McDonald's to pay Black store owner US$33.5M to end bias suit

Herb Washington poses for a portrait outside his McDonalds restaraunt in Niles, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2002. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Herb Washington poses for a portrait outside his McDonalds restaraunt in Niles, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2002. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

MORE Business News