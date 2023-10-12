News media lobby group says Google concerns about Online News Act are valid
A lobby group for Canada's newspapers and magazines says it agrees with many of the issues raised by Google about a law that will force the tech giant to compensate those same publishers for use of their work.
Paul Deegan, head of News Media Canada, says in a statement that the concerns Google publicly outlined last week about the Online News Act are welcome, constructive and legitimate.
He says that News Media Canada, which represents hundreds of publications, agrees with Google that there should be a cap on how much it would have to pay under the law, that compensation could go beyond direct payments to also include things like training and that there need to be incentives to make sure Google and publishers come together to reach deals.
The Online News Act, set to come into effect in December, will force digital giants to negotiate deals with news publishers to compensate them for work that is shared or otherwise repurposed on their platforms.
Google said in its submission to government that the draft regulations for the act did not address its concerns, and that unless they are addressed, it will remove news links from its search engine by the end of the year.
Deegan's welcoming of Google's concerns are in contrast to his comments in February, when he accused the company of "bullying" after it carried out a short-lived test that blocked news access to a small percentage of Canadian users.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.
First two military evacuation flights airlift Canadians out of Israel
The first two Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flights left Israel Thursday airlifting an estimated 281 Canadian citizens and their families out of the country. The first flight carrying 128 passengers left Tel Aviv Thursday afternoon, and landed safely in Athens, while the second carrying 153 passengers, is expected to land safely later this evening, according to senior government officials.
BREAKING 'Parents' Bill of Rights' officially introduced in Sask. legislature, beginning pronoun policy's push into law
The provincial government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' was introduced and is being read a first time in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Thursday.
U.K. scrambles fighters as Kenyan plane bound for London diverted over possible threat
A Kenya Airways plane from Nairobi bound for London's Heathrow Airport was intercepted by air force fighter jets and diverted to land at Stansted airport on Thursday over a potential security threat.
'Fed up' with decline of French, Quebec seeks tuition hike for out-of-province students at English universities
The Quebec government is proposing an increase in tuition fees for international and out-of-province students attending English-language universities as a way to protect the French language.
WARNING: GRAPHIC 'Most of the people were dead,' volunteer medic in Israel reports, upon arriving to help
A volunteer medic who arrived in southern Israel the day after a surprise incursion by Hamas told CTV News he is operating in survival mode while helping identify the dead.
Canada providing $10M in humanitarian aid to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and Gaza: Trudeau
Canada will be providing an initial $10 million in humanitarian assistance to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and the Gaza Strip. 'We're working around the clock to support you, we will continue to follow the situation as it evolves, and continue our efforts with international partners,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, speaking in Yellowknife.
Five officers shot and wounded in Minnesota, authorities say; suspect not in custody
Five law enforcement officers were shot and wounded Thursday in an incident near the east-central Minnesota city of Princeton, authorities said.
Important to understand 'why this pressure cooker exploded': Canadians on Israel-Hamas war
There are almost 5,000 Canadians registered in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank and many more in Canada with family and friends caught in the Israel-Hamas war. CTVNews.ca shares some of their stories.
WATCH Invasion of Gaza would lead to brutal, door-to-door fighting: expert
As the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip is pummelled by airstrikes and the Israeli military prepares for a possible ground invasion, a security and terrorism analyst is warning that any inclusion by Israel into Gaza would lead to 'brutal' door-to-door combat that may favour Hamas militants.
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, acquitted on sex assault charge, settles lawsuit
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin has reached an undisclosed settlement in his lawsuit over how the Canadian military and federal government responded to an allegation of sexual misconduct.
More Canadians support using notwithstanding clause in 'parental rights' debate: poll
Nearly half of Canadians say they support their province using the notwithstanding clause to ensure that schools tell parents if their child wishes to use a different name or pronoun, a new poll suggests, and more people support that idea than oppose it.
Manitoba Tory caucus backs Stefanson's decision to stay on as leader: chair
Manitoba Progressive Conservative legislature members have met for the first time since last week's provincial election saw them go from government to Opposition.
Trial of man accused in London, Ont., attack set to resume today
The trial of an Ontario man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism is set to resume today after the Crown wrapped up its case last week.
Warning: Graphic Israel releases images of slain children to rally support after Hamas attack
Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.
Colombian serial killer who confessed to murdering more than 190 children dies in hospital
A prolific Colombian serial killer who confessed to murdering more than 190 children during the 1990s died Thursday in a hospital, the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute said. He was 66.
Bernie Sanders to address NDP convention in pre-recorded video
United States Sen. Bernie Sanders is throwing his support behind Canada's New Democrats in a pre-recorded video the party aims to play at its policy convention on Friday.
-
Canada providing $10M in humanitarian aid to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and Gaza: Trudeau
Canada will be providing an initial $10 million in humanitarian assistance to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and the Gaza Strip. 'We're working around the clock to support you, we will continue to follow the situation as it evolves, and continue our efforts with international partners,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, speaking in Yellowknife.
First two military evacuation flights airlift Canadians out of Israel
The first two Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flights left Israel Thursday airlifting an estimated 281 Canadian citizens and their families out of the country. The first flight carrying 128 passengers left Tel Aviv Thursday afternoon, and landed safely in Athens, while the second carrying 153 passengers, is expected to land safely later this evening, according to senior government officials.
NDP policy convention not expected to touch on Israel-Hamas war
As more than 1,000 New Democratic Party grassroots members gather in Hamilton this weekend, policies connected to the current Israeli-Hamas war are not expected to be debated.
Pharmacare would cost public sector billions more a year, but save economy money: report
The parliamentary budget officer says a single-payer universal drug plan would cost federal and provincial governments an additional $11.2 billion in the first year, and $13.4 billion in five years.
Health ministers converge in P.E.I. as governments negotiate final deals
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland is set to sit down with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Charlottetown on Wednesday to discuss how they're going to grow the health workforce.
Deadly bird flu reappears in U.S. commercial poultry flocks in Utah and South Dakota
Highly pathogenic bird flu has made its first appearances in U.S. commercial poultry flocks this season, affecting one turkey farm in South Dakota and one in Utah and raising concerns that more outbreaks could follow.
Canadian tech workers make 46 per cent less than U.S. counterparts: TMU study
A new study from Toronto Metropolitan University says Canadian tech workers are paid 46 per cent less than their U.S. counterparts.
Judge hears arguments from TikTok and content creators who are challenging Montana's ban on app
TikTok and Montana faced off in federal court on Thursday in a case filed by the video sharing app and five Montana content creators who want the court to temporarily block the state's ban on the platform before it takes effect Jan. 1.
It’s not 'Star Wars'-level tech yet, but doctors get a step closer to a bionic hand with special surgery and AI
While Luke Skywalker’s human-like bionic hand is still years away, scientists say they are a step closer with this newest prosthetic technique, and doctors hope others will soon benefit from this approach.
Hollywood studios break off strike talks with actors, who slam 'bullying tactics'
Talks bitterly broke off between Hollywood actors and studios late Wednesday, killing any hopes that the three-month strike by performers would come to an end anytime soon.
Beyonce showing up for Taylor Swift’s movie premiere was a 'fairytale'
Forget about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, she and Beyoncé are the true power pair of the year. On Wednesday night it was the era of two queens when Beyoncé attended the premiere for Swift's 'Eras Tour' concert film in Los Angeles.
Sony's Access controller for the PlayStation aims to make gaming easier for people with disabilities
Paul Lane uses his mouth, cheek and chin to push buttons and guide his virtual car around the 'Gran Turismo' racetrack on the PlayStation 5. It's how he's been playing for the past 23 years, after a car accident left him unable to use his fingers.