Business

    • Bruce Nordstrom, who helped grow family-led department store chain, dies at 90

    Two pedestrians walk near an entrance to a Nordstrom department store at the Grove mall in Los Angeles, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Two pedestrians walk near an entrance to a Nordstrom department store at the Grove mall in Los Angeles, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
    Share

    Bruce Nordstrom, a retail executive who helped expand his family’s Pacific Northwest department store chain into an upscale national brand, has died.

    Seattle-based Nordstrom Inc. said its former chairman died at his home on Saturday. He was 90.

    The chain traces its roots back to a Seattle shoe store opened by his grandfather, Swedish immigrant John Nordstrom, and a partner in 1901. Bruce Nordstrom and other members of the third generation took leadership reins in 1968.

    They brought the company public in 1971 and expanded its footprint across the U.S. while also launching the lower-priced Nordstrom Rack stores.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News