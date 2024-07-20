Canada

    • Newfoundland and Labrador premier says crew members on missing fishing boat found alive

    The crew of a missing Newfoundland fishing vessel has been found safe and sound.

    Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said on social media early Saturday morning that the entire province is "relieved" to learn the crew aboard the Elite Navigator has been found alive.

    Furey says the crew members are being returned safely to their families.

    Mike Tiller, mayor of New-Wes-Valley, N.L., had said the 15-metre-long-boat was carrying seven crew members, five from his community and two from nearby coastal towns.

    The vessel was reported overdue Thursday and its responder last transmitted a signal at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

     

    Four coast guard vessels, several aircraft and a fleet of local fishers took part in the search.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2024.

