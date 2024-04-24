Why you should protect your investments by naming a trusted contact person

Half of Canadians have negative opinion of latest Liberal budget: poll
A new poll suggests the Liberals have not won over voters with their latest budget, though there is broad support for their plan to build millions of homes.
If something unexpected happened to you today, who could you trust to take care of your affairs?
Appointing a trusted individual to help you handle your financial obligations can provide you with peace of mind by providing an extra layer of security. This can be particularly useful in unforeseen circumstances that could impair your ability to manage your finances, such as health issues or cognitive decline.
From preventing fraud to ensuring your investment choices reflect your true intentions, I’ll discuss some of the key benefits of naming a trusted confidant to take over your financial responsibilities.
A trusted contact person acts as a safeguard, providing your financial institutions with a reliable point of contact in situations where you may be unreachable or unable to manage your affairs, according to RBC Bank.
This individual does not have the authority to make decisions about your accounts or access your funds directly. Instead, their role is primarily advisory, alerting your advisors or bankers to potential red flags or unusual activity that might suggest financial exploitation or cognitive decline.
By establishing a trusted contact, you ensure that someone familiar with your circumstances can provide context or raise concerns to your financial institution, helping to protect your investments while respecting your autonomy and privacy.
A trusted contact could be a:
Essentially, your trusted partner could be anybody in your life. The key point here is that you trust them with your financial well-being.
Some of the key benefits of having a trusted contact include:
Here are some practical steps you can follow to set up a trusted contact to help handle your financial responsibilities if the worst were to happen.
Identify someone who’s reliable, financially savvy, and genuinely has your best interests at heart. This could be a family member, a close friend, or a trusted advisor.
Here, it’s best to have an unbiased approach.
Often, your “closest” friends and family members won’t be the best choice, as they may be too emotionally involved. Instead, I would recommend choosing a contact who you have a good standing relationship with, but who’s able to keep a cool head and logically approach financial issues.
Consult with a legal professional so you properly understand the implications and ensure the role of your trusted contact is clearly defined and compliant with applicable laws. This will ensure that they have the power to make necessary decisions and will also prevent them from making certain life-changing decisions you wouldn’t want them to have power over.
Finally, you’ll want to formally document your trusted contact. This may involve filling out forms provided by your financial institutions, drafting a letter outlining their roles/responsibilities, or getting personal contracts formally notarized and approved by your lawyer.
Once you’ve assigned responsibilities to said trusted contact, it’s also important for you to maintain a relationship with them. In the event that life events do go south, this will help to ensure that they best fulfill the role you need them to.
Schedule annual meetings to review your financial situation and any changes in your personal life that might affect your investment strategy or needs. This keeps your trusted contact well-informed and prepared to act on your behalf if necessary.
Notify your trusted contact immediately of any significant changes, such as alterations in your health status, financial goals, or family circumstances. This ensures they have the latest information relevant to your financial decisions.
It’s a good idea to periodically reassess your relationship with your confidant. As your situation evolves, so too might your need for a trusted contact or the person best suited for this role.
Perhaps the individual you originally named may not be the person for the job anymore. Or, perhaps, they still are, but will need to learn and adapt more to better handle the responsibilities you may plan to pass on to them.
Encourage open dialogue whereby your named contact can provide feedback on their experiences dealing with your financial institutions or managing your affairs. This can help identify areas for improvement in how they fulfill their responsibilities.
It can also help you identify potential problems with your financial agents that can be improved upon or fixed, so they don’t become major issues when you’re unable to deal with them (i.e., worst-case scenarios).
In the best-case scenario, you shouldn’t ever have to rely on a trusted contact person. For everybody reading this now, I hope you have a healthy, prosperous life.
However, the unexpected is nothing if not … unexpected.
By keeping a trusted contact well-informed and actively involved in your personal and financial life, you can create a layer of safety around your financial life and investments, ensuring that it aligns with your beliefs and goals and that those you care about are adequately cared for.
Not sure how to start creating a nest egg for yourself? One of the best ways is to start living a more debt-free lifestyle, which will allow you to set aside more for your savings and investments.
Christopher Liew is a CFA Charterholder and former financial advisor. He writes personal finance tips for thousands of daily Canadian readers on his Wealth Awesome website.
Do you have a question, tip or story idea about personal finance? Please email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
A new poll suggests the Liberals have not won over voters with their latest budget, though there is broad support for their plan to build millions of homes.
Appointing a trusted person to help with financial obligations can give you peace of mind. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines the key benefits of naming a confidant to take over your financial responsibilities, if the need ever arises.
When identical twin sisters Kim and Michelle Krezonoski were invited to compete against some of the world’s most elite female runners at last week’s Boston Marathon, they were in disbelief.
The federal government has added $36.4 million to a program designed to support people who have been seriously injured or killed by vaccines since the end of 2020.
Senators in Canada claimed $7.2 million in expenses in 2023, a nearly 30 per cent increase over the previous year.
NASA has finally heard back from Voyager 1 again in a way that makes sense. The most distant spacecraft from Earth hadn't sent home any understandable data since last November.
The Senate passed legislation Tuesday that would force TikTok's China-based parent company to sell the social media platform under the threat of a ban, a contentious move by U.S. lawmakers that's expected to face legal challenges.
Organizations across the country are gearing up for what they describe as the largest LGBTQ2S+ mobilization since the push for marriage equality.
Police are investigating after a transport truck collided with a train in Sarnia.
Organizations across the country are gearing up for what they describe as the largest LGBTQ2S+ mobilization since the push for marriage equality.
People living near a wildfire burning about 15 kilometres southwest of Peace River are being told to evacuate their homes.
Police are investigating after a transport truck collided with a train in Sarnia.
A global treaty to end plastic waste will not be ambitious enough if it does not include some limits on plastic production, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Tuesday as the fourth round of negotiations kicked off in Ottawa.
The proposed merger of agricultural giants Viterra and Bunge is raising competition concerns from the federal government.
A Winnipeg man said a single date gone wrong led to years of criminal harassment, false arrests, stress and depression.
The U.S. Senate has passed US$95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden after months of delays and contentious debate over how involved the United States should be in foreign wars.
The world is seeing a near breakdown of international law amid flagrant rule-breaking in Gaza and Ukraine, multiplying armed conflicts, the rise of authoritarianism and huge rights violations in Sudan, Ethiopia and Myanmar, Amnesty International warned Wednesday as it published its annual report.
The Senate passed legislation Tuesday that would force TikTok's China-based parent company to sell the social media platform under the threat of a ban, a contentious move by U.S. lawmakers that's expected to face legal challenges.
An unconventional book club inside one of America's largest jails brings college students and inmates together to tackle books that resonate with the mostly Black and Latino group members.
The United Nations called Tuesday for 'a clear, transparent and credible investigation' of mass graves uncovered at two major hospitals in war-torn Gaza that were raided by Israeli troops.
A North Korean delegation led by the cabinet minister for international trade is visiting Iran, the North's official media said on Wednesday in a rare public report of an exchange between the two countries believed to have secret military ties.
A new poll suggests the Liberals have not won over voters with their latest budget, though there is broad support for their plan to build millions of homes.
Facing pushback from physicians and businesspeople over the coming increase to the capital gains inclusion rate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his deputy Chrystia Freeland are standing by their plan to target Canada's highest earners.
Households in Saskatchewan will continue to receive Canada Carbon Rebate payments, despite the province refusing to remit the federal carbon price on natural gas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
The federal government has added $36.4 million to a program designed to support people who have been seriously injured or killed by vaccines since the end of 2020.
As some family doctors are retiring and others are moving away from family medicine, there are fewer medical students to take their place.
Backlash to decriminalization dominated question period Monday in the B.C. legislature, with the Official Opposition BC United and BC Conservatives calling for the province to end the three-year pilot project.
The Senate passed legislation Tuesday that would force TikTok's China-based parent company to sell the social media platform under the threat of a ban, a contentious move by U.S. lawmakers that's expected to face legal challenges.
Many animals can glow in the dark. Fireflies famously blink on summer evenings. But most animals that light up are found in the depths of the ocean.
Close flybys of Io, one of Jupiter’s moons and the most volcanically active world in our solar system, have revealed a lava lake and a towering feature called 'Steeple Mountain' on the moon's alien surface.
A photographer who worked for Megan Thee Stallion said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that he was forced to watch her have sex, was unfairly fired soon after and was abused as her employee.
Season 3 of Shoresy, which is filmed and based in Sudbury, Ont., debuts next month with a two-episode premiere.
The defence attorney representing a former Los Angeles-area gang leader accused of killing music legend Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas says his client’s accounts of the killing are fiction.
The proposed merger of agricultural giants Viterra and Bunge is raising competition concerns from the federal government.
Alberta's alcohol industry is pushing back against a provincial government consideration to allow liquor sales in grocery and convenience stores.
Tesla's first-quarter net income plummeted 55 per cent as falling global sales and price cuts sliced into the electric vehicle maker's revenue and profit margins.
There is a swaying sea of colour in some cities across Canada, and it's a sure sign of spring: cherry blossoms are in bloom.
A Calgary criminal defence lawyer has launched a clothing campaign to promote awareness about the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
A home in B.C.'s Okanagan that features a weathering steel shell designed to provide some protection against wildfires has been listed for sale at $3.8 million.
When identical twin sisters Kim and Michelle Krezonoski were invited to compete against some of the world’s most elite female runners at last week’s Boston Marathon, they were in disbelief.
As a young hockey player growing up in North Vancouver, Colton Sissons was a die-hard Canucks fan. Twelve years after being drafted by Nashville, the Predators centre is facing off against the Canucks during the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in his career.
The widow of a Quebec man who died competing in an Ironman competition is looking for answers.
Tesla's first-quarter net income plummeted 55 per cent as falling global sales and price cuts sliced into the electric vehicle maker's revenue and profit margins.
Electric car sales will rise strongly in 2024 and increasingly undercut oil demand, the International Energy Agency forecast on Tuesday, adding affordability and charging infrastructure would be key to future growth.
Ford recalled more than 55,000 trucks and SUVs over a battery detection issue, according to a Transport Canada recall notice.
The giant stone statues guarding the Lions Gate Bridge have been dressed in custom Vancouver Canucks jerseys as the NHL playoffs get underway.
A local Oilers fan is hoping to see his team cut through the postseason, so he can cut his hair.
A family from Laval, Que. is looking for answers... and their father's body. He died on vacation in Cuba and authorities sent someone else's body back to Canada.
A former educational assistant is calling attention to the rising violence in Alberta's classrooms.
The federal government says its plan to increase taxes on capital gains is aimed at wealthy Canadians to achieve “tax fairness.”
At 6'8" and 350 pounds, there is nothing typical about UBC offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, who was born in Tonga and went to high school in Pitt Meadows.
Kevin the cat has been reunited with his family after enduring a harrowing three-day ordeal while lost at Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier this week.
Molly Knight, a Grade 4 student in Nova Scotia, noticed her school library did not have many books on female athletes, so she started her own book drive in hopes of changing that.
Almost 7,000 bars of pure gold were stolen from Pearson International Airport exactly one year ago during an elaborate heist, but so far only a tiny fraction of that stolen loot has been found.
B.C.’s premier and one of his top lieutenants are pushing back against allegations by the Official Opposition that he covertly commissioned a report into the diversion of safe supply drugs onto the streets.
As a young hockey player growing up in North Vancouver, Colton Sissons was a die-hard Canucks fan. Twelve years after being drafted by Nashville, the Predators centre is facing off against the Canucks during the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in his career.
The province revealed 20 more cities that will be getting housing targets on Tuesday, but the mayors of some communities on the list argue that they’re already doing everything they can to build and that they’re being singled out.
A Toronto couple are speaking out about their “extremely dangerous” experience on board a sinking tour boat in the Dominican Republic last week.
When identical twin sisters Kim and Michelle Krezonoski were invited to compete against some of the world’s most elite female runners at last week’s Boston Marathon, they were in disbelief.
An Ontario senior’s attempt to get technical help online led him into a spoofing scam where he lost $25,000. Now, he’s sharing his story to warn others.
A marathon meeting over proposed blanket rezoning in Calgary continued Tuesday in front of a noticeably smaller crowd at city hall.
In the northwest Calgary community of Bowness, single-family homes are making way for multi-family apartments and row houses.
Calgary police say a woman who died in the community of Redstone over the weekend is the city's seventh homicide of 2024.
A new federal pilot project is in the works to reduce single-use plastics at major grocery retailers and it's taking place right here in Ottawa.
The rain is set to end in Ottawa today, but below-seasonal temperatures are in the forecast for the next two nights.
A Toronto man wanted in connection to a double homicide at an Ottawa shopping centre has been named one of the top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada.
The widow of a Quebec man who died competing in an Ironman competition is looking for answers.
One man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
SAQ employees begin their two-day strike.
The Edmonton Police Service has confirmed a fire that destroyed a historic hangar in central Edmonton is considered suspicious.
The Oilers announced a sellout crowd for their 7-4 win over Los Angeles on Monday that opened a first-round playoff series with the Kings. Unoccupied seats, however, were noticeable throughout the arena.
People living near a wildfire burning about 15 kilometres southwest of Peace River are being told to evacuate their homes.
Halifax Regional Police has confirmed the identity of the teen who died following an incident in the parking lot of the Halifax Shopping Centre Monday.
A tower crane operator alerted emergency crews after noticing a fire on a construction site in Halifax Tuesday morning.
A New Brunswick mom is speaking out for her son after learning that after over a decade of care, he is now too old for the IWK in Halifax, which age mandate is 16 years of age for children
A Winnipeg man said a single date gone wrong led to years of criminal harassment, false arrests, stress and depression.
Alexandar Georgiev paid back his Colorado Avalanche teammates for believing in him.
Anyone who visits Assiniboine Park Zoo can see empty or near-empty exhibits scattered throughout the grounds – spaces that previously served as homes for aging animals that have since passed away.
Daniel "Juma" Drie Atem, wanted in connection to a Regina homicide last summer, is now one of Canada's Top 25 Most Wanted.
A new mental health support program for veterans is honouring the life of a Sask. man killed during the mass stabbings on the James Smith Cree Nation.
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation said its members are "strongly encouraged" to attend one of two online town hall meetings scheduled to happen prior to a membership vote on a possible deal.
For Kitchener resident Chris Wilson, indoor parking is much more than a convenient place to leave his vehicle.
Habiton Solomon is wanted in the fatal 2023 shooting of Joshua Tarnue in Kitchener.
A Palestinian woman from Kitchener is speaking out after she was denied entry into Queen’s Park over a cultural piece of clothing.
The union representing the city’s bus drivers says violence against transit workers is out of control.
People in Saskatchewan will keep getting Canada Carbon Rebate payments, despite an ongoing feud between Ottawa and the provincial government.
A new mental health support program for veterans is honouring the life of a Sask. man killed during the mass stabbings on the James Smith Cree Nation.
Sudbury police are finally releasing the identity of the 50-year-old man who was found shot to death inside his downtown apartment in 2022 as the investigation continues.
A North Bay doctor is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a patient with a weapon and threatening another person at the hospital, police say.
Police on Manitoulin Island are looking for an 'armed and dangerous' man following an incident involving a firearm on Friday.
Deputy mayor Shawn Lewis sent colleagues a series of photographs taken of London Transit’s #7 bus travelling towards Clarke Road Secondary School on Tuesday morning. He supplied them as evidence that there’s enough unused capacity to fit more high school students on board.
Wednesday starts off cool and cloudy but there will be breaks of sunshine as we head into the early afternoon.
It seems council is still feeling the heat from approving an 8.7 per cent tax increase earlier this year.
An Orillia man who was says he was hospitalized for weeks after contracting Legionnaire’s disease in the fall of 2022 has filed a $2.6-million lawsuit against the city.
Barrie police busted a massive theft ring and seized over 300,000 dollars in stolen property.
35-year-old Deshawn Davis is now the 11th most wanted person by police in Canada.
A Windsor man sought for attempted murder has been named as one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
Nearly 300 people have signed a petition calling for Transit Windsor to hold off on moving a bus route alongside a residential road in East Riverside — but the city is moving forward with the plan anyway.
Windsor police and Crime Stoppers have released new videos of a suspect vehicle with hopes of getting more information on recent shootings.
Three Mounties in British Columbia will not face charges in the killing of a 38-year-old Indigenous man on Vancouver Island in 2021.
United States authorities who have been searching for a pair of missing kayakers from British Columbia since the weekend have recovered two bodies in the nearby San Juan Islands of Washington state.
Bradley Smith has been electric skateboarding for the past nine years, a passion he says was "addictive" from the first time he tried it.
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
Major crime detectives in British Columbia are investigating a suspected homicide after a body was found in a remote area southeast Kelowna over the weekend.
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
Wildfires in Alberta and B.C. appear to be getting off to an early start this year. Both province's wildfire services are doing what they can to prepare for what's expected to be a tough summer.
An assault over property at a Lethbridge encampment ended with a man in hospital suffering from a serious head injury.
A southern Alberta woman says she began to hyperventilate when she realized she had won $2 million.
A 43-year-old woman has been charged with stunt driving following an incident on Highway 17 in Terrace Bay on Sunday.
Police on Manitoulin Island are looking for an 'armed and dangerous' man following an incident involving a firearm on Friday.
A 34-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie has died following a serious crash involving an ATV on Monday afternoon, police say.
Uber Technologies Inc. says it has brought its ridesharing platform to Newfoundland and Labrador.
Newfoundlander Christian Sparkes has shot several films around his home province, but with his new psychological thriller 'The King Tide' he saw an opportunity to wander into one unique town that had eluded him over the years.
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says two people were found dead and four others survived after a boat capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.