Canada's telecom sector awaiting key regulatory decisions after transformative year
Canada's telecom sector faced a significant shakeup in 2023 after Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne handed down a mandate requiring the CRTC to prioritize consumer rights, affordability, competition and universal access.
The directive, which rescinded a 2006 policy direction for the agency to rely on market forces when making decisions, has since guided the direction of a number of regulatory proceedings.
Headed into 2024, many of those remain ongoing, or have resulted in rulings being contested by parties involved. Here's where some of those deliberations stand as 2023 winds down.
Internet competition
In a move that quickly drew the ire of Bell Canada, the CRTC announced on Nov. 6 it would require that company, along with Telus Corp., to provide independent competitors with access to their fibre-to-the-home networks in Ontario and Quebec within six months.
The move is meant to stimulate competition for internet services in Canada's two largest provinces, where smaller competitors have suffered the most in recent years according to the regulator.
But within hours, Bell responded by saying it would cut more than $1 billion of planned network investment in 2024-25. The company also then filed documents with the Federal Court of Appeal seeking to challenge the CRTC's temporary ruling, and for a stay of the decision pending the outcome of the appeal process.
The CRTC's partial decision is part of a broader review it launched in March into the rates smaller competitors such as TekSavvy pay the major telecom companies for access to their networks.
That review, which could potentially determine whether the CRTC's direction will be made permanent or applied to other provinces, is set to resume with a public hearing on Feb. 12.
Outage notifications
More than 100 responses poured in after the telecommunications watchdog invited feedback on an issue that has served as an annoyance to most Canadians at one point or another: service outages.
In February, the CRTC asked for input on when and how carriers should be required to provide notifications surrounding major service outages and file post-incident reports. It noted these outages have been on the rise due to factors such as extreme weather, cyberattacks and accidents.
As an interim measure, the CRTC directed all carriers to notify it within two hours when they experience a network outage, and file a report within 14 days.
The regulator had extended the deadline for submissions in the consultation to provide Canadians who are deaf or hard of hearing with the opportunity to participate. The consultation is now closed for comments, but the CRTC has not yet detailed the next steps in the process.
Roaming fees
The fees Canadians pay to use their phones while travelling abroad made the news this year as Bell and Telus hiked their roaming rates.
The trend also caught the attention of Champagne, who in March asked the CRTC to look into it, saying he was concerned about roaming getting pricier as phone bills in other jurisdictions decline. At the time, the minister said companies could be increasing roaming fees as a way to raise overall costs without consumers being aware.
The CRTC is still in the early stages of studying the issue. In June, it gave carriers a month to submit information on their international roaming agreements -- including an explanation of how rates were set and the rationale for any hikes over the past five years.
In the federal government's fall economic statement, it noted the CRTC is being asked to propose "concrete" next steps in 2024.
Broadcasting modernization
Monday opens the final week in the CRTC's 15-day hearing on modernizing the regulatory framework for broadcasters. The public consultation came in response to the Online Streaming Act, which received royal assent in April and is meant to update federal legislation to require digital platforms to contribute to and promote Canadian content.
In September, the CRTC mandated streaming services offering broadcasting content in Canada and earning $10 million or more in annual revenue to provide information to the watchdog about their activities. It also required some online streaming services to provide information related to their content and subscribership, and make content available in a way that is not tied to a specific mobile or internet service.
The commission is currently exploring whether streaming services should be asked to make an initial contribution to the Canadian content system to help level the playing field with local companies that are already required to support Canadian content.
The CRTC is aiming to make key decisions about its new regulatory framework during the current phase of its work, with an eye toward implementing new rules in late 2024.
Improving Far North services
One of the CRTC's consultations will enter its fourth calendar year in 2024 as it continues studying improvements to telecommunications in the Far North. The first phase of the consultation originally opened in November 2020 with a call for comments from those in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Yukon and areas in northern B.C. and Alberta.
More communities were asked to participate in 2022 and a public hearing was held in April of this year. The commission says a few key themes have emerged from the talks, including that everyone living in Canada should have affordable phone and internet access, services should be reliable and allow for the same online activities for those in Canada's south, and that more internet services competition is needed.
The regulator has also heard about the importance of high quality and affordable access to phone and internet services to the goal of reconciliation. The CRTC is now seeking feedback until late December from Nunavut and Inuit Nunangat communities on what actions it should take to improve internet and phone services there.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Here's how much more your Christmas dinner will cost this year
Celebrating with your family this December could come with increased expenses as data shows many traditional holiday foods are going up in price.
Canadians increasingly turning to charities to meet essential needs, but cost of living also hitting donations
Every Giving Tuesday, many Canadians generously dig into their wallets to donate to charities, but as the cost of living climbs, research suggests many Canadians are also in need of help.
What is the grocery code of conduct, and will it help to lower the cost of food?
Canada's grocery code of conduct is in the final stages with advocates saying it would help lower food prices while big grocers say it won't.
Poor Inuit housing 'direct result of colonialism': federal housing advocate
A federal housing advocate is accusing every level of government in Canada of failing to uphold the Inuit's right to housing -- and therefore denying their human rights.
Having financial problems? Don't get caught in debt relief scams
With inflation, rising interest rates, and higher costs for gas, groceries and housing, many Canadians are feeling the financial pinch and now personal bankruptcies are on the rise.
Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found
But the majority of Americans say they tip 15 per cent or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.
Loblaw raises the affordability alarm as grocery code of conduct nears completion
As the grocery code of conduct nears completion, the Canadian industry's biggest player is raising concerns the guidelines could add fuel to the food inflation fire.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Speaker Fergus apologizes, facing cross-party condemnation for video played at partisan Liberal event
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus apologized to MPs on Monday about a 'personal' video tribute message played this weekend at the Ontario Liberal Party leadership convention, amid opposition parties calling his participation in a partisan event unacceptable and demanding further accountability.
4 in custody after 'brutal' death of Quebec entrepreneur, partner in Dominica
Four people are in police custody after Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in Dominica.
Unity Acquisitions snaps up much of toy store Mastermind, 18 stores to close
Ailing toy retailer Mastermind GP Inc. says it has reached a deal to sell the bulk of its business to a company representing three big names in the Canadian retail world.
NDP calling on Liberals to establish special immigration measures to help Canadians with families in Gaza
The federal NDP is urging the Liberals to immediately create special immigration measures to allow the evacuation of extended family members of Canadians and permanent residents in Gaza.
Dam threatens to burst in the Laurentians, residents evacuated from homes
People living in Chute-Saint-Philippe and Lac-des-Ecorces in the Laurentians are being asked to evacuate their homes due to potential infrastructure issues at the Kiamika dam and Morier dike.
Southern B.C. braces for heavy rain as atmospheric river makes landfall
An atmospheric river has made landfall in southern British Columbia, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive but Palestinians are running out of places to go
Israel's military renewed calls Monday for mass evacuations from the southern town of Khan Younis, where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge in recent weeks, as it widened its ground offensive and bombarded targets across the Gaza Strip.
Health care in Canada could be more like Norway's, with some improvements: study
Canada is trailing behind other Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries when it comes to both the number of physicians relative to the population, and its spending on primary care, according to a new analysis published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Escaped kangaroo found safe after 3 days on the loose in Ontario
A kangaroo that escaped the Oshawa Zoo during a one-night stay last week has been recaptured after more than three days on the loose, with one police officer sustaining minor injuries during the effort to apprehend the marsupial.
Canada
-
4 in custody after 'brutal' death of Quebec entrepreneur, partner in Dominica
Four people are in police custody after Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in Dominica.
-
Escaped kangaroo found safe after 3 days on the loose in Ontario
A kangaroo that escaped the Oshawa Zoo during a one-night stay last week has been recaptured after more than three days on the loose, with one police officer sustaining minor injuries during the effort to apprehend the marsupial.
-
NDP calling on Liberals to establish special immigration measures to help Canadians with families in Gaza
The federal NDP is urging the Liberals to immediately create special immigration measures to allow the evacuation of extended family members of Canadians and permanent residents in Gaza.
-
Southern B.C. braces for heavy rain as atmospheric river makes landfall
An atmospheric river has made landfall in southern British Columbia, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.
-
Dam threatens to burst in the Laurentians, residents evacuated from homes
People living in Chute-Saint-Philippe and Lac-des-Ecorces in the Laurentians are being asked to evacuate their homes due to potential infrastructure issues at the Kiamika dam and Morier dike.
-
Large pro-Israel rally planned for Parliament Hill on Monday
Prominent Jewish groups are set to host a rally on Parliament Hill this afternoon in solidarity with Israel.
World
-
Indonesia's Marapi volcano erupts for the 2nd day as 12 climbers remain missing
Indonesian authorities halted Monday the search for 12 climbers after Mount Marapi volcano erupted again, unleashing a new burst of hot ash as high as 800 metres into the air, officials said.
-
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow jumps bail and moves to Canada
One of Hong Kong's best-known pro-democracy activists who moved to Canada to pursue her studies said she would not return to the city to meet her bail conditions, becoming the latest politician to flee Hong Kong under Beijing's crackdown on dissidents.
-
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes northwest Turkiye. No damage or injuries reported
A moderately strong earthquake struck northwest Turkiye on Monday, sending people out into the streets in fear. There was no immediate report of injuries or damage.
-
opinion
opinion As Trump burns though cash, powerful Republicans are rallying behind a surging candidate
With less than 50 days until Republican voters begin the process of determining their nominee to take on President Joe Biden, political analyst Eric Ham writes about a storm brewing within the GOP -- as super-donors align behind a surging candidate who could pose a threat to frontrunner Donald Trump.
-
After a fatal attack near the Eiffel Tower, French investigators look into suspect's mental health
French police investigating a fatal weekend attack near the Eiffel Tower were looking Monday into the mental health of the suspected assailant, who swore allegiance to the Islamic State group before stabbing a German-Filipino tourist to death and injuring two other people with a hammer.
-
China's Xi welcomes President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus to Beijing
Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke of a "strengthened political mutual trust and international coordination" with Belarus after he met with the European country's president in Beijing, according to official media.
Politics
-
NEW
NEW Speaker Fergus apologizes, facing cross-party condemnation for video played at partisan Liberal event
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus apologized to MPs on Monday about a 'personal' video tribute message played this weekend at the Ontario Liberal Party leadership convention, amid opposition parties calling his participation in a partisan event unacceptable and demanding further accountability.
-
NDP calling on Liberals to establish special immigration measures to help Canadians with families in Gaza
The federal NDP is urging the Liberals to immediately create special immigration measures to allow the evacuation of extended family members of Canadians and permanent residents in Gaza.
-
Large pro-Israel rally planned for Parliament Hill on Monday
Prominent Jewish groups are set to host a rally on Parliament Hill this afternoon in solidarity with Israel.
Health
-
Health care in Canada could be more like Norway's, with some improvements: study
Canada is trailing behind other Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries when it comes to both the number of physicians relative to the population, and its spending on primary care, according to a new analysis published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
-
This Canadian couple used surrogacy to have a child. Here's what they want you to know
Families that need help conceiving a child are met with financial burdens that should be covered through government health care and insurance, advocates say.
-
Naloxone: What to know about the opioid overdose-reversing drug, free across Canada
Health Canada has called the opioid crisis one of the most serious public health threats in recent history, and an addictions specialist says everyone can play a part in helping reduce the death toll. All it takes is access to naloxone, a life-saving medication that temporarily reverses an opioid overdose.
Sci-Tech
-
'That's the real thing': Edmonton man makes rare meteorite find
In October 2022, Doug Olsen was folding laundry in his southeast Edmonton home when he was startled by the loud bang of a meteorite landing on his roof.
-
Not so dead as a dodo: 'De-extinction' plan to reintroduce bird to Mauritius
An audacious collaboration between geneticists and conservationists plans to bring back the extinct dodo and reintroduce it to its once-native habitat in Mauritius.
-
Montana's first-in-the-nation ban on TikTok blocked by judge who says it's unconstitutional
Montana's first-in-the-nation law banning the video-sharing app TikTok in the state was blocked Thursday, one month before it was set to take effect, by a federal judge who called the measure unconstitutional.
Entertainment
-
Spotify axes 17 per cent of workforce in third round of layoffs this year
Spotify says it's axing 17 per cent of its global workforce, the music streaming service's third round of layoffs this year as it moves to slash costs while focusing on becoming profitable.
-
Ryan Reynolds ugly holiday sweater campaign for SickKids is back featuring Auston Matthews
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is teaming up with Maple Leafs star Austin Matthews as part of his annual ugly holiday sweater fundraiser for Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children.
-
Review: The long KISS goodbye ends at New York's Madison Square Garden, but avatars loom
It's the end of the road for KISS. But it's not the end of KISS. The hard-rocking quartet from New York City played final live concerts Friday and Saturday at Madison Square Garden, culminating a half century of rocking and rolling all night and partying every day.