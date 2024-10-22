PM Trudeau doesn't think his leadership is in danger, as ministers voice confidence in him a day before key Liberal meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't think his leadership is in danger, one day before a highly anticipated Liberal caucus meeting where his future at the helm of the Liberal party is expected to be up for discussion.
Asked directly on his way into Tuesday's cabinet meeting whether he was worried about his fate, Trudeau offered a quick "no," and kept walking.
Around an hour later, ministers started trickling into the room, telling reporters that they still have his back.
"I absolutely support the prime minister," said Justice Minister Arif Virani.
"The entire cabinet, and myself for sure, are 100 per cent behind the prime minister, who's led this country through difficult times in the past few years," said Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge. "I think it's time for caucus and for us all to really think about Canadians... It's also a good time for us to get ready for the next election."
Housing Minister Sean Fraser also voiced support.
"I'm a member of his cabinet. Obviously, we support him. I think the work that we're trying to do to help Canadians is really the main focus right now," he said.
The ministers made their remarks on their way into Tuesday's cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill.
It is the first time Trudeau's ministers have convened since four members of the prime minister's front bench announced they won't be running again, setting the stage for an impending shuffle.
The united front also comes just ahead of Wednesday's Liberal caucus meeting, where sources have told CTV News that a group of Liberal MPs who have been organizing in favour of a leadership change before the next election, plan to plead their case directly to Trudeau.
"He's always had my back, I have his and completely support him," said Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth of Canada Marci Ien, adding that she still thinks the Liberals can still "absolutely" win the next election with him at the helm.
"This is a large tent… and people are entitled to their opinions, but I just gave in mine, and mine is that I support him,” Ien said.
Some ministers said that the dissent within the ranks and the coming debate over the party's direction, is a sign of a healthy caucus where differing views can be expressed.
"I don't think that's a bad thing. I think it's a sign of a strong democratic caucus," said Health Minister Mark Holland.
"I'm comfortable with difficult conversations, or else I wouldn't be doing this nine years later. That's just part of politics," said Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu.
Trudeau has been facing calls from individuals affiliated with the party to step aside for months – with frustrations buoyed by a pair of byelection losses in Toronto and Montreal – but this latest push is the most direct pressure, as it's coming from elected members of Parliament.
It's been reported that as many as 30 Liberal backbenchers are involved in the effort to encourage Trudeau's ouster, or at least a reconsideration of his future. Though, uncertainty remains about how many MPs are involved, and who they are.
On Monday, longtime Liberal MP Sean Casey became the first to publicly confirm he has signed a letter asking for Trudeau to resign, but he would not say how many of his colleagues have done the same.
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said while he respects Casey, he doesn't think his perspective is shared by the majority of Trudeau's caucus.
"The Liberal Party is a big tent. We have robust conversations, as we will in caucus," Wilkinson said. "At this point in time, clearly in the public opinion polls, we are not leading. There is concern on the part of members of caucus, it's important we have that conversation."
While some MPs have said they had not yet seen a circulating letter asking the prime minister to step aside, many expressed the sentiment that what happens in caucus is intended to stay there, and they plan to hold their peace until they get behind closed doors.
"I have not seen the letter and I have not signed the letter, full stop," said Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Randy Boissonnault. "It's a moment where caucus is going to express itself, the prime minister is going to listen, and we’re going to get through this as a team."
With files from CTV News' Spencer Van Dyk
This is a developing story. More details to come…
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
PM Trudeau doesn't think his leadership is in danger, as ministers voice confidence in him a day before key Liberal meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't think his leadership is in danger, one day before a highly anticipated Liberal caucus meeting where his future at the helm of the Liberal party is expected to be up for discussion.
Asian American boba brand finds opportunity after Simu Liu sparks cultural appropriation debate
The Asian American boba milk tea brand, Twrl, have a chance to pitch a pretty well-known investor -- actor Simu Liu. The irony is that it came about after the owners posted a video on TikTok in support of Liu calling out the white owners of a boba drink brand for cultural appropriation on "Dragons' Den," the Canadian version of "Shark Tank."
Hoard of 1,000-year-old coins unearthed in a farmer's field sells for US$5.6 million
Adam Staples knew he'd found something when his metal detector let out a beep. And then another. And another.
W5 Investigates You donated clothing to needy Canadians. So how did it end up in Africa?
In the first of a four-part investigation into the seedy underbelly of the lucrative clothing donation bin industry, CTV W5 puts a spotlight on how some of the clothes Canadians donate to charity end up in markets in Africa.
Giant fish thought to be extinct is spotted in the Mekong River
A huge fish in the Mekong River thought to be extinct has been spotted three times in recent years.
opinion Tom Mulcair: What's Justin Trudeau's track record on Quebec separatism?
With the threat of Quebec separatism rearing its head with the PQ on the rise and its leader promising a referendum on Quebec sovereignty if he's elected, commentators have been fretting about the possibility of a third referendum. Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says it's not going to happen. Here's why.
Toronto woman spends nearly $2K on parking to visit mom in health-care facilities
A Toronto woman said the cost of parking to visit her mother in hospital, and later in long term care, for 15 months was a financial burden she feels she shouldn’t have had to pay.
Italian surfer dies after being impaled by fish off the coast of Indonesia
An Italian surfer has died after being impaled in the chest by a sharp-billed fish while surfing off Indonesia’s West Sumatra coast.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates You donated clothing to needy Canadians. So how did it end up in Africa?
In the first of a four-part investigation into the seedy underbelly of the lucrative clothing donation bin industry, CTV W5 puts a spotlight on how some of the clothes Canadians donate to charity end up in markets in Africa.
-
PM Trudeau doesn't think his leadership is in danger, as ministers voice confidence in him a day before key Liberal meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't think his leadership is in danger, one day before a highly anticipated Liberal caucus meeting where his future at the helm of the Liberal party is expected to be up for discussion.
-
B.C. election results still uncertain as NDP and Conservatives vie for Greens' support
Saturday was a wild election night in B.C., where the dust is still settling and there isn’t a clear winner—but the B.C. Conservatives claimed a historic numbers of seats.
-
More than $500K in stolen golf carts, clubs, and Pokémon cards recovered in Ontario
More than $500,000 in stolen property has been recovered following an investigation into a rash of break-and-enters at Ontario golf courses.
-
Calgary sees its first taste of winter in October
Morning commuters in Calgary got the first taste of winter driving for the season on Tuesday.
World
-
Harris bets her policies can attract Latino voters while Trump touts his time as president to them
Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump see economic policy as their best chance to win Latino voters. But their approaches are very different.
-
South Korea warns it can send arms to Ukraine after reports of North's troops in Russia
South Korea warned Tuesday it could consider supplying weapons to Ukraine in response to North Korea allegedly dispatching troops to Russia, as both North Korea and Russia denied the movements.
-
German police say pizza order No. 40 came with a side of cocaine
German police busted a pizzeria in the western city of Dusseldorf that also delivered a side order of cocaine when customers asked for item number 40 on the menu.
-
King Charles III ends first Australian visit by a reigning British monarch in 13 years
King Charles III ends the first visit to Australia by a reigning British monarch in 13 years Tuesday with anti-monarchists hoping his journey is a step toward an Australian citizen becoming head of state.
-
Woman wedged upside down between rocks for 7 hours after trying to retrieve her phone
A woman who tried to retrieve her lost phone from between boulders in Australia’s Hunter Valley became stuck upside down for seven hours before she was rescued earlier this month.
-
Italian surfer dies after being impaled by fish off the coast of Indonesia
An Italian surfer has died after being impaled in the chest by a sharp-billed fish while surfing off Indonesia’s West Sumatra coast.
Politics
-
PM Trudeau doesn't think his leadership is in danger, as ministers voice confidence in him a day before key Liberal meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't think his leadership is in danger, one day before a highly anticipated Liberal caucus meeting where his future at the helm of the Liberal party is expected to be up for discussion.
-
Mark Sutcliffe, now the mayor, reflects on broadcasting during the 2014 Parliament Hill shooting
It's been 10 years since a man with a rifle shot and killed Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, an honour guard stationed at the National War Memorial. Mark Sutcliffe, now the mayor of Ottawa, looks back on that day and the ways Ottawa has changed.
-
Former B.C. premier Christy Clark wants to be 'part of the conversation' on Liberal party future
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces growing pressure to step aside, former B.C. premier Christy Clark says she is open to 'returning to politics' should the position of Liberal leader become available.
Health
-
What is 'pink cocaine'? Designer drug linked to Liam Payne and named in Diddy lawsuit
A partial autopsy has revealed that former One Direction singer Liam Payne had multiple substances in his system when he plunged to his death from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
-
Frozen waffles recalled across Canada, U.S. over Listeria concerns
A U.S.-based food manufacturer that supplies frozen waffles to major grocery chains across North America has launched a voluntary recall over concerns its products carry the potential for illness.
-
Toronto hospital network reinstates masking requirement
The University Health Network is making masks mandatory as respiratory illness season ramps up.
Sci-Tech
-
A giant meteorite boiled the oceans 3.2 billion years ago, but provided a 'fertilizer bomb' for life
A massive space rock, estimated to be the size of four Mount Everests, slammed into Earth more than 3 billion years ago — and the impact could have been unexpectedly beneficial for the earliest forms of life on our planet, according to new research.
-
North Atlantic right whale population grew in 2023, but still vulnerable to humans
The estimated population of North Atlantic right whales increased in 2023, but a group of international marine scientists say human behaviour still poses a significant threat to the critically endangered species.
-
Artificial intelligence a 'double-edged sword' in world of cybersecurity: experts
In the fight against cyber attackers, they reason AI can help just as much as it harms.
Entertainment
-
Initial report shows Liam Payne had cocaine in his system when he died, says Argentine official
An initial toxicology report for ex-One Direction singer Liam Payne, who died last week after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, showed that he had cocaine in his system after his death, an Argentine official said.
-
'Exciting and unexpected': Manitoba community transformed for Bob Odenkirk movie shoot
It was lights, cameras, and action at a beachfront Manitoba community last week as a Hollywood movie shoot took over the town once again.
-
Harvey Weinstein has chronic myeloid leukemia, Reuters reports citing NBC
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has chronic myeloid leukemia, NBC News reported on Monday, citing sources.
Business
-
Huge ransoms paid out by some Canadian businesses: StatCan
Some businesses paid a ransom of more than $500,000 after a cyberattack last year, new Statistics Canada data revealed.
-
Veteran Quebec TV exec Marie-Philippe Bouchard named new CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada
A seasoned Quebec television executive has been appointed as the next president and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada.
-
Former Abercrombie & Fitch chief Mike Jeffries arrested on federal sex trafficking charges
Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Michael Jeffries, his romantic partner and a third man were arrested Tuesday on sex trafficking and interstate prostitution charges, a spokesperson for federal prosecutors said.
Lifestyle
-
Sask. manufacturer looks to build world's longest trampoline
A manufacturer in Saskatchewan is looking to set a new record by building the world's longest trampoline.
-
Europe's secret season for travel starts now
Summer might be the most popular season for tourism to Europe, but it hardly promises a calm, cool and collected experience.
-
Saskatoon man develops new card game with a fun, morbid twist — it ends with a funeral
A Saskatoon man is taking his love of card games to new depths — six feet under, to be exact.
Sports
-
Ex-Manchester United and Atlético Madrid striker Diego Forlan set to make professional tennis debut
Former Manchester United and Atlético Madrid striker Diego Forlán is set to make his professional tennis debut in November, when he will compete in an ATP doubles event in his native Uruguay.
-
Tua Tagovailoa could return Sunday for Dolphins after medical experts clear him to play
Tua Tagovailoa does not want to be the face of traumatic brain injuries in the NFL, but he knows that's the reality confronting him after his latest concussion.
-
Liberal, Bloc MPs vote not to summon soccer officials for cheating scandal questions
A parliamentary committee will not question the coaches of the national women's soccer team about the Paris Olympics cheating scandal, after Liberal and Bloc Québécois MPs voted against launching a study today.
Autos
-
Thousands of hybrid vehicles recalled in Canada over risk of fire
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
-
U.S. to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after getting reports of crashes in low-visibility conditions, including one that killed a pedestrian.
-
Canada vowed to clamp down on auto thefts. How is it doing?
Canada’s border guards have seized more than 1,900 stolen cars so far this year at railyards and ports, which is over a hundred more than in 2023.
Local Spotlight
Man who died in floodwaters among 8 Nova Scotians awarded Medal of Bravery
A man who lost his life while trying to rescue people from floodwaters, and a 13-year-old boy who saved his family from a dog attack, are among the Nova Scotians who received a medal for bravery Tuesday.
Professional mountain biker attempts new world record in Winnipeg
A newly minted Winnipegger is hoping a world record attempt will help bring awareness for the need for more pump track facilities in the city.
'He's a hero': Father runs into burning home and emerges with two infant children
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a 'hero' after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
'I am humbled': Meet the 87-year-old Ontario woman who graduated from York University
Hortense Anglin was the oldest graduate to make her way across the platform at York University's Fall Convocation ceremony this week. At the age of 87, she graduated with an Honours degree in Religious Studies.
Haunted walk in Eganville, Ont. sharing donations among local charities
Looking for a scare with good intentions this Halloween season? The ghosts and ghouls of Eganville, Ont. invite families to tour the Haunted Walk at Lekbor Manor.
Preserving the history of Saskatchewan small towns is this tech company's specialty
The image of a sleepy Saskatchewan small town with 'not a lot going on' is a well-known anecdote. However, one Saskatchewan company is hoping to change that – and allow communities both on and off the beaten path to share their stories and advertise what they have to offer.
Donated Moncton home to be transformed into cancer resource hub
A Moncton, N.B., home has been donated to the Friends of The Moncton Hospital Foundation and will be transformed into a resource hub for people living with cancer.
The 'Fellow in Yellow' stops in southwestern Ontario during run across Canada
A Nova Scotia man crossing Canada on foot is passing through southwestern Ontario. Trevor Redmond is perhaps better known as the ‘Fellow in Yellow.’
$5 waffles, $7 eggs benny: Victoria diner revives menu from 1989
John Cantin vividly remembers opening day for his Victoria diner. Stress levels were high, tables were full, and one of the most popular menu items couldn’t be freed from the unyielding grip of the waffle maker.
Vancouver
-
Man arrested, charged with murder in 2023 death in Prince George, B.C.
A 55-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing of a woman in northern British Columbia last summer.
-
John Rustad shares his B.C. Conservative origin story in post-election message
John Rustad has taken to social media to describe his origin story as leader of British Columbia's Conservative Party, which he took from obscurity to the brink of power in Saturday's provincial election.
-
Dr. Bonnie Henry to give update on B.C. respiratory virus season
B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is set to give an update on the upcoming respiratory virus season Tuesday morning.
Toronto
-
Toronto woman spends nearly $2K on parking to visit mom in health-care facilities
A Toronto woman said the cost of parking to visit her mother in hospital, and later in long term care, for 15 months was a financial burden she feels she shouldn’t have had to pay.
-
Canadian Judicial Council orders judge to undergo coaching after using ‘abusive and intimidating’ tone during family court hearing in Milton
A Superior Court justice in Milton has been ordered to participate in coaching from a more senior judge after the Canadian Judicial Council found that his tone was “abusive and intimidating” during a family court hearing last September.
-
Toronto says it will provide 1,200 more spaces for the homeless this winter, but more help is needed
Toronto is calling on other levels of government to provide more help for its unhoused population as the city unveils its winter strategy for those experiencing homelessness.
Calgary
-
Colton Crowshoe's killer expected to be sentenced
More than a decade after the death of Colton Crowshoe, the man responsible is expected to be sentenced in a Calgary court on Tuesday.
-
Calgary sees its first taste of winter in October
Morning commuters in Calgary got the first taste of winter driving for the season on Tuesday.
-
Tourmaline, Clean Energy open two new natural gas fuelling stations in Alberta
Two new compressed natural gas (CNG) fuelling stations have opened in Alberta to help heavy-haul trucks get off diesel.
Ottawa
-
10 years later, Ottawa remembers 2014 Parliament Hill shooting
Memorials and tributes are taking place across Ottawa on Tuesday to remember Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, an honour guard stationed at the National War Memorial, killed 10 years ago today.
-
Food banks request financial support from Ottawa City Hall to address food insecurity
The Community Services Committee debated the city's new Poverty Reduction Strategy on Tuesday, outlining short-term actions for 2025-26. The five pillars for the strategy are: food security, employment, financial security, economic development, and integrated and simplified pathways.
-
Photo radar cameras catch dozens of Ottawa police cruisers over the summer
The Ottawa Police Service has received hundreds of speeding tickets so far this year, as the city's photo radar cameras catch police cruisers in school zones and community safety zones.
Montreal
-
Montreal suburb begins controversial deer cull to reduce population in local park
A Montreal suburb has started an operation to kill white-tailed deer in one of its local parks, after years of legal battles with activists seeking to save the animals.
-
Quebec premier ‘shocked’ and wants to take measures to prevent other cases like at Bedford School
'Shocked' by the news in recent days about the behaviour of teachers at Montreal's Bedford School, Premier François Legault said his government would consider “all options” to prevent such cases from happening again.
-
Quebec wants to know if it should abolish daylight savings time
The Quebec government is launching an online consultation to determine whether or not to abolish daylight savings time.
Edmonton
-
2nd group of Edmonton Public Schools support workers votes in favour of strike
Edmonton Public Schools (EPS) custodians have voted 97 per cent in favour of going on strike.
-
What's really behind Alberta's 'scrap the cap' ads?
Alberta’s $7-million ad campaign, railing against a proposed federal industrial emissions cap, comes just weeks before a leadership review for Premier Danielle Smith whose party members are hungry for conflict with Ottawa.
-
Edmonton police seek man connected to July arson: EPS
Edmonton police are looking for information on a man they say is connected to a July house fire in the Fraser neighbourhood.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
-
Liberal caucus chair crosses aisle to join N.S. Progressive Conservatives
A member of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party is crossing the floor and joining the Progressive Conservatives.
-
North Atlantic right whale population grew in 2023, but still vulnerable to humans
The estimated population of North Atlantic right whales increased in 2023, but a group of international marine scientists say human behaviour still poses a significant threat to the critically endangered species.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba town working to raise money to repair church
A community in southeastern Manitoba is asking for help as it’s trying to restore a historic church.
-
'Exciting and unexpected': Manitoba community transformed for Bob Odenkirk movie shoot
It was lights, cameras, and action at a beachfront Manitoba community last week as a Hollywood movie shoot took over the town once again.
-
These Manitoba communities set new heat records Monday
A number of Manitoba communities kicked off the week by breaking decades-old heat records.
Regina
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Saskatchewan NDP gaining momentum among decided voters, new poll says
The NDP appears to have some momentum in Saskatchewan’s provincial election campaign with less than a week until votes are tallied.
-
Former Sask Party MLA Gary Grewal violated conflict of interest act, commissioner finds
Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) has found that former Saskatchewan Party MLA Gary Grewal violated legislative rules by profiting from hotels while they were party to government contracts.
-
Voting week in Saskatchewan begins today
Voting for the 2024 Saskatchewan provincial election has officially begun.
Kitchener
-
Police investigate Kitchener playground fire
Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a Kitchener playground.
-
GPS technology the focus on Day 5 of second-degree murder trial of Erick Buhr
Testimony continued Monday at the trial of Erick Buhr, who has pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
-
Two Cambridge men charged after guns were allegedly stolen from a vehicle
Two Cambridge men are facing charges after police say several firearms were stolen from a vehicle on Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon 'transit villages' plan sparks debate over housing density
A city planning document for the Bus Rapid Transit system (BRT) sparked controversy over the weekend, with three civic election candidates alleging Confederation Mall was at risk of being demolished and replaced with dense housing.
-
NDP says leaked audio of Sask. Party candidate reveals party divided on education
The Saskatchewan NDP says signs of internal struggle at the Saskatchewan Party are begging to show after the party leaked audio of an opposition candidate being critical of his party's policies.
-
Saskatoon man develops new card game with a fun, morbid twist — it ends with a funeral
A Saskatoon man is taking his love of card games to new depths — six feet under, to be exact.
Northern Ontario
-
Jury starts deliberations in Sudbury murder trial
Warning: This story includes graphic descriptions of a murder scene many will find upsetting. Reader caution strongly is advised. After three weeks of testimony, a Sudbury jury has begun deliberations in the case of a woman charged with second-degree murder in a gruesome stabbing death in December 2020.
-
After 51 years, GM closes cold-weather testing facility in Kapuskasing. Ont.
After operating for 51 years, General Motors has announced it is closing the Kapuskasing Proving Ground, a facility the automaker used to test the durability of its vehicles in cold weather.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
London
-
'Why not us?': United Way buys building for affordable housing project
It may not look like much now, but when the United Way is done with the second floor of a building in downtown Listowel, there will be new affordable rental units for the community's less fortunate.
-
Child struck while getting off school bus in Grey Bruce
A 13 year old is recovering from minor injuries after being hit by a car. Around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 11, OPP were called to Highway 10 north of Markdale in Chatsworth Township.
-
Child porn-related charges laid against London man
Earlier this year, police said officers were investigating and used a search warrant on a cell phone with suspected child pornography.
Barrie
-
Suspicious fire at newly-built home causes $2.5 million damage
A fire that caused $2.5 million damage at a newly constructed house in Adjala-Tosorontio early Tuesday morning is being investigated as suspicious.
-
24 charges laid in Simcoe County auto theft investigation
Police laid two dozen charges in connection with a month-long investigation into a criminal auto theft enterprise.
-
Man linked to series of thefts in Barrie arrested twice in one day
Police say a man who was arrested on Monday in connection with a series of thefts and later released was back in custody hours later.
Windsor
-
UWindsor researchers get $2.5 million to advance sexual violence prevention program
Researchers at the University of Windsor have been given $2.5 million from the Public Health Agency of Canada to advance a sexual violence prevention program.
-
More Windsor police officers getting body-worn microphones and in-car cameras
The Windsor Police Service is equipping more frontline patrol officers with in-car cameras and body-worn microphones.
-
Beware of social media’s latest trend: The 'TikTok door-knock challenge'
Windsor police are reminding the community to be aware of a social media trend following recent incidents.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested, charged with murder in 2023 death in Prince George, B.C.
A 55-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing of a woman in northern British Columbia last summer.
-
John Rustad shares his B.C. Conservative origin story in post-election message
John Rustad has taken to social media to describe his origin story as leader of British Columbia's Conservative Party, which he took from obscurity to the brink of power in Saturday's provincial election.
-
Dr. Bonnie Henry to give update on B.C. respiratory virus season
B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is set to give an update on the upcoming respiratory virus season Tuesday morning.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Lethbridge
-
No risk to public: Lethbridge police take part in training exercises on Tuesday
Lethbridge police are advising the public of officer training on Tuesday that will happen in two different venues throughout the day.
-
Hitmen wrap up homestand in impressive fashion, defeating Hurricanes 6-1
Calgary scored three times in the first, and three times in the third as the Hitmen defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-1 Saturday at the Saddledome.
-
Final students to graduate from Lethbridge College to receive degrees this weekend
The last students to graduate from Lethbridge College will make history this weekend as they cross the stage at fall convocation.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault rally hears from victims of violence
Rallies by a group called Voices Against Violence took place across the country on Monday, including Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Northern Ont. First Nation protests after ancestral remains found during excavation
An Indigenous group in northwestern Ontario shut down the highway for a couple of hours Monday morning in protest after ancestral remains were found at a construction site.
-
Fines as high as $50K for owners of vacant properties in Sault Ste. Marie
The owners of 73 vacant properties in the Sault have been fined for violations of the city's vacant properties bylaw, including 33 owned by a firm going through a high-profile insolvency process.
N.L.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
-
83-year-old Newfoundland musician still playing sold-out shows, even with memory loss
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.
-
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.