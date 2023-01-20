5 things to know for Friday, January 20, 2023

The feds have agreed to bring home multiple women and children detained in prison camps in Syria, a new COVID-19 vaccine that can be inhaled is set to enter Phase 2 human trials and the deal to keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in power is contingent on action on some NDP priorities.Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1.Canadians to be repatriated: The Canadian government has agreed to bring home six Canadian women and 13 children currently detained in prison camps in Syria, according to Lawrence Greenspon, the lawyer representing them in a federal court case.

2.Two-party deal: As the Liberals plot out their 2023 policy moves, weighing heavily are commitments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh that have to be acted on this year.

3. David Crosby, 1941-2023: A folk rock pioneer and one of the founding members of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, has died. Crosby was 81 years old.

4. Inhaled COVID vaccine: A new made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine that can be inhaled is set to enter Phase 2 human trials.The vaccine is being developed at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont.

5. To hike or not: Economists don't believe the Bank of Canada is ready to hit the brakes on its interest rate-hiking cycle just yet, even as signs grow that inflation is easing and the economy is softening.

One more thing...

Does the polar vortex mean climate change isn't a problem? Not even close.

Waves from the Bering Sea splash up on a jetty on Sept. 16, 2022, in Nome, Alaska. Much of the Arctic experienced a burst of freak December 2022 warming. Scientists say some of it is random weather from storms and some of it is from low sea ice. The low is sea ice is due to climate change. (AP Photo/Peggy Fagerstrom, File)