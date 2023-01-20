BoC expected to deliver eighth consecutive rate hike, but it's probably the last one
Economists don't believe the Bank of Canada is ready to hit the brakes on its interest rate-hiking cycle just yet, even as signs grow that inflation is easing and the economy is softening.
Canada's central bank is expected to announce its eighth consecutive rate increase on Wednesday, with most commercial banks forecasting a raise of a quarter-percentage point. That would bring the central bank's key interest rate to 4.5 per cent, the highest it's been since 2007.
Although headline inflation slowed noticeably last month, Royce Mendes, Desjardins managing director and head of macro strategy, said the labour market is still hot and underlying inflation pressures are still "sticky."
"I think (the bank will) use all of that to justify the further rate increase," Mendes said.
Last month, the unemployment rate fell to five per cent, slightly above the all-time low of 4.9 per cent.
After raising rates again in December, the Bank of Canada signalled it was open to pressing pause on its aggressive rate-hiking cycle, depending on upcoming economic data releases.
The Bank of Canada is likely encouraged that headline inflation is slowing. After peaking at 8.1 per cent in the summer, the annual inflation rate has cooled to 6.3 per cent in December.
However, Mendes noted that core measures of inflation, excluding more volatile items such as food and gas, edged down only by a bit last month.
For months, market-watchers have been trying to guess when the central bank would be ready to stop raising rates, with some expressing optimism that December's rate hike would be the last. However, this time, most forecasters seem to agree on a January hike, saying an increase next week would be the last increase of the cycle.
Mendes said although he also expects this to be the last raise for now, Canadians shouldn't be too confident that interest rates won't rise further.
"The Bank of Canada needs to make sure that it has done enough to put inflation back on a path towards the two per cent target. And that's not clear just yet," he said.
TD director of economics James Orlando said even if it intends to stop raising rates, the Bank of Canada can't appear to be backing off too much in its announcement next week.
Orlando expects the Bank of Canada to say it doesn't foresee the need for more rate hikes, but that it will keep monitoring how economic conditions evolve. That way, the door is open for further rate hikes if necessary, he said.
"Obviously, if things get out of hand ... then they might have to raise rates again," Orlando said.
Since March, the Bank of Canada has embarked on one of the fastest rate-hiking cycles in its history. After slashing interest rates to near zero during the pandemic to stimulate a plummeting economy, in 2022 it hiked rates rapidly to clamp down on skyrocketing prices.
The rate hikes have already slowed the housing market considerably and are expected to affect the economy more broadly with time. Businesses and consumers facing higher borrowing costs will pull back on spending, thereby reducing demand in the economy and easing upward pressures on prices.
Yet up until now, economists say much of the decline in inflation has been caused by things outside of the Bank of Canada's control, such as lower energy prices.
That means the full brunt of interest rate hikes has yet to be felt. Mendes said the Bank of Canada is trying to balance the risks of raising rates by too much or too little.
"It's a very difficult balancing act," he said.
The Bank of Canada will also release its quarterly monetary policy report on Wednesday, which will provide updated forecasts for economic growth and inflation.
As the Canadian economy reacts to higher interest rates, many economists are saying Canada will enter a mild recession this year.
Although there's no evidence yet of a recession, there are signs that high interest rates and inflation are weighing on firms and consumers.
This week, the Bank of Canada released its business outlook and consumer expectations surveys, which showed firms are losing confidence and Canadians are cutting spending to compensate for ballooning bills on necessities.
At the same time, inflation expectations were still relatively elevated in the surveys.
"That suggests, in and of itself, that the bank might want to err on the side of tightening a little bit more in the near term," Mendes said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2023
'Beside myself:' Report details challenges of finding affordable housing in northern Canada
Finding an affordable place to live in the territories, where housing has long been a challenge, is getting even harder, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation suggested in a report released in December. In Yellowknife, the report said, the growing senior population, urbanization and strong labour market has pressured the housing supply.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
Don't neglect bonds this year despite tough 2022, experts say
Bond portfolios took a beating in 2022 as interest rates climbed, but experts say investors shouldn't neglect bonds this year as the Bank of Canada nears the end of its rate hike cycle.
Thinking of buying or selling a home in 2023? Real estate broker shares some tips
Even with a much cooler housing market, 2023 may still present opportunities for both buyers and sellers in Canada, one real estate broker says.
How to help your money grow in 2023 against a backdrop of economic uncertainty
Canadian investors who made it through a tumultuous 2022 face further uncertainty in the year ahead amid increased recession risk. Investment professionals and personal finance experts say the easiest way to grow your money this year is to keep things simple.
opinion | What is the CERB advance payment?
In early 2020, 25.1 per cent of Canadians received $2,000 from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, according to Statistics Canada. In his latest column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how repayment works.
Here's a look at what's going to cost you more, and less, in 2023
As Canadians worry about the costs of feeding their families, having a roof to live under and driving their vehicles, they look toward a new year, hoping for financial relief. But will it arrive?
Top goal in new year for Canadians is repaying debt: CIBC poll
Repaying debt is the number one financial goal for Canadians welcoming 2023, according to CIBC's annual Financial Priorities poll.