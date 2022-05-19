5 things to know for Thursday, May 19, 2022

Jason Kenney steps down as premier in Alberta, Pierre Poilievre faces backlash for comments made on a controversial figure's podcast, and Prince Charles and Camilla wrap up their Canadian tour. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Kenney out as Alta. Premier: Jason Kenney is stepping down as leader of the United Conservative Party and Premier of Alberta despite receiving a slight majority of support in his party leadership review.

2. Poilievre faces backlash: Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is facing backlash after a guest appearance on controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson's podcast.

3. Final day of royal tour: Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are spending the final day of their visit to Canada in the country's North.

4. Ukrainian POWs: More Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol are surrendering, according to Russia, while the Red Cross says it has been registering hundreds of them as prisoners of war.

5. Risk of hunger: Canadians could be at risk of going hungry as inflation continues to outpace many people's grocery budgets, experts and advocates say.

One more thing…

Save money on food: As many Canadians rethink their shopping habits in light of rising prices, here are four ways to save money on groceries.

Undated photo of two people shopping for groceries. (Photo by Anna Tarazevich/Pexels)