as it breaches every seven to 10 minutes in a lagoon near the northern Vancouver Island village of Zeballos.
A British Columbia man who was previously convicted for the attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after he tried to watch a woman shower at a community pool on Vancouver Island.
Federal Conservatives appear to be climbing the polls in B.C., which may have an impact on future provincial votes, results from a recent survey suggest.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
An employee at a southern Alberta ski resort is making visitors smile, one hug at a time.
The City of Lethbridge is opening three seasonal yard waste sites Tuesday.
The City of Lethbridge is making it easier for residents to make their homes more energy efficient.
A Colorado low is approaching the northeast Tuesday evening bringing a mix of messy precipitation as temperatures drop briefly over the next few days.
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is hoping a new approach to traffic safety messaging will resonate with the public.
An Elliot Lake woman has been charged with mischief following an incident on the morning of Feb. 7.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.