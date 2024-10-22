PM Trudeau doesn't think his leadership is in danger, as ministers voice confidence in him a day before key Liberal meeting

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't think his leadership is in danger, one day before a highly anticipated Liberal caucus meeting where his future at the helm of the Liberal party is expected to be up for discussion.

Asked directly on his way into Tuesday's cabinet meeting whether he was worried about his fate, Trudeau offered a quick "no," and kept walking.

Around an hour later, ministers started trickling into the room, telling reporters that they still have his back.

"I absolutely support the prime minister," said Justice Minister Arif Virani.

"The entire cabinet, and myself for sure, are 100 per cent behind the prime minister, who's led this country through difficult times in the past few years," said Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge. "I think it's time for caucus and for us all to really think about Canadians... It's also a good time for us to get ready for the next election."

Housing Minister Sean Fraser also voiced support.

"I'm a member of his cabinet. Obviously, we support him. I think the work that we're trying to do to help Canadians is really the main focus right now," he said.

The ministers made their remarks on their way into Tuesday's cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill.

It is the first time Trudeau's ministers have convened since four members of the prime minister's front bench announced they won't be running again, setting the stage for an impending shuffle.

The united front also comes just ahead of Wednesday's Liberal caucus meeting, where sources have told CTV News that a group of Liberal MPs who have been organizing in favour of a leadership change before the next election, plan to plead their case directly to Trudeau.

"He's always had my back, I have his and completely support him," said Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth of Canada Marci Ien, adding that she still thinks the Liberals can still "absolutely" win the next election with him at the helm.

"This is a large tent… and people are entitled to their opinions, but I just gave in mine, and mine is that I support him,” Ien said.

Some ministers said that the dissent within the ranks and the coming debate over the party's direction, is a sign of a healthy caucus where differing views can be expressed.

"I don't think that's a bad thing. I think it's a sign of a strong democratic caucus," said Health Minister Mark Holland.

"I'm comfortable with difficult conversations, or else I wouldn't be doing this nine years later. That's just part of politics," said Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu.

Trudeau has been facing calls from individuals affiliated with the party to step aside for months – with frustrations buoyed by a pair of byelection losses in Toronto and Montreal – but this latest push is the most direct pressure, as it's coming from elected members of Parliament.

It's been reported that as many as 30 Liberal backbenchers are involved in the effort to encourage Trudeau's ouster, or at least a reconsideration of his future. Though, uncertainty remains about how many MPs are involved, and who they are.

On Monday, longtime Liberal MP Sean Casey became the first to publicly confirm he has signed a letter asking for Trudeau to resign, but he would not say how many of his colleagues have done the same.

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said while he respects Casey, he doesn't think his perspective is shared by the majority of Trudeau's caucus.

"The Liberal Party is a big tent. We have robust conversations, as we will in caucus," Wilkinson said. "At this point in time, clearly in the public opinion polls, we are not leading. There is concern on the part of members of caucus, it's important we have that conversation."

While some MPs have said they had not yet seen a circulating letter asking the prime minister to step aside, many expressed the sentiment that what happens in caucus is intended to stay there, and they plan to hold their peace until they get behind closed doors.

"I have not seen the letter and I have not signed the letter, full stop," said Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Randy Boissonnault. "It's a moment where caucus is going to express itself, the prime minister is going to listen, and we’re going to get through this as a team."

With files from CTV News' Spencer Van Dyk

This is a developing story. More details to come…