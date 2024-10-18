Thousands of hybrid vehicles recalled in Canada over risk of fire

An increased risk of fire has prompted two recalls of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.

Honda Canada on Wednesday issued a recall for about 61,000 2023-25 Honda vehicles due to a defective high-pressure fuel pump part that may have cracks. It said the component can cause fuel to leak and smell while idling or driving, increasing the risk of fire that can lead to crash or injury.

The affected models are:

2023-2024 Honda Accord and Accord Hybrid

2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid

2025 Honda Civic Sedan and Civic Sedan Hybrid

The company said it will contact registered owners of the affected models by mail in early December and advise them to visit authorized Honda dealerships for a free inspection. Consumers may receive a replacement of the faulty fuel pump if necessary, Honda Canada said.

In another recall, Transport Canada said Honda hybrid CR-V (FHEV) 2023 models may have faulty high-voltage batteries.

The recall was first issued on Oct. 3, then updated earlier this week. The federal agency says some of the batteries' negative terminals may be defective and break, which could cause sparks that may lead to fire or injuries.

Honda said it will notify owners by mail and advise them to take their cars to a dealership to replace the batteries.

For recalls, vehicle owners can contact Honda at 1-888-946-6329 for more information, or check if they are affected by visiting Honda's website.

Honda and Acura Canada issued another recall last week, warning a steering-related issue could increase a driver's risk of crash.