    • Wolves attack woman who went jogging in French safari zoo

    The woman was treated at the nearest hospital and her condition has now 'stabilized.'(Pexels) The woman was treated at the nearest hospital and her condition has now 'stabilized.'(Pexels)
    A woman staying at a French safari zoo was attacked by several wolves on Sunday after she entered a part of the zoo usually accessible only by car.

    “Luckily the medical staff intervened very quickly and we were able to save this person,” the zoo’s CEO Christelle Bercheny told a press conference.

    The attack took place at about 9.30 a.m. at the Thoiry zoological park in Yvelines, approximately 50 kilometers (31 miles) west of Paris, French affiliate TF1 said.

    After staying the night at the park, the woman, 37, went out jogging and accidentally entered the safari zone, TF1 reported, adding the area was a seven-hectare space where animals, wolves and bears roam freely.

    TF1 said it was while she was running that the wolves “pounced” on her, adding that she sustained “serious” injuries and was bitten on the neck, calf and back.

    The woman was treated at the nearest hospital and her condition has now “stabilized” TF1 reported.

    The zoo has launched an investigation.

