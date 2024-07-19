Sci-Tech

    • Here's the latest on Canadian impacts of the global IT outage

    The latest developments on the Canadian impacts of the global technology outage that is causing massive disruptions to companies and services around the world. All times Eastern:

    8:30 a.m.

    TMX Group, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, says its core trading and clearing systems are operating as normal.

    It expects to begin trading for the day at 9:30 a.m. as usual.

    It says it is continuing to monitor for any potential impacts.

    8 a.m.

    Windsor Police report there are long delays at the Canada-U.S. border, both at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and the Ambassador Bridge, due to the worldwide outage.

    It says to avoid both areas if possible.

    Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport says flight delays and cancellations may occur. Passengers should contact their airline for specific flight details.

    7:45 a.m.

    Some companies are reporting their operations are unaffected by the tech outage.

    Rogers Communications Inc. says there have been no impacts to its phone and internet networks, nor the media outlets it owns.

    Air Canada says there is no major impact to its operations, but the airline is monitoring the situation closely.

    7:30 a.m.

    Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services says several of its IT systems are currently affected by the outage.

    That includes Meditech which is the main information system used to manage patient care and finance information.

    The provincial health service says it has implemented contingency plans and is focused on the delivery of emergency care.

    7:15 a.m.

    The University Health Network in Toronto says the outage is affecting some of its systems.

    It says clinical activity at its hospitals is continuing as scheduled.

    However, it warns that some patients may experience delays.

    7 a.m.

    Flight delays and cancellations are to be expected as Canada's largest airport, Pearson International in Toronto, says airlines are experiencing technology disruptions.

    Porter Airlines said it is cancelling its flights until 12 p.m. due to the outage.

    The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador says users of its digital platforms may experience service disruptions and that the province is working with its service providers to address the issue.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.

