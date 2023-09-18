Hamilton and Sainz warn that Red Bull still has the advantage despite a dismal weekend in Singapore
The Singapore Grand Prix had a dramatic finish as four cars from three teams fought for the podium. And there wasn't a Red Bull in sight.
After winning every other race this season, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez weren't in the podium fight in Singapore. They weren't even in the top 10 in qualifying after struggling to find the right set-up.
So does this herald a shift to closer racing and a better show? Not just yet, rivals say.
"I still think their record is going to be up there in the remaining of the season and they're going to be very, very, very, very difficult to beat," said Singapore winner Carlos Sainz Jr. of Ferrari.
"I just think it's great for F1 if Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes, Aston (Martin) would be that two, three-tenths quicker every race to challenge them in race pace. And I think the racing this year would be incredible and it would be eight drivers fighting for wins, a bit like we saw today with four or five guys out there fighting for a win."
Even if Red Bull's advantage over the rest of the pack has been cut, that isn't necessarily good news for other teams, warned Mercedes driver and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. Red Bull could be getting a head start on developing its car for 2024 as other teams try to improve their 2023 cars, he said.
"Probably, if you think about it, they haven't been developing. Obviously McLaren brought an upgrade here, others are bringing upgrades. They're working on next year's car," Hamilton said.
Red Bull forfeited time in the wind tunnel, a crucial piece of equipment to develop aerodynamics, and a paid a $7 million fine after overspending in the 2021 season.
"They have less wind tunnel time, so then they're probably using some of this year's on to next year's. They would have definitely migrated before us," Hamilton added. "They're so clear ahead that maybe they're developing their car less and we are still pushing to develop our current one."
While Verstappen won 10 F1 races in a row during a run of 15 consecutive Red Bull victories, their success concealed competitive racing elsewhere in the F1 pack, McLaren's Lando Norris said, suggesting he would have "two race wins already" if not for Verstappen.
"The best team always seems to kind of dominate and take away the show from the rest of it," he added. "But often if you took away, you know, Mercedes a few years ago, when you take away Red Bull now, the battles for the rest of the positions always, I think, would have been incredible."
MORE AUTOS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Decision expected in sex workers' Charter challenge of criminal prostitution laws
The Ontario Superior Court is expected to release its decision this morning on a constitutional challenge launched by an alliance of groups advocating for the rights of sex workers.
Health Canada to review U.S. panel's conclusion that common decongestant doesn't work
Health Canada says it will review a declaration by American government experts who say a key ingredient in over-the-counter cold and allergy medications also available in this country does not work to get rid of nasal and sinus congestion.
US$6B in Iranian assets once frozen in South Korea now in Qatar, key for prisoner swap with U.S.
Iran and the United States will exchange prisoners on Monday after some US$6 billion once frozen in South Korea reached Qatar, a key element of the planned swap, officials said.
BMO to shutter retail auto finance business as bad debt mounts
BMO Financial Group says it will close its retail auto finance business in order to reroute resources following a rise in bad debt.
Trajectory for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial uncertain as third week begins
Lawyers on both sides of the trial of key 'Freedom Convoy' organizers are working to keep the proceedings from coming to a standstill.
Alabama high school band director shot with stun gun after refusing to end performance
An Alabama high school band director was shocked with a stun gun and arrested after Birmingham police said he wouldn't tell his band to stop playing.
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence
Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.
The economic roller-coaster of a small Ontario town fuelled by chocolate and cannabis
A small eastern Ontario town that was once known as the province's chocolate capital is preparing for the sweet return of Hershey's.
U.K. police urged to investigate sex assault allegations against comedian Russell Brand
A senior British politician on Monday urged police to investigate sexual assault allegations against Russell Brand, as entertainment industry figures faced questions about whether the comedian's bad behaviour went unchallenged because of his fame.
Politics
-
Trajectory for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial uncertain as third week begins
Lawyers on both sides of the trial of key 'Freedom Convoy' organizers are working to keep the proceedings from coming to a standstill.
-
Parliament resuming as parties jockey for position on cost of living, housing fixes
Members of Parliament will return to their seats in the House of Commons on Monday as the governing Liberals lay out major new housing and cost-of-living initiatives.
-
Canada's housing crisis will take years to solve: finance minister
An affordable housing crisis that is hurting the Canadian government's popularity will take years to resolve, even if construction hits an 80-year high, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Saturday.
Health
-
New closures as Alberta parents warn of adverse E. coli effects
More children have tested positive for E. coli at six additional daycare sites in Calgary, according to Alberta's chief medical officer of health.
-
Golden Mushroom brand Enoki mushrooms recalled for possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Golden Mushroom brand Enoki mushrooms due to a possible Listeria contamination.
-
An FDA advisory group confirmed some popular decongestants are ineffective. Now what do we do?
Phenylephrine is the main ingredient used in many common over-the-counter congestion products. It is safe to use, but an independent advisory committee to the FDA agreed Tuesday that it is ineffective in pill form. Other forms like nasal sprays are still believed to be effective.
Sci-Tech
-
This Canadian robotics start-up is using AI to help artists make nearly-identical copies of original paintings
A Canadian art-tech start-up based in Montreal is using robotics and artificial intelligence for visual artists to reproduce their artwork at scale, using robotic paint brush attachments to precisely mimic the brush strokes of original pieces.
-
NASA astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts launch to space station
A NASA astronaut on her inaugural spaceflight and two cosmonauts launched aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft toward the International Space Station Friday, marking the first time Russia has launched astronauts to the orbiting outpost in nearly a year.
-
Abandoned Apollo 17 lunar lander module is causing tremors on the moon
A spacecraft left behind by U.S. astronauts on the lunar surface could be causing small tremors known as moonquakes, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
U.K. police urged to investigate sex assault allegations against comedian Russell Brand
A senior British politician on Monday urged police to investigate sexual assault allegations against Russell Brand, as entertainment industry figures faced questions about whether the comedian's bad behaviour went unchallenged because of his fame.
-
BBC is 'urgently looking' into issues raised by Brand report
Britain's BBC said on Sunday it was 'urgently looking into the issues' raised by allegations of sexual assault made against the broadcaster's former employee, British comedian and actor Russell Brand, who denies the accusations.
-
Comedian Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault published by three U.K. news organizations
Three British news organizations reported Saturday that comedian and social influencer Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse based on allegations from four women who knew him over a seven-year period at the height of his fame.