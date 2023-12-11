These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The new federal dental insurance plan is set to be phased in gradually over 2024, Donald Trump is refusing to testify at his New York fraud trial, and a new poll reveals what Canadians think of the carbon tax.
Here's what you need to know to start your day:
1. Dental care: Several government ministers are expected to launch today a new federal dental insurance plan that will provide benefits directly to eligible Canadian residents, though the first claims won't be processed until May.
2. Trump's legal troubles: Donald Trump has decided against testifying for a second time at his New York civil fraud trial and said he sees no need to appear again.
3. Carbon tax survey: A new survey has found that Canadians are feeling slightly more confident in the carbon tax’s effectiveness at combatting climate change than they were a few months ago—but uncertainty is still high.
4. Your searches: Google released its "Year in Search" -- a roundup of 2023's top global queries ranging from unforgettable pop culture moments to the loss of beloved figures and tragic news carrying worldwide repercussions.
5. Trouble in Toyland: Canada's toy retailers say they've long been grappling with the same challenges that nearly killed the ailing company and some fear this holiday season will be difficult as shoppers adopt more budget-conscious behaviours.
One more thing...
From general practitioner to treatment: Canadians waited longer for health care in 2023
Paediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon and associate chief of perioperative services, Dr. Simon Kelley is photographed in an operating theatre at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
Buckingham Palace releases this year’s Christmas card
Buckingham Palace released an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.
Iowa man arrested in the death of a Nebraska Catholic priest
A man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a Catholic priest who was attacked over the weekend in a church rectory in a small Nebraska community, authorities said.
The Universite de Moncton will not be getting a new name
The board of New Brunswick's Université de Moncton has decided not to change the school's name despite concerns about its connection to a problematic historical figure.
Canada has a secretive history of adoption, and some want it brought to light
In a theatre in St. John's, N.L., a murmur spreads through the audience as people timidly raise their hands. They have been asked if they saw their own stories reflected in the film they just watched -- 'A Quiet Girl.'
Every phone call is a goodbye, says Vancouver resident with family in Gaza
Omar Mansour says every phone call with his family in the Gaza Strip might be the last.
B.C. Amber Alert cancelled, 2-month-old child found safe
Mounties in Surrey, B.C., say the two-month-old child who was the subject of an Amber Alert Saturday afternoon has been found safe.
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
Russia targets Kyiv with ballistic missiles, Ukraine says it intercepted all of them
Russia fired eight ballistic missiles at Kyiv early Monday, all of which were shot down, Ukraine's Air Force said. The thwarted attack still left one person injured by shrapnel and three more suffered severe stress reactions, officials said.
Voter turnout plunges below 30 per cent in Hong Kong election after rules shut out pro-democracy candidates
Voter turnout plunged below 30 per cent in Hong Kong's first district council elections since new rules introduced under Beijing's guidance effectively shut out all pro-democracy candidates, setting a record low since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
Trump dismisses warnings that his victory would threaten democracy and says Biden is the real threat
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday characterized warnings that his victory in 2024 would represent a threat to democracy as a 'hoax' and 'Democrat misinformation.'
Tennessee residents clean up after severe weekend storms killed 6 people and damaged neighbourhoods
Residents of central Tennessee communities slammed by deadly tornadoes this weekend described tragic and terrifying scenes in which one mobile home landed on top of another, roofs were ripped from houses and an entire church collapsed during a string of powerful storms that killed six people.
Over 300 Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar arrive in Indonesia's Aceh region after weeks at sea
Two boats carrying more than 300 Rohingya Muslims, including emaciated women and children, arrived at Indonesia's northernmost province of Aceh on Sunday morning after being adrift for weeks.
'No one else has done this on the planet': Guilbeault insists emissions cap delay is due to novelty
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault says the delay in announcing details of his government’s proposed oil and gas sector emissions cap is due to its uniqueness and to wanting to get it right.
-
'People are confused': Survey suggests Canadians need education on Charter rights
While one-third of Canadians say they have read the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, many fail to distinguish between its text and that of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, a new survey suggests.
Doctor and self-exiled activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS epidemic in rural China dies at 95
Renowned Chinese doctor and activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS virus epidemic in rural China in the 1990s died Sunday at the age of 95 at her home in the United States.
A pregnant Texas woman asked a court for permission to get an abortion, despite a ban. What's next?
Kate Cox, a mother of two in Texas, became pregnant again in August but soon after learned devastating news: Her baby has a fatal condition and is likely to either be stillborn or die shortly after birth.
Quebec health reform bill passes after government invokes closure
After sitting through the night, early Saturday morning, members of the Quebec legislature finally passed Bill 15 to reform the health-care network, voting 75 to 27.
Europe reaches a deal on the world's first comprehensive AI rules
European Union negotiators clinched a deal Friday on the world's first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules, paving the way for legal oversight of AI technology that has promised to transform everyday life and spurred warnings of existential dangers to humanity.
Pompeii archaeologists uncover bakery that doubled as a prison
An ancient bakery operated by slaves has been discovered in the ruins of Pompeii, the Pompeii Archaeological Park said in a statement released Friday.
BTS members RM and V start compulsory military service in South Korea. Band seeks to reunite in 2025
Singers RM and V of the K-pop band BTS began their mandatory military duties under South Korean law, their management agency announced Monday. This came a day before two of their bandmates, Jimin and Jung Kook, were also expected to report for duty.
Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron' is No. 1 at the box office, a first for the Japanese anime master
For the first time in Hayao Miyazaki's decades-spanning career, the 82-year-old Japanese anime master is No. 1 at the North American box office. Miyazaki's latest enchantment, 'The Boy and the Heron,' debuted with $12.8 million, according to studio estimates.
Ryan O'Neal, star of 'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon,' 'Peyton Place' and 'Barry Lyndon,' dies at 82
Ryan O'Neal, the heartthrob actor who went from a TV soap opera to an Oscar-nominated role in 'Love Story' and delivered a wry performance opposite his charismatic 9-year-old daughter Tatum in 'Paper Moon,' died Friday, his son said.
Elon Musk restores X account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
Elon Musk has restored the X account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, pointing to a poll on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that came out in favour of the Infowars host who repeatedly called the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax.
Wireless companies' spectrum gains could have lasting effect on 5G quality, pricing
As an underdog in Canada's recent spectrum auction, Execulink Telecom Inc. CEO Ian Stevens acknowledged that 'inexperience and budget' were working against his company compared with some of the bigger players.
Skiing Santas hit the slopes in Maine
Ho ho ho, away they go -- Santa's helpers took the day off on Sunday with a few hundred of the jolly ol' elves hitting the slopes.
LCBO reveals what Ontarians drank the most this year
When it came to what Ontarians brought home during their liquor runs at the LCBO, the company said customers went for options that gave them more bang for their buck.
Ohtani cashes in as fans in Japan wait for him to deliver more goods and play in a World Series
Now that Shohei Ohtani has his money -- a record $700 million, 10-year contact with the Los Angeles Dodgers -- some fans in Japan are waiting for one more thing to complete the deal.
The Dodgers gave Shohei Ohtani US$700 million to hit and pitch - but also because he can sell
Shohei Ohtani's jaw-dropping US$700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers has some similarities to other contracts for the world's biggest sports stars, including soccer icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, along with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Eagles security guard DiSandro banned from sideline for Sunday Night Football vs. Cowboys
The Eagles security chief who was ejected in last week's game for his role in a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw is barred by the NFL from the sideline for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys, the team announced Saturday.
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.