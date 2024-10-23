Business

    • Air Transat to lay off up to 400 flight attendants amid financial woes

    People look on as an Air Transat plane takes off at the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport on June 11, 2023. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press) People look on as an Air Transat plane takes off at the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport on June 11, 2023. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Air Transat says it is laying off as many as 400 flight attendants, but plans to bring them back to work at some point.

    Montreal-based international tour operator Transat A.T. Inc., which runs the Air Transat airline, confirmed in an email to CTVNews.ca Wednesday that the temporary layoffs will affect 350 to 400 staff.

    "The layoffs are temporary due to the seasonality of our airline operations and a capacity reduction announced earlier this year and specifically concern our flight attendants," according to the corporate statement provided to CTVNews.ca. "We plan to recall staff in due course as soon as our flight schedule allows."

    The company said it has used this measure several times before, noting the move complies with the collective agreement and "is common in the industry."

    It said before the layoffs the company offered staff members "several mitigation measures," such as unpaid leave.

    The number affected by the layoffs is greater than the initial figure of up to 80 staff members that the company said it was considering and could be effective by Nov. 1, The Canadian Press reported on Oct. 3.

    In addition, the company also previously said it would not apply to federally regulated roles including flight attendants.

    The company has faced financial challenges including fierce competition, engine recalls and the threat of a union strike over the past year, according to the wire news service's report.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News