S&P/TSX composite hits new low for year, U.S. markets mixed in volatile trading

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index fell to a new low this year while U.S. markets were mixed after a volatile day of trading that saw stocks swing between gains and losses.

The S&P/TSX composite index ended down 19.13 points at 18,307.91 for its lowest level since February 2021 after trading as high as 18,546.76 in the day.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average ended down 125.82 points at 29,134.99. The S&P 500 index was down 7.75 points at 3,647.29, while the Nasdaq composite was up 26.58 points at 10,829.50.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.85 cents US compared with 72.91 cents US on Monday.

The November crude contract was up US$1.79 at US$78.50 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 25.4 cents at US$6.76 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$2.80 at US$1,636.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a penny at US$3.28 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2022.