Business

    • Bank of Montreal says website outage resolved

    Share

    The Bank of Montreal says it has restored access to its website after an outage Wednesday.

    Beginning in the early morning hours, users of the third-party website DownDetector reported problems accessing online banking and login services, reaching a peak more than 100 reports shortly before 10 a.m., then dropping sharply in the late morning.

    In an emailed response to a CTVNews.ca inquiry, a spokesperson for BMO wrote that all services had been restored.

    "The brief service disruption experienced earlier today is resolved," the statement reads. "We apologize for any inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience."

    Reported issues appeared to have affected major population centres such as Vancouver, Calgary, the Greater Toronto Area, Montreal and Halifax.

    During the outage, the bank said that clients could still access services through a mobile app, retail locations and ATMs. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Interest rate drops to 3.75% as Bank of Canada makes another cut

    The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News