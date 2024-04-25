Chef Jose Andres says aid workers killed by Israeli airstrikes represented the 'best of humanity'

MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh
The seven World Central Kitchen aid workers killed by Israeli airstrikes represented the "best of humanity" and risked everything "to feed people they did not know and will never meet," Jose Andres, the celebrity chef who founded the organization, told mourners who gathered Thursday to honor the dead.
"The seven souls we mourn today were there so that hungry people could eat," said Andres, reading aloud their names. "Their examples should inspire us to do better, to be better."
The workers were killed April 1 when strikes from Israeli armed drones ripped through vehicles in their convoy as they left one of World Central Kitchen's warehouses on a food delivery mission: Palestinian Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha; Britons John Chapman, James Kirby and James Henderson; dual U.S.-Canadian citizen Jacob Flickinger; Australian Lalzawmi Frankcom; and Polish citizen Damiam Sobol.
Andres spoke in depth about each one and their contributions to the work of feeding people suffering through disaster and deprivation -- human-made and natural -- around the world.
He said Abutaha was an integral member of the team who was very close to his family. He said Chapman was "brave, selfless and strong" and had the ability to make people around him feel "loved and protected."
Andres said Flickinger was a problem-solver, "exactly what you need" in the chaos of a disaster zone and Frankcom gave "joy to others even more than she gave food."
He talked of how Henderson had taught first aid in Ukraine and was an avid rugby player. He said Kirby, known to friends as "Kirbs," was driven to help people in need. And he said a town in Turkiye had named a street after Sobol, in honor of his work there after an earthquake.
At times, Andres spoke emotionally about the organization's mission and why aid workers do what they do.
"We stand next to communities as they feed themselves, nourish themselves, heal themselves. People don't want our pity. They want our respect. Our only way to show respect is facing the mayhem alongside them," he said. "We remind them by showing up that they are not alone in the darkness."
After an unusually swift investigation, Israel said the military officials involved in the attack had violated policy by acting based on a single grainy photo that one officer had contended -- incorrectly -- showed one of the seven workers was armed. The Israeli military dismissed two officers and reprimanded three others.
"I know we all have many unanswered questions about what happened and why. There is no excuse for these killings," Andres told mourners, demanding an investigation. "The official explanation is not good enough."
The aid workers, whose trip had been coordinated with Israeli officials, are among more than 220 humanitarian workers killed in the Israel-Hamas war that began Oct. 7, according to the United Nations. That includes at least 30 killed in the line of duty.
The international prominence and popularity of Andres and his nonprofit work galvanized widespread outrage over the killings of the group's workers. The deaths intensified demands from the administration and others that Israel's military change how it operates in Hamas-controlled Gaza to spare aid workers and Palestinian civilians in the territory who are facing a humanitarian crisis and desperately need aid from relief organizations as the UN warns of looming famine.
World Central Kitchen, along with several other humanitarian aid agencies, suspended work in the territory after the attack. "We haven't given up," World Central Kitchen spokesperson Linda Roth said last week. "We are in funeral mode right now."
Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, and Kurt Campbell, the deputy secretary of state, were among those at the event, joined by diplomats from more than 30 countries, along with representatives from the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development.
Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, one of the most active lawmakers pushing President Joe Biden to condition military aid on improved Israeli treatment of aid workers and Palestinian civilians, joined the mourners as a lone bagpiper played.
Associated Press writers Menelaos Hadjicostis in Nicosia, Cyprus, and Rebecca Santana contributed to this report.
The seven World Central Kitchen aid workers killed by Israeli airstrikes represented the "best of humanity" and risked everything "to feed people they did not know and will never meet," Jose Andres, the celebrity chef who founded the organization, told mourners who gathered Thursday to honor the dead.
