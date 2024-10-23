Air Transat to lay off up to 400 flight attendants amid financial woes

Air Transat says it is laying off as many as 400 flight attendants, but plans to bring them back to work at some point.

Montreal-based international tour operator Transat A.T. Inc., which runs the Air Transat airline, confirmed in an email to CTVNews.ca Wednesday that the temporary layoffs will affect 350 to 400 staff.

"The layoffs are temporary due to the seasonality of our airline operations and a capacity reduction announced earlier this year and specifically concern our flight attendants," according to the corporate statement provided to CTVNews.ca. "We plan to recall staff in due course as soon as our flight schedule allows."

The company said it has used this measure several times before, noting the move complies with the collective agreement and "is common in the industry."

It said before the layoffs the company offered staff members "several mitigation measures," such as unpaid leave.

The number affected by the layoffs is greater than the initial figure of up to 80 staff members that the company said it was considering and could be effective by Nov. 1, The Canadian Press reported on Oct. 3.

In addition, the company also previously said it would not apply to federally regulated roles including flight attendants.

The company has faced financial challenges including fierce competition, engine recalls and the threat of a union strike over the past year, according to the wire news service's report.