World

    • Civilians killed and wounded as Russia and Ukraine trade attacks. Russia claims gains in the east

    At least three people have died following a Russian aerial attack on a residential building in Mykolaiv, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported on Friday, July 19. (The Associated Press) At least three people have died following a Russian aerial attack on a residential building in Mykolaiv, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported on Friday, July 19. (The Associated Press)
    Share
    KYIV, Ukraine -

    Russia and Ukraine exchanged drone, missile and shelling attacks on Sunday. At least two people were killed in Ukrainian strikes on the partly Russian-occupied Donetsk region, Russian state media said, while Ukrainian officials said Russian strikes wounded at least five people.

    Along the front line in the east, Russia said it had taken control of two villages, one in the Kharkiv region and one in the Luhansk region.

    Ukrainian shelling of Russia-held areas of the Donetsk region killed two people in the village of Horlivka, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said.

    Three people were wounded by Russian drone strikes in southern Ukraine's partly occupied Kherson region, local officials said Sunday morning. In the country's northeast, officials in the Kharkiv region said two people were wounded when a village was hit by Russian shells.

    Overnight into Sunday, Ukraine's air defences intercepted 35 of the 39 drones launched by Russia, according to air force commander Mykola Oleschuk. In addition, Russia launched three ballistic missiles and two guided air missiles, which did not reach their targets, he said.

    Russia's Ministry of Defence said Sunday that its troops had taken control of two villages: Pishchane Nizhne in the Kharkiv region and Andriivka, sometimes referred to as Rozivka, in the Luhansk region. Kyiv did not immediately comment.

    Officials in the northern Sumy region said Sunday that Russia launched a missile strike on "critical infrastructure facilities" in the city of Shostka. City mayor Mykola Noha specified that "two heating facilities" had been destroyed and called on residents to use electricity sparingly and stock up on water.

    With few changes reported along the 1,000-kilometre (600-mile) front line, where a recent push by the Kremlin's forces in eastern and northeastern Ukraine has made only incremental gains, both sides in the war have taken aim at infrastructure targets -- seeking to curb each other's ability to fight in a war that is now in its third year.

    Russian air defence systems overnight destroyed eight drones over the country's Belgorod region and over the Black Sea, the Russian Ministry of Defence said.

    Russian air defence also shot down two long-range ballistic ATACMS missiles in the sky over the Kherson region heading for Russia-annexed Crimea, Russia-installed Kherson governor Vladimir Saldo said.

    Nine people were wounded over the previous day in shelling in the town of Shebekino in Russia's Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Sunday morning.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home

    Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.

    How renovictions are affecting the lives of Toronto residents

    CP24 reached out to Torontonians who are facing, or who have faced renovictions in the past in order to get a better sense of how the practice impacts people. The stories they shared show that renovictions not only inconvenience those affected, but can have profound impacts on their lives and futures.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News