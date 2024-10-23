Bank of Montreal says website outage resolved

The Bank of Montreal says it has restored access to its website after an outage Wednesday.

Beginning in the early morning hours, users of the third-party website DownDetector reported problems accessing online banking and login services, reaching a peak more than 100 reports shortly before 10 a.m., then dropping sharply in the late morning.

In an emailed response to a CTVNews.ca inquiry, a spokesperson for BMO wrote that all services had been restored.

"The brief service disruption experienced earlier today is resolved," the statement reads. "We apologize for any inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience."

Reported issues appeared to have affected major population centres such as Vancouver, Calgary, the Greater Toronto Area, Montreal and Halifax.

During the outage, the bank said that clients could still access services through a mobile app, retail locations and ATMs.