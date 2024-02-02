Who are the younger Royal Family members we could see take on more duties?

LONDON, England -

It’s fair to say members of the royal press are having a slow month. Thanks to the twin health crisis that has hit the Royal Family, King Charles III is out of action for the next month or so after being discharged from the London Clinic where he underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate.

The Princess of Wales was discharged from the same clinic on the same day this week after undergoing abdominal surgery and is recovering at home. She won’t be back at work until after Easter, with her husband Prince William, the Prince of Wales, taking time out to aid her in her recovery and help look after their three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

So, with the Prince and Princess of Wales and King Charles III out of action for the foreseeable future, who will be out on duty for the Firm? Well, Queen Camilla hasn’t stopped working. This week we have seen her out on royal visits in Windsor, London and Bath, shaking hands and giving a little insight into the King’s recovery telling attendees that he is doing fine.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has also been busy this week visiting Surrey’s History Centre in Woking, England, and Princess Anne, often touted as the hardest-working royal, has been hard at work, too.

There’s no doubt that the Queen, the Princess Royal and the Duchess of Cambridge have been putting in the extra shifts, but the slimmed down monarchy is looking really rather slim, thanks to not only the twin health scare but the stepping back of other working royals such as Prince Andrew and Prince Harry.

But who in the younger branch of the Royal Family could, in an ideal world, step up and act as stand-in working Windsors, now that three out of four of the most senior royals are taking a time out? Let’s take a look at the young pretenders to the throne.

Mike and Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall watch Tunisia's Ons Jabeur play Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in a women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The couple has been hailed as two members of the Windsor clan who bring a bit of normality to the royals. They live together on the Gatecombe estate of Princess Anne in Gloucestershire, and they have a close bond with the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children.

They are very popular with the public as their recent tour to Australia for the Magic Millions equestrian competition. Despite being 21st in line to the throne, and not having a title, Zara is the fourth most popular living royal according to a YouGov poll, only behind Prince William, the Princess of Wales and Princess Anne. Both Mike and Zara have huge followings, thanks to Mike’s ever-popular podcast, ‘The Good, The Bad and the Rugby’ and Zara’s successful equestrian career which saw her win an Olympic medal.

They are also self-made, thanks to huge sponsorship deals with major brands like Domino's Pizza, Land Rover, Amazon and Rolex. Together, Mike and Zara are a force to be reckoned with. They've weathered their fair share of storms, from scandalous headlines to personal tragedies. But through it all, they've remained steadfast and unflappable.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall arrive for the concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, May 7, 2023, celebrating the coronation of King Charles III. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

They're not your typical fairytale couple, but that's what makes them so endearing. They're real people with real struggles, and they've managed to come out on top. Mike and Zara Tindall are a breath of fresh air in the world of royalty. They bring a sense of authenticity and relatability that is often lacking in the glamorous world they inhabit. Whether they're attending royal events or raising their adorable children, Mia and Lena, this couple continues to captivate our hearts. Let’s see more of them in an official capacity, I say.

Lady Louise Windsor

Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn ride in a carriage as the Royal Procession leaves Buckingham Palace along The Mall heading for the Trooping the Color in London, Wednesday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

At only 20 years old, Lady Louise Windsor is evolving into a picture of understated elegance. She is the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and sister of the Earl of Wessex, formerly known as James, Viscount Severn. Lady Louise is the second-youngest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and shared a close relationship with her grandfather, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, from whom she inherited a love of carriage driving and equestrianism.

But Lady Louise is not just a talented equestrian; she also possesses a natural beauty that radiates from within. With her striking blue eyes and elegant features, she embodies the timeless grace of the Windsor family. It's no wonder that photographers clamour to capture her every move at public events. However, what truly sets Lady Louise apart from other young royals is her down-to-earth nature. Despite her privileged upbringing, she remains refreshingly grounded and approachable. She's not one to shy away from lending a helping hand or engaging in meaningful charity work.

It's clear that she understands the importance of using her platform for good. While she may not be a household name just yet, Lady Louise Windsor is undoubtedly a rising star in the royal family. With her undeniable talent, beauty, and humble personality, she has all the makings of a future queen in her own right. So, keep an eye on this young lady – she's definitely one to watch!

Princess Beatrice

From left: Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Andrew Milligan/Pool via AP)

Ninth in line to the throne and the eldest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice has a flair for fashion and a penchant for making headlines. With her unique sense of style and undeniable charm, she's captured the attention of the public and the paparazzi alike. Whether she's attending a royal wedding or making a public appearance, Princess Beatrice always manages to turn heads with her sartorial choices.

Who could forget that infamous Philip Treacy hat she wore to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding? It had the internet buzzing for weeks, with comparisons ranging from a satellite dish to a giant pretzel. But hey, at least she knows how to make a statement.

In this Friday , April 29, 2011 file picture Princess Beatrice leaves after the wedding service in Westminster Abbey at the Royal Wedding in London. (AP Photo/Gero Breloer, File)

But fashion isn't the only thing that sets Princess Beatrice apart. She's also quite the philanthropist, using her status and platform to raise awareness and support for various charitable causes. From working with children's hospitals to advocating for mental health initiatives, Princess Beatrice is a true role model when it comes to using her privilege for good.

And let's not forget her involvement in Pitch@Palace, a program that helps entrepreneurs bring their innovative ideas to life. Talk about a princess with business acumen. Of course, being a member of the Royal Family comes with its fair share of scrutiny and speculation. From rumours about her love life to constant comparisons to her sister, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice has had her fair share of tabloid fodder. But through it all, she remains poised and graceful, never letting the negative press get to her. She always manages to rise above and that has won her legions of fans. So here's to Princess Beatrice; a fashion-forward philanthropist who knows how to handle the spotlight with grace and style, and would be great rep for the royals right now.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie poses for photographers upon arrival at the Vogue World event on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 in London. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Eleventh in line to the throne, and the youngest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, Princess Eugenie is the lesser-known royal who still manages to make a splash whenever she steps into the limelight. While her cousins William and Harry may hog the headlines, Eugenie is quietly carving her own path in the Royal Family.

With her unique sense of style and knack for philanthropy, she's become a refreshing breath of fresh air in an otherwise stuffy monarchy. Unlike some of her more reserved relatives, Princess Eugenie isn't afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion. Whether she's rocking a bold print or daring to wear a fascinator that could double as a helicopter landing pad, Eugenie always keeps us guessing.

And let's not forget that stunning wedding dress she wore, which had everyone talking for weeks. Princess Eugenie's wedding dress, designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, featured a low back to showcase a scar from a surgery she had as a child to correct scoliosis. She's the fashion-forward princess we never knew we needed.

Princess Eugenie of York, with her dress showing the scar on her back from surgery when she was 12, arrives for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on October 12, 2018. (Photo by TOBY MELVILLE/AFP via Getty Images)

But it's not just about the clothes with Eugenie. She's also committed to using her platform for good, with her involvement in charities like the Teenage Cancer Trust and the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital.

All in all, Princess Eugenie is one royal who deserves more attention. With her fashion sense, charitable endeavours, and relatable personality, she's proving that being a princess isn't just about tiaras and tea parties. So maybe we will see more of her -- she may just surprise us.