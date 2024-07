WASHINGTON -

U.S. President Joe Biden continues to experience some mild COVID symptoms including a cough and hoarseness but "they have improved meaningfully" and he is continuing to work, his doctor said on Friday.

"His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear," Dr Kevin O'Connor said in a letter.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Beech)