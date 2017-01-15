CTV News | Top Stories - Breaking News - Top News Headlines

  • Police guard the entrance of the Blue Parrot nightclub in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on Jan. 16, 2017. (AP)
    Canadians among dead in Mexico nightclub shooting

    A shooting attack at an electronic music festival in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen on Monday left five people dead, including two Canadians, an Italian and a Colombian, authorities said. 1

