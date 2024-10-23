As federal workers fight office mandate, study finds remote work has climate benefits

Trudeau says Liberals 'strong and united' despite caucus dissent
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Liberal party is 'strong and united,' despite efforts from within his caucus to oust him as leader.
A new report based on a large survey of federal public servants suggests remote work is associated with lower emissions — a finding that comes as workers decry a policy that requires them to be in the office more often.
The analysis by Carleton University researchers, based on a survey of about 1,500 federal employees, suggests emissions associated with fully remote work in the National Capital Region are about 25 per cent lower than those linked to full-time office work.
Remote workers in Quebec contribute even fewer emissions, the study finds, thanks largely to greener homes heated by electric baseboards rather than natural gas, and the province's virtually all-renewable energy grid.
Researchers found each additional weekday a hybrid employee in the National Capital Region works remotely is associated with annual emissions reductions between about 235 to 350 kilograms of carbon emissions, roughly equivalent to burning up to 150 litres of gasoline.
Those savings are largely attributed to lower transportation emissions from commuting and an assumed reduction in the federal government's office space.
A major public-sector union was quick to laud the results, which co-author and PhD candidate Farzam Sepanta says underscore the sustainability of remote work.
Sepanta says, however, that the survey does not consider long-term implications — such as whether more remote work could prompt people to move further away from office-concentrated urban centres, possibly leading to larger homes or longer commutes on office days.
The Treasury Board Secretariat says the survey of its own department and other employees offers helpful baseline information about emissions, as well as recommendations in several areas relating to "greening" transportation and office space.
In a written statement, Public Service Alliance of Canada National President Sharon DeSousa calls the study "eye-opening," and suggests the government is "squandering" a chance to build a modern workforce that "paves the way to a sustainable future."
The union representing public servants has been fighting against a May mandate ordering federal employees to work three days in office, up from two.
Sepanta says the survey only reflects emissions, and makes no findings about how remote work could affect other facets of work, from organizational culture to client expectations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2024.
Air Transat says it is laying off as many as 400 flight attendants, but plans to bring them back to work at some point.
The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.
The president and CEO of New Brunswick-based Covered Bridge Potato Chips is taking an 'extended leave of absence' after being charged with domestic violence this past weekend.
A quick shake of the head after a hard hit could signal that a person has a concussion, a new study suggests, based on the experiences of young athletes.
Former 'Malcolm in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz is set to continue his NASCAR career with a full-time ride in the Truck Series for 2025.
A recall has been issued for certain clothing items sold at Giant Tiger stores over high levels of lead, according to a notice published by Health Canada Tuesday.
Three people were found dead Wednesday and four others were hospitalized after an 'unexplained' incident at a care home in southern England, police said.
Gisele Pelicot, the 72-year-old victim of mass rape whose ordeal has shocked the world, told a trial in southern France on Wednesday that she was determined that making her case public should help other women and change society.
A man who fired at least 19 gunshots at an RCMP detachment in northern British Columbia, narrowly missing officers inside, has won a reduced prison sentence from the province's highest court, which ruled the sentencing judge failed to fully weigh the man's mental illness at the time.
A Vancouver teacher who has been suspended without pay twice in as many years has been ordered to complete a remedial course, lest her teaching certificate be revoked, according to the regulatory body for the profession.
The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by half a percentage point. The super-sized cut is expected to bring relief to many Canadians struggling with affordability.
The federal government says it can’t wait any longer for Ontario to end encampments in its cities and will offer money directly to municipalities, including Toronto, to fix the problem.
Police are asking for the public’s help after a teenage boy was dropped off at a hospital in York Region and died a short time later.
Seventeen cows died after a semi-truck rolled over in south Calgary. A video posted to Reddit shows the semi-truck driving on an off-ramp from Stoney Trail onto Macleod Trail when it tips over onto its side and slides off the road.
Calgary police say thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods and a loaded shotgun were seized from an encampment in the community of Ogden.
A new report suggests that Canadians' exposure to a radioactive gas is increasing, putting millions of people at a higher risk of developing lung cancer.
The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada is now joining the Canadian Association of Public Employees (CAPE) in calling on the Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates to conduct a "thorough investigation.
Passengers at the Ottawa International Airport (YOW) will not be required to remove their laptops and liquids from carry-on-bags for screening, thanks to a new CT X-ray screening technology.
Popular Kanata restaurant D'Arcy McGee's has suddenly closed its doors. In a post on Facebook Tuesday night, D'Arcy McGee's said, "We will sadly be closing our doors."
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante will not be seeking re-election.
The two environmental activists who climbed to the top of the Jacques Cartier Bridge early on Tuesday morning in Montreal have been charged with mischief and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
As the case of the Bedford school, where teachers created a climate of terror, has brought the debate on secularism to the fore, Quebec Solidaire (QS) is joining the Parti Québécois (PQ) in calling for an end to the funding of religious schools in the province.
Edmonton has been named one of the top cities in Lonely Planet’s "Best in Travel" for 2025.
Hockey fans, along with their lawn chairs, cozy blankets and a deep appreciation for the Edmonton Oilers, began lining up early Wednesday morning for a team autograph session in West Edmonton Mall that evening.
Cool mornings and mild afternoons through the rest of this week in Edmonton and area.
The Nova Scotia government says it plans to reduce the province's harmonized sales tax (HST) rate by one percentage point next year.
People in Nova Scotia who want to pursue a career as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) in continuing care may have the option to have their full tuition paid for them through a new pilot program.
Winnipeg police are working to crack down on dangerous driving and stunt driving throughout the city.
Winnipeg police have shot and killed a dog after multiple people were attacked Tuesday.
The Manitoba government is looking to add more liquor outlets inside food and grocery stores.
The Regina Police Service (RPS) and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have concluded the death of a man on Robinson Street on Oct. 22 is a “non-criminal” matter.
Candidates across Saskatchewan are making their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 election campaign is quickly approaching its end.
More residents in Saskatchewan say it’s time for a federal election to be called than in any other province, a new poll from the Angus Reid Institute shows.
Court is hearing that a man who stabbed a professor and two students in a University of Waterloo gender studies class last year may have experienced a psychotic break in the weeks before the attack.
A man is miraculously alive after driving his pickup truck through the fence and down a 150-foot embankment at Hawk Cliff in near Port Stanley, Ont.
Saskatoon Public Library workers are in a strike position following the rejection of a tentative agreement with the employer.
Saskatoon police are investigating after a group of teenagers discharged bear spray on a city bus Tuesday evening.
A Sudbury jury has found Felicity Altiman guilty of second-degree murder in the December 2020 stabbing death of a Sudbury man.
Greater Sudbury has ended the employment of CAO Ed Archer, Mayor Paul Lefebvre announced suddenly Tuesday evening
The Bank of Montreal says it has restored access to its website after an outage Wednesday.
Police said the house is believed to be empty and abandoned and it's not known yet if the driver of the truck is injured.
On Oct. 18, London police were contacted by Toronto Police Service requesting help to find a Toronto man wanted for multiple robbery and firearms related offences.
A 34-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision in Barrie’s south end on Tuesday.
A Wasaga Beach woman is celebrating her first big win with the lottery after matching six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Sept. 13 Lotto Max draw.
Provincial police were summoned to Howdenvale Road in South Bruce Peninsula by a complaint about a possibly impaired driver Saturday.
Windsor police are looking to identify four suspects after a pizza delivery driver was allegedly robbed and assaulted.
A new mental health and addictions service inventory is launching for those looking for help with mental health and addition in Windsor and Essex County.
A Windsor man has walked away with a $2 million top prize after buying a $20 scratch ticket.
A man who fired at least 19 gunshots at an RCMP detachment in northern British Columbia, narrowly missing officers inside, has won a reduced prison sentence from the province's highest court, which ruled the sentencing judge failed to fully weigh the man's mental illness at the time.
An oil salvage operation is underway on the fragile wreckage of a U.S. army transport ship that sank almost 80 years ago off coastal British Columbia in a race to head off an eruption of thousands of litres of oil that a coast guard official says is "near imminent."
Green Leader Sonia Furstenau is set to meet the media for the first time since British Columbia's indecisive election on Saturday, amid speculation about a possible minority government.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
A proposed coal mine — not tourism — is critical in revitalizing southwestern Alberta communities along the edge of the Rockies, a group in favour of a controversial project maintains.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's waiting for NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi to declare where he intends to run for office before she calls a byelection in Lethbridge.
The health of honeybees will be the focus of a presentation at the University of Lethbridge on Wednesday evening.
The union representing the fire rangers with the Ministry of Natural Resources says money won’t fix the systemic problems in the workplace.
Rallies by a group called Voices Against Violence took place across the country on Monday, including Sault Ste. Marie.
An Indigenous group in northwestern Ontario shut down the highway for a couple of hours Monday morning in protest after ancestral remains were found at a construction site.
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
A meteor lit up our region's sky last night – with a large fireball shooting across the horizon over Lake Erie at around 7:00 p.m.
Residents of Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood say an aggressive wild turkey has become a problem.
A man who lost his life while trying to rescue people from floodwaters, and a 13-year-old boy who saved his family from a dog attack, are among the Nova Scotians who received a medal for bravery Tuesday.
A newly minted Winnipegger is hoping a world record attempt will help bring awareness for the need for more pump track facilities in the city.
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a 'hero' after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
Hortense Anglin was the oldest graduate to make her way across the platform at York University's Fall Convocation ceremony this week. At the age of 87, she graduated with an Honours degree in Religious Studies.
Looking for a scare with good intentions this Halloween season? The ghosts and ghouls of Eganville, Ont. invite families to tour the Haunted Walk at Lekbor Manor.
The image of a sleepy Saskatchewan small town with 'not a lot going on' is a well-known anecdote. However, one Saskatchewan company is hoping to change that – and allow communities both on and off the beaten path to share their stories and advertise what they have to offer.
A Moncton, N.B., home has been donated to the Friends of The Moncton Hospital Foundation and will be transformed into a resource hub for people living with cancer.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't think his leadership is in danger, one day before a highly anticipated Liberal caucus meeting where his future at the helm of the Liberal party is expected to be up for discussion.
A debate has ground work in the House of Commons to a halt for weeks, but a new poll suggests that most Canadians are not even aware it's happening.
A day after after an E. coli outbreak tied to Quarter Pounders in the western part of the United States left one dead and 10 hospitalized, McDonald’s entered full damage-control mode.
A quick shake of the head after a hard hit could signal that a person has a concussion, a new study suggests, based on the experiences of young athletes.
Officials in Hong Kong said Wednesday they have discovered dinosaur fossils in the city for the first time on a remote, uninhabited island that's part of a geopark.
The estimated population of North Atlantic right whales increased in 2023, but a group of international marine scientists say human behaviour still poses a significant threat to the critically endangered species.
Martha Stewart may be hot in the kitchen, but she’s not looking to replicate that on a dating reality show.
Harvey Weinstein's retrial on sex crimes charges in Manhattan won't start until at least next year — and his lawyer plans to hire a private investigator to look into a new allegation against the movie mogul that will now be part of the case.
Former 'Malcolm in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz is set to continue his NASCAR career with a full-time ride in the Truck Series for 2025.
Air Transat says it is laying off as many as 400 flight attendants, but plans to bring them back to work at some point.
A new report based on a large survey of federal public servants suggests remote work is associated with lower emissions — a finding that comes as workers decry a policy that requires them to be in the office more often.
Grab your passport and your sunscreen, Lonely Planet has just revealed its 30 must-visit destinations for 2025 as well as a brand-new rundown of top 10 travel trends.
The Radium Hot Springs in British Columbia's Kootenay National Park has undergone a $29-million makeover.
When curators at the National Toy Hall of Fame learned last fall that the Fisher-Price Corn Popper had been voted in as part of the class of 2023, they knew they had some serious work to do.
An 18-year-old has filed a lawsuit over the ownership of the ball Shohei Ohtani made baseball history with when he became the inaugural member of the 50-50 club.
Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors kick off the new NBA season tonight as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers.
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
A senior executive for Volkswagen in China has been deported for allegedly using cocaine and marijuana while on vacation in Thailand, according to Chinese authorities and German media reports.
The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after getting reports of crashes in low-visibility conditions, including one that killed a pedestrian.
