S&P/TSX composite down on Monday, U.S. stock markets also move lower

Toronto -

Canada's main stock index moved lower Monday, while Wall Street largely started off in the green but lost steam throughout the day.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 88.84 points at 21,324.31.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 62.30 points at 39,069.23. The S&P 500 index was down 19.27 points at 5,069.53, while the Nasdaq composite was down 20.57 points at 15,976.25.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.99 cents US compared with 74.11 cents US on Friday.

The April crude contract was up US$1.09 at US$77.58 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up five cents at US$1.74 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$10.50 at US$2,038.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down seven cents at US$3.83 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)