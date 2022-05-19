Prince Charles and Camilla wrap up Canada visit in Northwest Territories
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are spending the final day of the royal visit in Canada's North.
The couple has another busy day scheduled in the Northwest Territories, with stops meant to continue the trip's focus on climate change, literacy and Crown-Indigenous relations.
They're heading to the Yellowknives Dene First Nation community of Dettah in the morning, where Prince Charles is to speak with First Nations chiefs and hear about Indigenous-led solutions to climate change.
The duchess is stopping at a school to hear about programs aimed at preserving Indigenous languages, and the prince will be made an honorary Canadian Ranger.
The three-day tour began in Newfoundland and Labrador before the royal couple headed to Ottawa, where they attended a church service at a Ukrainian Orthodox cathedral and met with a family displaced by the Russian invasion.
The royal visit will culminate with a celebration in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Yellowknife later today.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2022.
