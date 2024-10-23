Martha Stewart has the funniest reason for not wanting to do ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

Martha Stewart may be hot in the kitchen, but she’s not looking to replicate that on a dating reality show.

During a recent appearance with her friend and all-around cool guy Snoop Dogg on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the topic of the ABC series “The Golden Bachelorette” came up and whether Stewart would be willing to participate.

“Absolutely not,” Stewart said.

When host Cohen asked if money - say $1 million or $10 million - might entice her to allow a group of older gentleman to vie for her heart, the domestic doyenne said “the guys aren’t hot enough.”

That struck Snoop as pretty funny.

“So it ain’t about the money, it’s about how hot the guys are,” he said.

“$10 million can’t get it if he don’t look right,” Stewart said.

The subject of her love life is not a new one for Stewart.

In 2022, while playing a game with Drew Barrymore on her daytime talk show, Stewart was asked to wave flags to a series of dating questions - green for yes, red for no and yellow for being on the fence.

Asked if she would date a man with as many tattoos as “SNL” alum Pete Davidson, Stewart waved the green flag.

But what about dating Davidson himself? Green flag as well.

Barrymore then pointed out that “there’s a thing on the internet” where people have expressed their hope that Stewart, 81, would go out with Davidson, 28.

“He’s dated so many women,” Stewart said. “I’m not saying that’s bad. I think that’s good. And he’s sort of cute.”

Stewart was married to Andrew “Andy” Stewart from 1961 to 1990, with whom she shares a daughter.

In the trailer for her new Netflix documentary she had some advice for young women in that “if your married and your husband cheats on you, he’s a piece of s**t. Get out of that marriage.”

When the interviewer asked, “Didn’t you have an affair early on?” Stewart responded, “Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew that.”