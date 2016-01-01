CTV News | Top Stories - Breaking News - Top News Headlines

  • Medics and security officials work at the scene after an attack at a popular nightclub in Istanbul, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (IHA via AP)

    New Year's attack on packed Istanbul club leaves dozens dead

    An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, killing at least 39 people and wounding close to 70 others in what the province's governor described as a terror attack. 2

