These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The new federal dental insurance plan is set to be phased in gradually over 2024, Donald Trump is refusing to testify at his New York fraud trial, and a new poll reveals what Canadians think of the carbon tax.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Dental care: Several government ministers are expected to launch today a new federal dental insurance plan that will provide benefits directly to eligible Canadian residents, though the first claims won't be processed until May.

2. Trump's legal troubles: Donald Trump has decided against testifying for a second time at his New York civil fraud trial and said he sees no need to appear again.

3. Carbon tax survey: A new survey has found that Canadians are feeling slightly more confident in the carbon tax’s effectiveness at combatting climate change than they were a few months ago—but uncertainty is still high.

4. Your searches: Google released its "Year in Search" -- a roundup of 2023's top global queries ranging from unforgettable pop culture moments to the loss of beloved figures and tragic news carrying worldwide repercussions.

5. Trouble in Toyland: Canada's toy retailers say they've long been grappling with the same challenges that nearly killed the ailing company and some fear this holiday season will be difficult as shoppers adopt more budget-conscious behaviours.

One more thing...

From general practitioner to treatment: Canadians waited longer for health care in 2023

Paediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon and associate chief of perioperative services, Dr. Simon Kelley is photographed in an operating theatre at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)