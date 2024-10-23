Children's clothing sold at Giant Tiger recalled for lead: Health Canada

A recall has been issued for certain clothing items sold at Giant Tiger stores over high levels of lead, according to a notice published by Health Canada Tuesday.

The affected products include two-piece shorts sets from the brand Real Love Girls sold between May and October this year under the style number S37313/Giant Tiger (this number can be found on the garment's fabric tag) and SKU number 1444637. Item sizes 2 to 4T are affected, according to the recall.

"The buttons on the shorts contain lead in excess of allowable limits, posing a risk of lead exposure to children," the Health Canada release reads. "As of October 14, 2024, the company has received no report of incidents or injuries in Canada."

Health Canada notes that exposure to lead is associated with a variety of negative health impacts including convulsions, vomiting, diarrhea and anemia, as well as serious impacts to the liver, kidneys, cardiovascular and immune systems.

Lead can lead to complications in pregnancy and can cause brain damage, and is especially toxic to children. There is no safe level of lead exposure, health officials say.

The recall notice advises customers to immediately stop using the products, and that refunds are available upon return to Giant Tiger stores. According to reports from the company, 744 of the shorts sets have been sold nationwide.

Consumers are reminded that selling or even giving away recalled products is prohibited, and that those in possession of the products should report any health and safety incidents to the department via an online form.

You can learn more in the recall notice, viewable at this link.