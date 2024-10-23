Trudeau says Liberals 'strong and united' despite caucus dissent
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Liberal party is "strong and united," despite efforts from within his caucus to oust him as leader.
While he wouldn’t stop to take questions from reporters, Trudeau made the comment as caucus members made their way out of an exceptionally long and high-stakes meeting Wednesday, during which many of them were set to confront the prime minister and ask him to step down.
The highly anticipated meeting took place behind closed doors. It came after a group of MPs had been organizing behind the scenes for the last two weeks to ask the prime minister to reconsider his political future at the helm of the Liberal Party.
It’s unclear exactly how many MPs are part of the effort to oust him, though sources involved in organizing a letter tell CTV News it’s at least twenty, largely from Atlantic Canada and southwestern Ontario.
Many MPs and cabinet ministers have also insisted they support the prime minister.
While some have been more overt in their dissent — including longtime Liberal MP Sean Casey, who confirmed on Monday he’d signed a letter asking Trudeau to resign — some have tiptoed around the issue, refusing to directly say whether they support the prime minister, and saying instead this is an opportunity for a caucus discussion.
On his way out of the meeting, MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith wouldn’t describe the tone of the discussion, when asked by reporters.
“I think there's absolutely a path forward where the prime minister can turn things around,” he said. “I think if ultimately we throw everything at the wall and he's getting tuned out, that's a different story. I don't think we're there yet.”
He also said it’s up to Trudeau to reflect on what he hears from caucus and come back with a plan.
“I think it's really important when you have so many colleagues that are expressing frustration, and I've expressed frustration over the years at different times, it's very important that that feedback is listened to,” Erskine-Smith said.
The Liberals have faced lacklustre polling numbers for more than a year, sometimes trailing behind the Conservatives by more than 20 points.
Plus, two recent significant byelection losses in traditionally safe Liberal seats, coupled with the end of the supply-and-confidence agreement with the NDP, have led to a more precarious Parliament. Minority government dynamics are in play, as is a looming ultimatum from the Bloc Québécois to potentially work with the other parties to topple the Liberals if they don’t ensure two Bloc-led bills become law.
“I think caucus is nervous because of the polling that's been constantly going down in favour of Liberals,” said Liberal MP Ken McDonald, on his way into the meeting on Wednesday, adding he hopes to stay in caucus until the next election, at which point he will not be running again.
He said voting with the Opposition is an option going forward, depending on the results from today’s meeting, but that it’s not something he’s currently considering.
MP Wayne Long, also on his way into the meeting, said the important byelection losses in Toronto and Montreal prove the party needs change.
While he said he respects caucus confidentiality, he was expecting a “robust, frank, and difficult discussion.”
“I’m looking forward to expressing my views. I don’t think it’s any secret to anybody what my views are, that we do need a change the leadership,” he said. “But in the end, caucus majority will rule, and I’ll be able to look in the mirror, and say my piece, and we’ll see what happens.”
Trudeau arrived for the meeting an hour and a half early, with his suit jacket slung over his shoulder, smiling at reporters and wishing them a “good day,” though he didn’t stop for questions.
He has insisted he’ll lead the party into the next election, and when asked directly on Tuesday whether he’s worried about his leadership, he replied simply “No.”
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, meanwhile, said on Tuesday she is “more confident” than ever, based on conversations she’s had in the last couple days, that “the vast majority of Liberal MPs support the prime minister.”
Some cabinet ministers, including Immigration Minister Marc Miller and Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault, have tried to shift the focus, saying it’s more important to take aim at the Opposition Conservatives than engage in party in-fighting.
“There’s a… what would you call it? Some palace drama going on right now,” Boissonnault told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s meeting. “And that takes us away from the number one job, which is focusing on Canadians and focusing on the important policies, but also on showing the really clear contrast between our government, our party, and (Conservative Leader) Pierre Poilievre.”
“Any minute spent on this garbage is a minute that's not spent on Pierre Poilievre and what he wants to do to this country," Miller said on Tuesday.
The decision on whether to step down is ultimately up to Trudeau, with no formal mechanism in place that caucus can use to force him out.
Wednesday caucus meetings typically take about two hours, though today’s ran for nearly three and a half.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
With files from CTV News’ Rachel Aiello, Rachel Hanes, and Noah Wachter
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says Liberals 'strong and united' despite caucus dissent
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Liberal party is 'strong and united,' despite efforts from within his caucus to oust him as leader.
Air Transat to lay off up to 400 flight attendants amid financial woes
Air Transat says it is laying off as many as 400 flight attendants, but plans to bring them back to work at some point.
'Canadians can breathe a sigh of relief': Bank of Canada Governor on interest rate cut
The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.
NEW CEO of N.B. potato chip company taking 'extended leave of absence' after arrest
The president and CEO of New Brunswick-based Covered Bridge Potato Chips is taking an 'extended leave of absence' after being charged with domestic violence this past weekend.
This common gesture could be a sign of a concussion, researchers say
A quick shake of the head after a hard hit could signal that a person has a concussion, a new study suggests, based on the experiences of young athletes.
'Malcolm in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz lands full-time NASCAR ride in 2025
Former 'Malcolm in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz is set to continue his NASCAR career with a full-time ride in the Truck Series for 2025.
Children's clothing sold at Giant Tiger recalled for lead: Health Canada
A recall has been issued for certain clothing items sold at Giant Tiger stores over high levels of lead, according to a notice published by Health Canada Tuesday.
3 found dead in British care home and 4 hospitalized after 'unexplained' incident
Three people were found dead Wednesday and four others were hospitalized after an 'unexplained' incident at a care home in southern England, police said.
'Unbelievably violent': Gisele Pelicot, French victim of mass rape, takes the stand
Gisele Pelicot, the 72-year-old victim of mass rape whose ordeal has shocked the world, told a trial in southern France on Wednesday that she was determined that making her case public should help other women and change society.
Canada
-
'Canadians can breathe a sigh of relief': Bank of Canada Governor on interest rate cut
The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.
-
More than 10 million Canadians living in homes with 'high radon,' report says
A new report suggests that Canadians' exposure to a radioactive gas is increasing, putting millions of people at a higher risk of developing lung cancer.
-
Second federal union calls for Commons committee to investigate 3-day a week office mandate
The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada is now joining the Canadian Association of Public Employees (CAPE) in calling on the Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates to conduct a "thorough investigation.
-
Winnipeg police shoot, kill dog after four people attacked
Winnipeg police have shot and killed a dog after multiple people were attacked Tuesday.
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante not seeking re-election
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante will not be seeking re-election.
-
As federal workers fight office mandate, study finds remote work has climate benefits
A new report based on a large survey of federal public servants suggests remote work is associated with lower emissions — a finding that comes as workers decry a policy that requires them to be in the office more often.
World
-
3 found dead in British care home and 4 hospitalized after 'unexplained' incident
Three people were found dead Wednesday and four others were hospitalized after an 'unexplained' incident at a care home in southern England, police said.
-
Indiana man gets life in prison for 1975 drowning of teenager
An Indiana man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 1975 killing of a 17-year-old girl who was found dead in a river after she failed to return home from her job at a church camp.
-
G7 allies are moving ahead with a US$50B loan for Ukraine backed by frozen Russian funds
Ukraine will receive US$50 billion in loans, backed by frozen Russian assets, from Group of Seven allies, the White House said Wednesday. Distribution of the money will begin by year's end, according to American officials.
-
OnlyFans user sentenced to five years in child abuse case
A man accused of selling sex videos of a 16-year-old Florida girl on the adults-only website OnlyFans pleaded no contest to child abuse.
-
Charles gets a warm welcome on his first visit as king to Samoa. But uneasy questions await
A buzz surged through the crowd in the Samoan village, Siumu, as a motorcade appeared Wednesday, bearing the first British king to visit a Pacific Island nation.
-
Trump wanted generals like Hitler's and said Nazi leader 'did some good things,' John Kelly claims
Donald Trump's longest-serving chief of staff is warning that the Republican presidential nominee meets the definition of a fascist and that while in office, Trump suggested that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler 'did some good things.'
Politics
-
Trudeau says Liberals 'strong and united' despite caucus dissent
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Liberal party is 'strong and united,' despite efforts from within his caucus to oust him as leader.
-
PM Trudeau doesn't think his leadership is in danger, as ministers voice confidence in him a day before key Liberal meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't think his leadership is in danger, one day before a highly anticipated Liberal caucus meeting where his future at the helm of the Liberal party is expected to be up for discussion.
-
Poll suggests more than half of Canadians unaware of gridlock in House of Commons
A debate has ground work in the House of Commons to a halt for weeks, but a new poll suggests that most Canadians are not even aware it's happening.
Health
-
McDonald's president says its food is safe to eat after U.S. E. coli outbreak
A day after after an E. coli outbreak tied to Quarter Pounders in the western part of the United States left one dead and 10 hospitalized, McDonald’s entered full damage-control mode.
-
This common gesture could be a sign of a concussion, researchers say
A quick shake of the head after a hard hit could signal that a person has a concussion, a new study suggests, based on the experiences of young athletes.
-
Children's clothing sold at Giant Tiger recalled for lead: Health Canada
A recall has been issued for certain clothing items sold at Giant Tiger stores over high levels of lead, according to a notice published by Health Canada Tuesday.
Sci-Tech
-
Hong Kong discovers dinosaur fossils for the first time
Officials in Hong Kong said Wednesday they have discovered dinosaur fossils in the city for the first time on a remote, uninhabited island that's part of a geopark.
-
Sky over Lake Erie lights up with fireball as Orionid meteor shower peaks
A meteor lit up our region's sky last night – with a large fireball shooting across the horizon over Lake Erie at around 7:00 p.m.
-
North Atlantic right whale population grew in 2023, but still vulnerable to humans
The estimated population of North Atlantic right whales increased in 2023, but a group of international marine scientists say human behaviour still poses a significant threat to the critically endangered species.
Entertainment
-
Harvey Weinstein's retrial moved to next year, lawyer plans to hire a private investigator
Harvey Weinstein's retrial on sex crimes charges in Manhattan won't start until at least next year — and his lawyer plans to hire a private investigator to look into a new allegation against the movie mogul that will now be part of the case.
-
'Malcolm in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz lands full-time NASCAR ride in 2025
Former 'Malcolm in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz is set to continue his NASCAR career with a full-time ride in the Truck Series for 2025.
-
They made 36 million Corn Poppers. Here's how they pick the right ones for the Toy Hall of Fame
When curators at the National Toy Hall of Fame learned last fall that the Fisher-Price Corn Popper had been voted in as part of the class of 2023, they knew they had some serious work to do.
Business
-
'Canadians can breathe a sigh of relief': Bank of Canada Governor on interest rate cut
The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.
-
Air Transat to lay off up to 400 flight attendants amid financial woes
Air Transat says it is laying off as many as 400 flight attendants, but plans to bring them back to work at some point.
-
As federal workers fight office mandate, study finds remote work has climate benefits
A new report based on a large survey of federal public servants suggests remote work is associated with lower emissions — a finding that comes as workers decry a policy that requires them to be in the office more often.
Lifestyle
-
Lonely Planet’s top places to go in 2025
Grab your passport and your sunscreen, Lonely Planet has just revealed its 30 must-visit destinations for 2025 as well as a brand-new rundown of top 10 travel trends.
-
What's new at B.C.'s Radium Hot Springs after its $29M makeover
The Radium Hot Springs in British Columbia's Kootenay National Park has undergone a $29-million makeover.
-
They made 36 million Corn Poppers. Here's how they pick the right ones for the Toy Hall of Fame
When curators at the National Toy Hall of Fame learned last fall that the Fisher-Price Corn Popper had been voted in as part of the class of 2023, they knew they had some serious work to do.
Sports
-
18-year-old files lawsuit over ownership of Shohei Ohtani’s historic 50-50 ball, seeks to prevent auction
An 18-year-old has filed a lawsuit over the ownership of the ball Shohei Ohtani made baseball history with when he became the inaugural member of the 50-50 club.
-
All-star Scottie Barnes leads Raptors into home opener vs. Cavaliers
Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors kick off the new NBA season tonight as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers.
-
'Malcolm in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz lands full-time NASCAR ride in 2025
Former 'Malcolm in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz is set to continue his NASCAR career with a full-time ride in the Truck Series for 2025.
Autos
-
Thousands of hybrid vehicles recalled in Canada over risk of fire
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
-
China has deported a VW executive for allegedly using drugs while in Thailand
A senior executive for Volkswagen in China has been deported for allegedly using cocaine and marijuana while on vacation in Thailand, according to Chinese authorities and German media reports.
-
U.S. to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after getting reports of crashes in low-visibility conditions, including one that killed a pedestrian.
Local Spotlight
Sky over Lake Erie lights up with fireball as Orionid meteor shower peaks
A meteor lit up our region's sky last night – with a large fireball shooting across the horizon over Lake Erie at around 7:00 p.m.
'Aggressive' wild turkey causing problems for residents in Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood
Residents of Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood say an aggressive wild turkey has become a problem.
Man who died in floodwaters among 8 Nova Scotians awarded Medal of Bravery
A man who lost his life while trying to rescue people from floodwaters, and a 13-year-old boy who saved his family from a dog attack, are among the Nova Scotians who received a medal for bravery Tuesday.
Professional mountain biker attempts new world record in Winnipeg
A newly minted Winnipegger is hoping a world record attempt will help bring awareness for the need for more pump track facilities in the city.
'He's a hero': Father runs into burning home and emerges with two infant children
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a 'hero' after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
'I am humbled': Meet the 87-year-old Ontario woman who graduated from York University
Hortense Anglin was the oldest graduate to make her way across the platform at York University's Fall Convocation ceremony this week. At the age of 87, she graduated with an Honours degree in Religious Studies.
Haunted walk in Eganville, Ont. sharing donations among local charities
Looking for a scare with good intentions this Halloween season? The ghosts and ghouls of Eganville, Ont. invite families to tour the Haunted Walk at Lekbor Manor.
Preserving the history of Saskatchewan small towns is this tech company's specialty
The image of a sleepy Saskatchewan small town with 'not a lot going on' is a well-known anecdote. However, one Saskatchewan company is hoping to change that – and allow communities both on and off the beaten path to share their stories and advertise what they have to offer.
Donated Moncton home to be transformed into cancer resource hub
A Moncton, N.B., home has been donated to the Friends of The Moncton Hospital Foundation and will be transformed into a resource hub for people living with cancer.
Vancouver
-
Court reduces prison sentence for man who fired multiple shots into B.C. RCMP detachment
A man who fired at least 19 gunshots at an RCMP detachment in northern British Columbia, narrowly missing officers inside, has won a reduced prison sentence from the province's highest court, which ruled the sentencing judge failed to fully weigh the man's mental illness at the time.
-
B.C. teacher ordered to take remedial course after 'physical confrontation' with Grade 6 student
A Vancouver teacher who has been suspended without pay twice in as many years has been ordered to complete a remedial course, lest her teaching certificate be revoked, according to the regulatory body for the profession.
-
Major interest rate cut expected to shift Metro Vancouver real estate market
The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by half a percentage point. The super-sized cut is expected to bring relief to many Canadians struggling with affordability.
Toronto
-
'Canadians can breathe a sigh of relief': Bank of Canada Governor on interest rate cut
The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.
-
Federal government bypasses Ontario, offers money directly to Toronto to end encampments
The federal government says it can’t wait any longer for Ontario to end encampments in its cities and will offer money directly to municipalities, including Toronto, to fix the problem.
-
4 suspects wanted after stabbing death of teen dropped off at GTA hospital
Police are asking for the public’s help after a teenage boy was dropped off at a hospital in York Region and died a short time later.
Calgary
-
17 cows dead after semi hauling cattle rolls over in south Calgary: police
Seventeen cows died after a semi-truck rolled over in south Calgary. A video posted to Reddit shows the semi-truck driving on an off-ramp from Stoney Trail onto Macleod Trail when it tips over onto its side and slides off the road.
-
$40K of stolen items found at Ogden encampment: Calgary police
Calgary police say thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods and a loaded shotgun were seized from an encampment in the community of Ogden.
-
More than 10 million Canadians living in homes with 'high radon,' report says
A new report suggests that Canadians' exposure to a radioactive gas is increasing, putting millions of people at a higher risk of developing lung cancer.
Ottawa
-
Second federal union calls for Commons committee to investigate 3-day a week office mandate
The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada is now joining the Canadian Association of Public Employees (CAPE) in calling on the Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates to conduct a "thorough investigation.
-
New technology at Ottawa airport will eliminate need to remove laptops, liquids during screening
Passengers at the Ottawa International Airport (YOW) will not be required to remove their laptops and liquids from carry-on-bags for screening, thanks to a new CT X-ray screening technology.
-
Kanata restaurant announces sudden closure
Popular Kanata restaurant D'Arcy McGee's has suddenly closed its doors. In a post on Facebook Tuesday night, D'Arcy McGee's said, "We will sadly be closing our doors."
Montreal
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante not seeking re-election
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante will not be seeking re-election.
-
Environmental activists who climbed the Jacques Cartier Bridge charged
The two environmental activists who climbed to the top of the Jacques Cartier Bridge early on Tuesday morning in Montreal have been charged with mischief and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
-
Quebec Solidaire calls for an end to funding for religious schools
As the case of the Bedford school, where teachers created a climate of terror, has brought the debate on secularism to the fore, Quebec Solidaire (QS) is joining the Parti Québécois (PQ) in calling for an end to the funding of religious schools in the province.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton named one of the top cities in the world to travel to
Edmonton has been named one of the top cities in Lonely Planet’s "Best in Travel" for 2025.
-
Oilers fans line up early for autograph session
Hockey fans, along with their lawn chairs, cozy blankets and a deep appreciation for the Edmonton Oilers, began lining up early Wednesday morning for a team autograph session in West Edmonton Mall that evening.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Same temperatures, different "feels"
Cool mornings and mild afternoons through the rest of this week in Edmonton and area.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW CEO of N.B. potato chip company taking 'extended leave of absence' after arrest
The president and CEO of New Brunswick-based Covered Bridge Potato Chips is taking an 'extended leave of absence' after being charged with domestic violence this past weekend.
-
Nova Scotia's HST will be reduced to 14 per cent next year: provincial government
The Nova Scotia government says it plans to reduce the province's harmonized sales tax (HST) rate by one percentage point next year.
-
New N.S. pilot program will cover full tuition for some looking to become practical nurses
People in Nova Scotia who want to pursue a career as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) in continuing care may have the option to have their full tuition paid for them through a new pilot program.
Winnipeg
-
'They will be held accountable': Winnipeg police cracking down on stunt driving
Winnipeg police are working to crack down on dangerous driving and stunt driving throughout the city.
-
Winnipeg police shoot, kill dog after four people attacked
Winnipeg police have shot and killed a dog after multiple people were attacked Tuesday.
-
Manitoba government looks at more public liquor sales in grocery stores
The Manitoba government is looking to add more liquor outlets inside food and grocery stores.
Regina
-
Death on Robinson Street 'non-criminal,' Regina police say
The Regina Police Service (RPS) and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have concluded the death of a man on Robinson Street on Oct. 22 is a “non-criminal” matter.
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan are making their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 election campaign is quickly approaching its end.
-
Sask. has highest percentage who want a federal election this year, poll shows
More residents in Saskatchewan say it’s time for a federal election to be called than in any other province, a new poll from the Angus Reid Institute shows.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo stabber should face lengthy sentence: Crown
Court is hearing that a man who stabbed a professor and two students in a University of Waterloo gender studies class last year may have experienced a psychotic break in the weeks before the attack.
-
Man survives after truck falls down 150-foot embankment
A man is miraculously alive after driving his pickup truck through the fence and down a 150-foot embankment at Hawk Cliff in near Port Stanley, Ont.
-
Children's clothing sold at Giant Tiger recalled for lead: Health Canada
A recall has been issued for certain clothing items sold at Giant Tiger stores over high levels of lead, according to a notice published by Health Canada Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Public Library workers reject tentative agreement
Saskatoon Public Library workers are in a strike position following the rejection of a tentative agreement with the employer.
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan are making their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 election campaign is quickly approaching its end.
-
This Saskatoon teen got a great deal on a used truck. Then SGI hit him with the PST bill.
A Saskatoon family is voicing concerns after paying twice as much PST as expected on a recently purchased truck.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sudbury woman guilty of second-degree murder in gruesome stabbing death
A Sudbury jury has found Felicity Altiman guilty of second-degree murder in the December 2020 stabbing death of a Sudbury man.
-
Greater Sudbury CAO Ed Archer no longer employed by the city
Greater Sudbury has ended the employment of CAO Ed Archer, Mayor Paul Lefebvre announced suddenly Tuesday evening
-
Bank of Montreal says website outage resolved
The Bank of Montreal says it has restored access to its website after an outage Wednesday.
London
-
Man survives after truck falls down 150-foot embankment
A man is miraculously alive after driving his pickup truck through the fence and down a 150-foot embankment at Hawk Cliff in near Port Stanley, Ont.
-
Transport truck drives into abandoned house southeast of London: OPP
Police said the house is believed to be empty and abandoned and it's not known yet if the driver of the truck is injured.
-
Six people charged after police seize over $100,000 in drugs
On Oct. 18, London police were contacted by Toronto Police Service requesting help to find a Toronto man wanted for multiple robbery and firearms related offences.
Barrie
-
Motorcyclist, 34, dies after collision in Barrie's south end
A 34-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision in Barrie’s south end on Tuesday.
-
Wasaga Beach woman 'freaked out' over first big lottery win
A Wasaga Beach woman is celebrating her first big win with the lottery after matching six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Sept. 13 Lotto Max draw.
-
Woman, 19, blows past police, crashes into cruiser: OPP
Provincial police were summoned to Howdenvale Road in South Bruce Peninsula by a complaint about a possibly impaired driver Saturday.
Windsor
-
Pizza delivery driver robbed and assaulted: WPS
Windsor police are looking to identify four suspects after a pizza delivery driver was allegedly robbed and assaulted.
-
New mental health and addictions service inventory launches in Windsor-Essex
A new mental health and addictions service inventory is launching for those looking for help with mental health and addition in Windsor and Essex County.
-
Windsor resident walks away with $2 million
A Windsor man has walked away with a $2 million top prize after buying a $20 scratch ticket.
Vancouver Island
-
Court reduces prison sentence for man who fired multiple shots into B.C. RCMP detachment
A man who fired at least 19 gunshots at an RCMP detachment in northern British Columbia, narrowly missing officers inside, has won a reduced prison sentence from the province's highest court, which ruled the sentencing judge failed to fully weigh the man's mental illness at the time.
-
Oil removal work begins on 'fragile' Second World War-era wreck in coastal B.C.
An oil salvage operation is underway on the fragile wreckage of a U.S. army transport ship that sank almost 80 years ago off coastal British Columbia in a race to head off an eruption of thousands of litres of oil that a coast guard official says is "near imminent."
-
Furstenau to speak as prospects loom for minority government in B.C.
Green Leader Sonia Furstenau is set to meet the media for the first time since British Columbia's indecisive election on Saturday, amid speculation about a possible minority government.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Lethbridge
-
Pro-coal citizens' group links economic revitalization to proposed Eastern Slopes mine
A proposed coal mine — not tourism — is critical in revitalizing southwestern Alberta communities along the edge of the Rockies, a group in favour of a controversial project maintains.
-
Smith says she's waiting on Nenshi to declare his intent before calling byelection
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's waiting for NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi to declare where he intends to run for office before she calls a byelection in Lethbridge.
-
University of Lethbridge works to preserve, grow honeybee populations
The health of honeybees will be the focus of a presentation at the University of Lethbridge on Wednesday evening.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Union for MNR fire rangers says new funding won’t fix systemic issues
The union representing the fire rangers with the Ministry of Natural Resources says money won’t fix the systemic problems in the workplace.
-
Sault rally hears from victims of violence
Rallies by a group called Voices Against Violence took place across the country on Monday, including Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Northern Ont. First Nation protests after ancestral remains found during excavation
An Indigenous group in northwestern Ontario shut down the highway for a couple of hours Monday morning in protest after ancestral remains were found at a construction site.
N.L.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
-
83-year-old Newfoundland musician still playing sold-out shows, even with memory loss
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.
-
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.