Who's on board the missing Titanic submarine?
A five-person submersible vessel taking tourists on a US$250,000 trip to see the wreckage of the 1912 Titanic disaster 12,500 feet (3,800 metres) undersea is missing in the Atlantic off Canada.
Following is what we know so far:
WHO IS ON BOARD?
HAMISH HARDING. The British billionaire and chairman of aviation company Action Aviation is among those missing, according to his stepson. Dubai-based Harding had posted on social media that he was proud to be heading to the Titanic as a "mission specialist," adding: "Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023."
Harding was also on board the 2019 "One More Orbit" flight mission that set a record for the fastest circumnavigation of Earth by aircraft over both geographic poles.
SHAHZADA DAWOOD and his son SULEMAN. Their family have confirmed they are on board. Shahzada is vice chairman of one of Pakistan's largest conglomerates, Engro Corporation, with investments in fertilizers, vehicle manufacturing, energy and digital technologies. According to the website of SETI, a California-based research institute of which he is a trustee, he lives in Britain with his wife and two children.
PAUL-HENRI NARGEOLET. The 77-year-old French explorer, whom media say is one of the five on board, is director of underwater research at a company that owns the rights to the Titanic wreck. A former commander in the French Navy, he was both a deep diver and a mine sweeper. After retiring from the navy, he led the first recovery expedition to the Titanic in 1987 and is a leading authority on the wreck site. In a 2020 interview with France Bleu radio, he spoke of the dangers of deep diving, saying: "I am not afraid to die, I think it will happen one day."
STOCKTON RUSH. The founder and CEO of the vessel's U.S.-based operating company OceanGate is also on the submersible, according to media reports. "It is an amazingly beautiful wreck," Rush told Britain's Sky news of the Titanic earlier this year. "Rush became the youngest jet transport rated pilot in the world when he obtained his DC-8 Type/Captain’s rating at the United Airlines Jet Training Institute in 1981 at the age of 19," according to his biography on OceanGate's website.
WHAT'S THE FIRM BEHIND THIS?
Based in Everett in Washington State in the United States, OceanGate says it uses next generation crewed submersibles and launch platforms to increase deep ocean access as far as 4,000 metres.
"OceanGate has successfully completed over 14 expeditions and over 200 dives in the Pacific, Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico," its website says. "Following every mission, the team evaluates and updates the procedures as part as a continued commitment to evolve and ensure operational safety."
WHAT IS THE VESSEL?
Although popularly called a submarine, in marine terminology the "Titan" vessel carrying the five is a submersible. While a submarine can launch itself from a port independently, a submersible goes down off a support ship.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Hunter Biden charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally having a weapon
U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter has been charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally possessing a weapon and has reached an agreement with the Justice Department, according to a letter filed in U.S. District Court in Delaware.
Search continues for Titanic-bound submarine carrying 5 people
A search and rescue operation is underway to locate a submarine that went missing on Sunday during a tourist expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic.
BREAKING NEWS | 2 RCAF members missing after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
Two Royal Canadian Air Force members are missing and two others are in hospital after a Chinook helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning.
No investigation of political interference allegations in SNC-Lavalin affair: RCMP
The RCMP says it is not investigating allegations of political interference in the federal handling of criminal charges against engineering firm SNC-Lavalin.
Ozempic ads seem to be everywhere. Doctors and ethics experts are worried about that
With ads popping up on TV, social media, giant billboards and at professional sports games, Canadians may be feeling bombarded by marketing for Ozempic and sister drug Rybelsus. Some doctors and medical ethics experts say the marketing campaign is too aggressive.
Byelection results round-up: Who won in four federal races last night?
Voters in four federal ridings had their say on Monday, voting in new members of Parliament in Quebec, Ontario, and Manitoba. Heading in to election day, two of the seats were Liberal-held, and two were Conservative-held. Who came out on top? And, what do the margins of victory suggest about Canadians' shifting support?
Romanian prosecutors file rape, trafficking charges against Andrew Tate
Divisive social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, have been charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women, prosecutors in Romania said Tuesday.
'June-uary' brings snow in B.C., Alberta while Ontario, Quebec battle wildfires
Canada's national forecast is a mixed bag over the next couple of days as some communities brace for snow and rain while others are under a heat warning.
Snowbird military pilot charged with sexual assault after alleged incident in Barrie, Ont.
A pilot with the Snowbirds has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident in Barrie.
Canada
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | 2 RCAF members missing after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
Two Royal Canadian Air Force members are missing and two others are in hospital after a Chinook helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning.
-
Fire situation eases slightly, but risks remain as more than 400 wildfires still burn
Canadians should be on alert for more bad air quality days ahead this summer as wildfires continue to burn out of control in most provinces, national public health officials warned Monday.
-
Missing 9-year-old in P.E.I. found safe after Amber Alert
A nine-year-old autistic child missing from eastern Prince Edward Island has been found safe.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau pushes idea of hydro loop connecting Quebec, Atlantic region
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he remains confident his government will eventually support a connected loop of Atlantic and Quebec electricity, allowing the Maritimes to end its reliance on coal.
-
Snowbird military pilot charged with sexual assault after alleged incident in Barrie, Ont.
A pilot with the Snowbirds has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident in Barrie.
-
Native women's association says high school students should be taught about genocide
The Native Women's Association of Canada says it is hoping to make ugly truths about the ongoing genocide of Indigenous Peoples easier for students to see and understand with a graphic guide that could form the basis of school curriculums.
World
-
Cruising to Nome: The first U.S. deep water port for the Arctic to host cruise ships, military
The expansion, expected to be operational by the end of the decade, will accommodate not just larger cruise ships of up to 4,000 passengers, but cargo ships to deliver additional goods for the 60 Alaska Native villages in the region, and military vessels to counter the presence of Russian and Chinese ships in the Arctic.
-
Search continues for Titanic-bound submarine carrying 5 people
A search and rescue operation is underway to locate a submarine that went missing on Sunday during a tourist expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic.
-
Who's on board the missing Titanic submarine?
A five-person submersible vessel taking tourists on a US$250,000 trip to see the wreckage of the 1912 Titanic disaster 12,500 feet (3,800 metres) undersea is missing in the Atlantic off Canada. Here's what we know about who is on board.
-
9 Egyptians appearing in Greek court over deadly migrant shipwreck
Nine Egyptian men accused of being members of a human smuggling ring involved in one of the worst migrant shipwrecks in the Mediterranean are appearing in court in southern Greece on Tuesday for questioning over their alleged role in the disaster.
-
Australian senator invites International Criminal Court to probe officers in war crime allegations
A senator invited the International Criminal Court to investigate what Australian military commanders knew about war crime allegations in Afghanistan in a bid to pressure Australia into launching its own review.
-
Lawyer Eastman faces disciplinary hearing over plot to keep Trump in power after 2020 election loss
An effort to disbar conservative attorney John Eastman, who devised ways to keep President Donald Trump in the White House after his defeat in the 2020 election, will begin Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Politics
-
Byelection results round-up: Who won in four federal races last night?
Voters in four federal ridings had their say on Monday, voting in new members of Parliament in Quebec, Ontario, and Manitoba. Heading in to election day, two of the seats were Liberal-held, and two were Conservative-held. Who came out on top? And, what do the margins of victory suggest about Canadians' shifting support?
-
No investigation of political interference allegations in SNC-Lavalin affair: RCMP
The RCMP says it is not investigating allegations of political interference in the federal handling of criminal charges against engineering firm SNC-Lavalin.
-
Oil and gas, electricity emissions remain a challenge for Ottawa-Alberta relationship
There is no line in the sand between his government and Alberta over energy and climate policies but there is also still a lot of daylight in their respective visions, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Monday.
Health
-
Fire situation eases slightly, but risks remain as more than 400 wildfires still burn
Canadians should be on alert for more bad air quality days ahead this summer as wildfires continue to burn out of control in most provinces, national public health officials warned Monday.
-
Ozempic ads seem to be everywhere. Doctors and ethics experts are worried about that
With ads popping up on TV, social media, giant billboards and at professional sports games, Canadians may be feeling bombarded by marketing for Ozempic and sister drug Rybelsus. Some doctors and medical ethics experts say the marketing campaign is too aggressive.
-
Pfizer penicillin supply shortage not affecting Canada, for now
Pfizer Inc. is experiencing a supply shortage of penicillin in the U.S. amidst increased demand, but the pharmaceutical company said Canada should be unaffected by the lack of supply, for now.
Sci-Tech
-
Use of AI in social sciences could mean humans will no longer be needed in data collection: article
A team of researchers from four Canadian and American universities say artificial intelligence could replace humans when it comes to collecting data for social science research.
-
Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming'
A Twitter video app for smart TVs is in the social media company's plans, owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday, a move that would be in line with the company's new plans to focus on growing video content on the platform.
-
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
Entertainment
-
Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan 'grifters' after 'Archetypes' podcast deal ends
An executive at Spotify called Prince Harry and Megan 'grifters' the day after the news dropped that the pair’s podcast 'Archetypes' would no longer be on the streaming platform.
-
Singer Bebe Rexha says she's OK after being hit in the face on stage by thrown phone
Pop star Bebe Rexha was hit in the face and injured by a cellphone hurled from the audience at a hometown show in New York City Sunday night, and a man was arrested, police said.
-
Shawn Mendes makes surprise appearance at Toronto Ed Sheeran concert after year off
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran gave his Canadian fans a homegrown surprise on Saturday when Shawn Mendes joined him on stage in Toronto.
Business
-
Businesses' changing credit usage a worrying trend: Equifax
Equifax Canada says new data suggests a significant shift in credit usage among businesses in the first quarter of 2023.
-
Stock market today: Global shares mostly slip after US markets closed for a holiday
Global shares mostly declined Tuesday after a meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Secretary of State Antony Blinken yielded no signs of progress from either side on Taiwan, human rights, technology and other issues of contention.
-
Survey says gender pay gap narrowed in 2022, but still 21 per cent
A new report says the gender pay gap in Canada narrowed last year compared with 2021, but still stood at more than 20 per cent.
Lifestyle
-
Elliot Page on balancing trans joy and harsh realities of anti-LGBTQ2S+ sentiment
Elliot Page is in a bit of an odd position, he says, being one of the most visible transgender men in the world. He's in a better place than ever before. The Halifax-born actor is able to be his full self without reservation. But at the same time, he has publicly declared himself part of a group that is under attack.
-
The woman who founded Father's Day was a renegade, great-granddaughter says
The late Sonora Smart Dodd launched the celebration of dads in 1910 in her hometown of Spokane, Washington. As a result, she is the one responsible for those annual gifts that run the gamut from embarrassingly silly-looking neckties to kids' finger paintings crafted with so much love by those tiny hands that they can bring a tear to the eye of even the most stoic father.
-
'Trembling in fear': Ikea Canada appears to unveil mascot in naming contest
Ikea Canada has a new mascot in town and is asking customers to give it a name in a new TikTok posted Monday.
Sports
-
Canada's Connor Bedard honoured as IIHF's first male player of the year
Presumptive No. 1 NHL draft pick Connor Bedard has been honoured as the International Ice Hockey Federation's first male player of the year.
-
Venus Williams, aged 43 and ranked No 697, pulls off surprising win at Birmingham Classic
At age 43 and ranked No. 697, Venus Williams isn't done quite yet -- especially on her favoured surface of grass.
-
Paris Olympic organizers' offices searched in French corruption investigations
French investigators searched the Paris Olympic organizers' headquarters on Tuesday as part of corruption investigations into contracts linked to the Games, according to officials, the third straight time graft allegations have dogged a Summer Olympics.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.
-
Max Verstappen wins back-to-back Canadian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen tied the late Ayrton Senna for career victories and Red Bull won its 100th Formula One race as the Dutchman extended his season-long dominance on Sunday at the Canadian Grand Prix.