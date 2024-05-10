How Canadians can watch the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

From outer space? Sask. farmers baffled after discovering strange wreckage in field
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
Europe’s most extravagant and beloved pop stars are out and about for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, taking place in Malmo, Sweden.
The annual event has three live shows over five days, with artists and groups from 37 countries performing original songs, accompanied with campy and over-the-top performances, with viewers from around the European continent voting for their favourite performers via telephone.
The host nation is determined by the previous year’s winner. The Swedish artist Loreen won with her song, “Tattoo.”
The first Eurovision Song Contest took place in 1956, originally an experiment from the European Broadcasting Union to see if they could produce a cheaper, live broadcast. Only seven nations competed, and Switzerland’s Lys Assia won with her song, “Refrain.”
Through the ‘60s, 18 countries took part in the event, and that number grew after the Cold War ended, allowing socialist-based nations in Central and Eastern European to join. In recent years, the number of participants has climbed in the forties, with a record 43 competing in 2008, 2011 and 2018.
Fifty-two countries took part in at least one edition of the contest.
With this year’s event being the 68th Eurovision contest, it’s recognized by Guinness World Records as the longest-running annual international televised music competition.
In 2023, 162 million people watched the three live shows across 38 public service media markets. Some credit the event with being the first “American Idol” type of programming, where viewers can vote on their favourite singers. The Olympic-style format also encourages national pride within the European continent.
However, countries are not allowed to vote for their own nation, with some saying this results in the best performers winning, instead of it being a popularity contest.
For years, many saw the event as a friendly, apolitical event that encouraged camaraderie among European nations. But with Israel competing in 2024 amid the ongoing war in Gaza, this year’s contest has been marred with protesters.
Police estimated between 10,000 and 12,000 took part in demonstrations in Malmo, with some waving Palestinian flags. More protesters are expected for Saturday’s Eurovision Final.
Canadians can watch the event live on its YouTube channel, free of charge. Millions were tuned into the YouTube live stream for the first shows this year.
The 2024 Eurovision Final takes place Saturday, May 11, airing at 3 p.m. EDT, 12 p.m. PST.
Andy Kim's 'Rock Me Gently' is marking a major milestone, as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.
Oprah Winfrey said on Thursday evening that she has long played a role in promoting unhealthy and unrealistic diets.
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, arrived in Nigeria on Friday to champion the Invictus Games, which he founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans, among them Nigerian soldiers fighting a 14-year war against Islamic extremists.
After the coronavirus pandemic triggered once-unthinkable lockdowns, upended economies and killed millions, leaders at the World Health Organization and worldwide vowed to do better in the future. Years later, countries are still struggling to come up with an agreed-upon plan for how the world might respond to the next global outbreak.
Toronto police say a man who allegedly attempted to access Drake’s Bridle Path property was taken to hospital on Thursday after an altercation with security guards.
A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated -- and she says she has no intention of paying it.
If you're cruising down a highway and realize you have a flat tire, you may want to think twice before stopping to fix it on the side of the road.
Careful attention to government statements and legislation is required to get a handle on the level of risk British Columbians’ information is under, as investigators probe multiple breaches under a continued barrage of attacks.
Saskatchewan teachers have overwhelmingly voted “no” to a proposed deal that would have marked the end of a nearly year-long labour dispute.
A Quebec man has pleaded guilty in a 2022 hit-and-run in Montreal that killed seven-year-old Mariia Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who had just fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
The Government of Alberta has tabled another bill granting the province greater power to make unilateral decisions.
The percentage of homicides that are gang-related in B.C. has more than doubled in the last 20 years, officials said when announcing a new team that will focus solely on investigating these cases.
Donald Trump's defence attorney on Thursday accused Stormy Daniels of slowly altering the details of an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, trying to persuade jurors that a key prosecution witness in the former president's hush money trial cannot be believed.
A trial is underway in Virginia that will determine whether state law allows frozen embryos to be considered property that can be divided up and assigned a monetary value.
Harvey Weinstein will remain locked up in New York as a court works out whether he should stay in a city jail while awaiting retrial or be sent to California to serve his prison sentence for rape there.
Militants detonated a bomb at a girls school in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the country's volatile northwest, badly damaging the structure, police said Thursday. No one was harmed in the overnight attack.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that a U.S. threat to withhold some arms would not prevent Israel from continuing its offensive in Gaza, indicating it might proceed with an invasion of the packed city of Rafah against the wishes of its closest ally.
Thousands of protesters gathered Thursday in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over his government's decision to hand over control of border villages to Armenia's long-time rival Azerbaijan.
Federal and provincial ministers are meeting in Montreal Friday to hash out how to shrink the number of temporary residents in Canada.
A Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre would not legislate on, nor use the notwithstanding clause, on abortion, his office says, as anti-abortion protesters gather on Parliament Hill.
Forging ahead with increasing Canada's capital gains inclusion rate 'sows division,' and is a 'shortsighted' way to improve the deficit, business groups are warning Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
A team from the University of Guelph is taking part in a research challenge to grow off-season strawberries in Canada.
Apple has apologized and admitted it 'missed the mark' with its latest iPad Pro advertisement.
Two men who were instrumental in the 'craziest idea anyone ever had' of creating a global seed vault designed to safeguard the world's agricultural diversity will be honored as the 2024 World Food Prize laureates, officials announced Thursday in Washington.
Europe’s top pop stars are out and about for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, taking place in Malmo, Sweden.
The Oscar-winning team behind the nearly US$6 billion blockbuster 'Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit' trilogies is reuniting to produce two new films.
A fake website selling lawn mowers and snow blowers at a 90 per cent discount are 'in no way associated with' Honda Canada, the company is warning consumers.
The Bank of Canada says the Canadian financial system is stable, but risks remain due to debt servicing costs among households and businesses and stretched valuations of financial assets.
A small Ajax dessert shop that recently received a glowing review from celebrity food critic Keith Lee is being forced to move after a zoning complaint was made following the social media influencer’s visit last month.
Lorraine Peters from New Brunswick looks forward to sharing her message on a national stage for women to have the confidence, and courage to pursue whatever they choose no matter their age
If you’ve ever had a tough time figuring out an espresso machine, a Guelph, Ont. man has you covered.
High levels of lead detected in authenticated locks of Ludwig van Beethoven's hair suggest that the composer had lead poisoning, which may have contributed to ailments he endured over the course of his life, including deafness, according to new research.
CF Montreal is parting ways with vice-president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard by "mutual agreement,” the Major League Soccer club announced Thursday.
The WNBA will use league-wide charter flights for the first time this season, the league announced Thursday.
Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl is "day-to-day" with an undisclosed injury, says head coach Kris Knoblauch.
If you're cruising down a highway and realize you have a flat tire, you may want to think twice before stopping to fix it on the side of the road.
The Chevrolet Malibu, the last sedan still sold by General Motors' biggest selling brand, will end production this year, the company announced.
A pilot project to test and evaluate the operation of federally-approved three-wheeled vehicles on Nova Scotia roads starts next week.
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
The Canada Science and Technology Museum is inviting visitors to explore their poop. A new exhibition opens at the Ottawa museum on Friday called, 'Oh Crap! Rethinking human waste.'
The Regina Police Service says it is the first in Saskatchewan and possibly Canada to implement new technology in its detention facility that will offer real-time monitoring of detainees’ vital health metrics.
The stakes have been set for a bet between Vancouver and Edmonton's mayors on who will win Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
A grieving mother is hosting a helmet drive in the hopes of protecting children on Manitoba First Nations from a similar tragedy that killed her daughter.
A chicken farmer near Mattawa made an 'eggstraordinary' find Friday morning when she discovered one of her hens laid an egg close to three times the size of an average large chicken egg.
A P.E.I. lighthouse and a New Brunswick river are being honoured in a Canada Post series.
An Ontario man says he paid more than $7,700 for a luxury villa he found on a popular travel website -- but the listing was fake.
After a BC Conservative MLA came under fire for saying motherhood begins at conception, the party's leader says he "will not reopen the abortion debate."
A 35,000 ton cruise ship that been that’s been converted into temporary accommodation for LNG workers at great expense remains anchored in Vancouver’s harbour.
Peel police say three people were injured, one critically, in an overnight stabbing in Mississauga.
A fake website selling lawn mowers and snow blowers at a 90 per cent discount are 'in no way associated with' Honda Canada, the company is warning consumers.
Police have moved in to break up an anti-Israel demonstration in support of the Palestinian people on campus at the University of Calgary.
The group hiked and biked up Moose Mountain to protest in one of the spaces that could be clear-cut, one night after more than 650 people gathered at a public feedback event in Cochrane held by the logging company.
An Alberta man who admitted to being under the influence of fentanyl and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the 2022 deaths of Macy Boyce and Ethan Halford has been sentenced to seven years behind bars.
The Ontario government will announce a major financial boost to a refurbishment project in Cornwall today.
Ontario Provincial Police confirm one person has died after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Sharbot Lake, Ont. that seriously injured five others.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Mother's Day weekend.
Just as she had feared, a restaurant owner from eastern Quebec who visited Montreal had her SUV stolen, but says it was all thanks to the kindness of strangers on the internet — not the police — that she got it back.
Federal and provincial ministers are meeting in Montreal to hash out how to shrink the number of temporary residents in Canada.
A 52-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Cabot Square.
Five people were attacked by two pit bulls in Meadowlark Park Thursday afternoon, according to police.
Given the result of the first game in their playoff series with the Vancouver Canucks — a loss Wednesday night courtesy a third-period collapse — the Edmonton Oilers say they need to play better next time.
The Government of Alberta has tabled another bill granting the province greater power to make unilateral decisions.
A grieving mother is speaking out after her 36-year-old son was shot and killed in North Preston, N.S., Wednesday night.
Tony Dembogaj, owner of Bella Vita Pizzeria in Halifax, was away from work when he received a call informing him his delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen while picking up an order at his shop.
Lorraine Peters from New Brunswick looks forward to sharing her message on a national stage for women to have the confidence, and courage to pursue whatever they choose no matter their age
The trial of serial killer Jeremy Skibicki heard Thursday that police found physical evidence of the victims in his apartment, including jewelry, clothing, DNA and a blood-stained bathtub.
The threat of zebra mussels has prompted the federal government to temporarily ban watercraft from a Manitoba lake popular with tourists.
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
Regina police are investigating a string of graffiti incidents throughout downtown including the Ceonotaph in Victoria Park.
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
A broadcaster familiar to many CTV News watchers has died at the age of 63.
A resolution has been reached over evictions at a Cambridge, Ont. encampment and experts say other communities should take note.
Dr. Ephthymia Kutsogiannis is running out of options to solve a growing problem outside of her dental clinic.
Saskatchewan sky watchers say the conditions are perfect for a vibrant show of aurora borealis starting on Friday night.
Studies have shown that ultraprocessed foods can have a detrimental impact on health. But 30 years of research show they don’t all have the same impact.
As councillors consider another review of their salaries, the proposal is drawing conditional support from the union representing more than 900 municipal inside workers.
Easton Cowan scored once and added four assists as the London Knights opened the Ontario Hockey League's Championship Final on Thursday night with an 8-1 win over the visiting Oshawa Generals.
OPP officers tracked road safety through aircraft surveillance along Highway 10 in Caledon and Dufferin.
Paving crews are working on Dunlop and Blake streets in May.
A two-vehicle collision in Caledon sparked an impaired driving investigation.
Eight local developers have unified to back the city’s Strengthen the Core plan.
A Windsor foreman supervisor says he’s going to set himself up for a comfortable retirement after winning $350,000.
Chatham-Kent police say a 51-year-old Wheatley man has died after a single vehicle collision south of Merlin, Ont.
The percentage of homicides that are gang-related in B.C. has more than doubled in the last 20 years, officials said when announcing a new team that will focus solely on investigating these cases.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for the driver of a Jeep Wrangler after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in an alleged hit-and-run collision near Victoria early Thursday morning.
The 'sophisticated' cyberattack that was recently detected on B.C. government networks has not come with a ransom demand – at least, not yet.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kamloops Monday evening, the fourth incident police say is part of an ongoing drug conflict playing out on the city's streets.
After a dry winter, southern Alberta farmers were expecting it to be another tough growing season.
Rural crime is on the decline, the RCMP said in a media statement released by the Southern Alberta District (SAD) late Wednesday afternoon.
Four people are facing a series of charges following a drug bust in Medicine Hat last month.
Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services is receiving new protective gear that is said to be safer than traditional equipment.
Traffic is again flowing along Queen Street East in downtown Sault Ste. Marie as investigators continue to look for the cause of Wednesday’s fire that closed the road most of the day.
A water main break on Hillside Drive North in Elliot Lake has put the entire community under a boil water advisory.
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
The trial of a Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault ended Tuesday with his defence team alleging the complainant lied under oath, while the prosecution said her memory lapses were understandable.
