    Princess of Wales returns home after surgery

    Catherine, Princess of Wales, has left hospital following abdominal surgery two weeks ago.
    London -

    Catherine, Princess of Wales, has left hospital and returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace says.

    The princess went into the London Clinic private hospital two weeks ago for an abdominal operation.

    A Kensington Palace spokesperson said Catherine is “making good progress” and that she and husband, Prince William, were grateful to the staff at the hospital “for the care they have provided.”

    “The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world,” the spokesperson added.

    The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital on January 16 for planned abdominal surgery. A day later, Kensington Palace announced the operation was a success and that she would remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days.

    It is unclear what the surgery was for, but a royal source told CNN on January 17 that the 42-year-old’s condition was non-cancerous.

    It is expected that the princess will need to recuperate for several months as Kensington Palace previously said she was unlikely to resume her public duties until after Easter.

    According to a royal source on Monday, the princess’ return will depend on medical advice closer to the time.

    Catherine had been in the same hospital as King Charles, who underwent a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate on Friday. He had visited his daughter-in-law before going for his own treatment, a royal source said at the time.

